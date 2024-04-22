5 Budget Friendly Chainsaws Under $200

A chainsaw is a smart piece of equipment to have. You might think you'll only need a chainsaw if you're heating your home with logs or selling firewood as a side hustle. While those are excellent reasons to own a chainsaw, they have other uses, such as trimming or removing damaged trees following a storm or creating works of art through chainsaw carving.

Whatever your reason for buying a chainsaw, you'll want one that provides years of trouble-free service and doesn't require taking out a loan. In addition to its price and reliability, you'll want to consider a chainsaw's engine size and bar length. Budget-friendly chainsaws under $200 typically have two-stroke engines ranging from 30cc to 42cc and guide bar lengths from 14 inches up to 18.

Chainsaws this size won't allow you to fell trees much over 24 inches in diameter. However, they're perfect for most people who want a chainsaw for periodic medium-duty use. Let's explore five budget-friendly chainsaws under $200.