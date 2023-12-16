Chainsaw Buyer's Guide: Top Brands & Affordable Picks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chainsaws are a unique addition to any collection of outdoor power equipment, as they are versatile but can also be considered a specialized tool. A chainsaw can be used for pruning, felling and bucking trees, but also for cutting firewood or even making projects like log benches or those cute little bears at the makers' market.

Safety equipment and training, be it in person or through online courses or YouTube videos, are paramount in using a chainsaw effectively and safely. Getting comfortable with the tool and doing a few practice cuts will help users wield the chainsaw properly and efficiently, but the first step is choosing a chainsaw that meets one's needs while also falling under one's budget.

Obviously, the need for such a tool depends on the location and layout of one's property, reasons one might need one, and whether one is even comfortable using what can be a dangerous item. And when one has decided a chainsaw is needed, the variety of brands, as well as saw designs, can easily overwhelm a novice.

SlashGear is here to help with this chainsaw buyer's guide, a list of some of the most popular saw brands we've assembled after researching customer and professional opinions, watching product comparisons, and even getting some hands-on time with a few of these products. Brands are listed in alphabetical order, and our featured tools for each brand are based on a $500 price limit, keeping these tools affordable while also highlighting some of the better saws each brand has to offer.