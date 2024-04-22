5 Budget Friendly Chainsaws Under $200
A chainsaw is a smart piece of equipment to have. You might think you'll only need a chainsaw if you're heating your home with logs or selling firewood as a side hustle. While those are excellent reasons to own a chainsaw, they have other uses, such as trimming or removing damaged trees following a storm or creating works of art through chainsaw carving.
Whatever your reason for buying a chainsaw, you'll want one that provides years of trouble-free service and doesn't require taking out a loan. In addition to its price and reliability, you'll want to consider a chainsaw's engine size and bar length. Budget-friendly chainsaws under $200 typically have two-stroke engines ranging from 30cc to 42cc and guide bar lengths from 14 inches up to 18.
Chainsaws this size won't allow you to fell trees much over 24 inches in diameter. However, they're perfect for most people who want a chainsaw for periodic medium-duty use. Let's explore five budget-friendly chainsaws under $200.
PoulanPro PR4218
The PR4218 is PoulanPro's mid-level chainsaw offering. The chainsaw features PoulanPro's fuel-efficient 42-cubic-centimeter OxyPower two-stroke engine for reduced emissions. Other features include PoulanPro's clean air filtration system, which reduces downtime for cleaning clogged engine-air filters, and vibration-absorbing handles for increased operator comfort. Like most chainsaws in this category, the PoulanPro PR4218 has an automatic chain oiler to provide lubrication to extend the saw chain and guide bar life.
The PoulanPro PR4218 includes an 18-inch guide bar and saw chain best suited for medium-duty tree felling, and storm cleanup. The PR4218 uses an 18-inch saw chain with a 3/8-inch pitch and 0.050-inch thick drive lugs.
PoulanPro chainsaws are available at several retail outlets for between $169 and $199 at the time of this writing. For the best deals and same-day pickup, shop places like Tractor Supply Company, Lowes, Home Depot, and Menards. PoulanPro chainsaws carry a two-year manufacturer's warranty.
Troy-Bilt TB4218H XP
Troy-Bilt, a long-time leader in outdoor power equipment innovation, equips its most popular chainsaw model, the TB4218H XP, with spring-assisted pull-start technology that makes powering it on nearly effortless. Troy-Bilt's TB4218H XP features a 42-cc two-cycle engine enclosed in a lightweight, vibration-dampened case to reduce fatigue during lengthy jobs.
Its innovative design ends the need for tools when accessing the air filter and spark plug compartments. Bucking spikes at the front of the engine case dig into tree bark and wood to provide additional stability when cutting through logs. The Troy-Bilt TB4218H XP also features an adjustable chain oiler, so you can optimize lubrication without wasting guide bar oil and making a mess.
The 18-inch guide bar and 0.375-inch pitch by 0.050-inch drive lug saw chain combo is an excellent size for most medium-sized jobs. The TB4218H XP chainsaw comes from Troy-Bilt with an extra 18-inch saw chain to reduce downtime when work needs finishing.
You can buy the TB4218H XP chainsaw from Troy-Bilt for $159 or shop at Home Depot and Ace Hardware. Troy-Bilt backs its chainsaws with a three-year warranty.
Husqvarna 120 Mark II - Reconditioned
If you're fine with something refurbished, a factory-reconditioned Husqvarna Model# 120 Mark II will keep you under budget, although a brand-new model still runs under $250 from Tractor Supply and Amazon. The Husqvarna 120 Mark II features a 38.2-cc two-cycle X-TORQ engine isolated from the handle to reduce user-experienced vibration. The saw also has an air-cleaning system to minimize air filter clogging.
The Husqvarna 120 Mark II chainsaw has a 14-inch guide bar, and the H37 saw chain has a 0.375-inch pitch and 0.050-inch drive lugs. While the shorter 14-inch guide bar limits the saw's single pass-cutting ability on bigger logs. While it may be inadequate for some large jobs, the smaller saw works well under several conditions. It is also easier to control, takes less time to sharpen, and requires little storage space.
Northern Tool sells the factory-reconditioned Husqvarna 120 Mark II through online sales only for $159.99. Although the saw meets "the same standards and quality as new," it may show wear and tear, and no warranty is provided, according to Northern Tool. A two-year warranty covers new Husqvarna 120 Mark II chainsaws purchased at Tractor Supply.
Ryobi 14-inch 2-Cycle Gas Chainsaw
Ryobi's 14-inch 2-Cycle Gas Chainsaw for $149 features a 37-cc two-stroke engine and 14-inch guide bar. It provides premium features like a three-point vibration isolation system, an inertia-activated chain brake safety feature, and an automatic chain oiler that can be adjusted.
Like other similarly-sized chainsaws, the 14-inch guide bar takes a 14-inch saw chain with 0.375-inch pitch and 0.050-inch drive lugs. In addition to the included 14-inch guide bar and saw chain, the Ryobi Chainsaw also has a safety tip. tool-free air filter access and an adjustable automatic chain oiler make maintenance a snap.
Home Depot carries a complete line of Ryobi tools, including the 14-inch 2-Cycle Gas Chainsaw. Ryobi provides a three-year limited manufacturer's warranty, and Home Depot accepts returns for 30 days if you encounter a problem. Home Depot also offers financing and a two-year protection plan that covers all parts and labor required to repair defects for an additional fee.
Stihl MS170
The Stihl MS170 is an exceptional value at $179. This chainsaw features a powerful yet lightweight 30.1-cc two-cycle engine. Stihl's anti-vibration system reduces handle vibration, resulting in less operator fatigue. While Stihl's airbox design pulls from the "clean side of the air filter," it eventually gets dirt and restricts airflow. Stihl's "InelliCarb" automatically adjusts fuel delivery to maintain optimal engine rpm.
The included 16-inch guide bar and chain is a solid compromise between 14- and 18-inch models. Stihl chainsaw guide bars feature an "Ematic lubrication system" in conjunction with "Stihl OILOMATIC saw chains," which automatically directs bar and chain oil where needed. While the saw chain for the Stihl MS170 uses the typical 0.375-inch pitch, the drive lug thickness is thinner, measuring 0.043 inches.
While you'll find Stihl chainsaws in various retail outlets, you won't find them in larger "Big Box" stores like Lowes or Home Depot. Stihl prefers to work with retailers such as local equipment rental companies, farm and garden stores, and hardware stores. These outlets often provide repair capability or contacts to service Stihl products during their two-year warranty period and beyond, should you need it.