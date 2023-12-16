Chainsaw Buyer's Guide: Top Brands & Affordable Picks
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Chainsaws are a unique addition to any collection of outdoor power equipment, as they are versatile but can also be considered a specialized tool. A chainsaw can be used for pruning, felling and bucking trees, but also for cutting firewood or even making projects like log benches or those cute little bears at the makers' market.
Safety equipment and training, be it in person or through online courses or YouTube videos, are paramount in using a chainsaw effectively and safely. Getting comfortable with the tool and doing a few practice cuts will help users wield the chainsaw properly and efficiently, but the first step is choosing a chainsaw that meets one's needs while also falling under one's budget.
Obviously, the need for such a tool depends on the location and layout of one's property, reasons one might need one, and whether one is even comfortable using what can be a dangerous item. And when one has decided a chainsaw is needed, the variety of brands, as well as saw designs, can easily overwhelm a novice.
SlashGear is here to help with this chainsaw buyer's guide, a list of some of the most popular saw brands we've assembled after researching customer and professional opinions, watching product comparisons, and even getting some hands-on time with a few of these products. Brands are listed in alphabetical order, and our featured tools for each brand are based on a $500 price limit, keeping these tools affordable while also highlighting some of the better saws each brand has to offer.
Craftsman
When Sears went the way of the dinosaurs, many of its customers worried about the availability of Craftsman products and, more importantly to some, whether the Craftsman lifetime warranty was dead. Fortunately, Lowes currently honors a version of the old guarantee while also being one of the largest providers of Craftsman tools today. While the famous Craftsman lifetime warranty does not apply to chainsaws, many of these saws do feature a two-year parts and labor warranty. SlashGear has talked up Craftsman before, and its lawn and garden tools — like many of its products – are notable because of their balance between quality and affordability.
The S160 gas-powered saw is a great example of that philosophy, with its reliable 42cc engine, low-kickback 16" bar, and sub-$200 price tag. It's ideal for cleanup jobs; several online reviews mention the saw's effectiveness at cutting up smaller branches and even medium-sized trees felled during storms. Video reviews show that the S160 is easy to start and to use, and it's lightweight at only 12 pounds.
For smaller jobs or simple pruning, the company also makes a variety of adorable little battery-powered mini-chainsaws like this compact 6" saw, available at Lowes for under $130.
DeWalt
DeWalt's bright yellow tools get it noticed around the home, garage, and jobsite, and its 20V MAX battery system is among the best for homeowners or professionals looking to adopt a single-battery system for all their tool needs, no matter how strange. Outdoor tools are no exception to that, and DeWalt offers a full range of chainsaws as well as cordless pruners and pole saws, but the 20V MAX XR compact 12" cordless chainsaw is perfect for most homeowners. It's small enough to be maneuverable and easily stored, but still powerful enough to trim down thicker branches or even smaller trees. The chainsaw lasts a while, getting up to 90 cuts on a 4x4 piece of lumber, and its tool-free chain tensioner is convenient when the work gets one away from one's tool bag. Weighing in at only 9 pounds with a battery, the saw won't wear out the user, either.
For wooded areas or bigger jobs, DeWalt also offers several larger saws in both its 20V MAX and 60V MAX battery systems' lineups. The 60-volt battery system powers a number of DeWalt's outdoor equipment, like snow blowers and lawn mowers, making it another versatile addition to the bright yellow tool set.
ECHO
A smaller company born in Northbrook, Illinois in the 1970s, ECHO is an innovator in the landscaping field, having invented the world's first backpack blower and handheld leaf blower. The company, now owned by a larger Japanese manufacturer, is sold through Home Depot in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Puerto Rico since 1994. ECHO manufactures a number of lawn care products and larger outdoor power equipment, and among its many landscaping tools are over two dozen gas- and battery-powered chainsaws.
The ECHO CS 590 Timber Wolf is a chainsaw that is exceptional in its normality. While the Timber Wolf doesn't have a ton of extra features, or standout characteristics that may seem interesting to novice chainsaw buyers, the saw does what it was built to do well. Reviews mention a good weight and balance to the saw, as well as great power for the sub-$500 price. Design decisions like using metal for chain guides instead of plastic also imply that a certain level of thought went into this saw.
The Timber Wolf runs quieter than most comparable 20" gas saws while still tearing through wood like warm butter, although it could be a little overpowered for users who only have a sporadic need for a saw. For that user, ECHO offers the 18" eForce 56V chainsaw. Its rear-handle design and streamlined look make it great for cutting the occasional felled tree or thick branch, and the eForce is less expensive while still garnering good ratings.
EGO
EGO is one of the newer brands on our list, but the toolmaker has already made a name for itself. While parent company Chervon has been around in China since 1993, its consumer brand EGO is much newer. Launched in the United States in 2012, and Europe in 2014, EGO's mowers, leaf blowers, and string trimmers have all won Pro Tool Innovation awards in the company's short existence.
The EGO 56V Power+ CS1800 (occasionally listed as the CS1804) is affordably priced at under $300, and with an 18" bar it can handle most everyday cutting jobs with ease. The unique LED lights mounted to the front of the tool provide a bit of extra illumination if one is pushing the last hours of daylight, and the company claims that the CS1800 is as powerful as a 40cc gas-powered saw. Tension adjustments and even chain or bar replacement are super easy with this saw, as one giant green dial can tighten the chain, or remove the tensioner cover altogether. And while EGO's 56-volt battery pack is larger than most, it's well-designed and even has a built-in LED to show remaining charge. Reviews frequently observe that this battery lasts long and charges quickly as well.
EGO offers a ton of large outdoor power equipment, most of it sharing the 56-volt battery platform that this chainsaw uses. If one is looking for a full line of outdoor tools, EGO is a good pick for versatility, performance, and affordability.
Greenworks
Like EGO, Greenworks is a company that has put environmentally friendly, battery-powered landscaping tools at the forefront of its business. At only 20 years old, the Chinese manufacturer already has a reputation for making good, affordable outdoor products for both homeowners and lawn care professionals. Greenworks' wide variety of tools and equipment include its Pro Tool Innovation Award-winning utility vehicles, pressure washers, and snowblowers.
Our pick, a balance between affordability and outright power, is the Greenworks Pro 80V chainsaw. It's under $350 with a battery on Amazon, and is outfitted with steel felling spikes and an 18" bar. The top-loading battery is a little more convenient than the side-loading power blocks of most other battery-powered chainsaws, and Greenworks claims the saw can cut up to 110 4x4s before it needs to recharge. The tool also has a number of safety features, like an anti-kickback bar that activates a chain brake, and a power-down function that engages when the saw is left on, but not actively running, for over a minute. Some consider this little function more of a bug than a feature, but the occasional wandering child is always ready to play with a fun new toy the second one's back is turned.
While this saw is a little heavy at over 15 pounds — that 80V brick of a battery has to go somewhere — it cuts quickly, and one can just consider the short 30-minute recharge time a chance to rest those weary arms.
Husqvarna
The 330-year-old Swedish company has manufactured everything from motorcycles to muskets — its logo is actually supposed to represent a rifle sight, a nod to Husqvarna's beginnings as the Jönköping Rifle Factory. As time went on, Husqvarna's production went from rifle barrels to products for nearly every aspect of daily life, making sewing machines, typewriters, and even motorcycles. It was experience gained in the manufacture of those motorcycles, specifically their mufflers, which helped Husqvarna produce a chainsaw using a similar noise dampener, making for a saw that was significantly quieter than others on the market at the time. These days, Husqvarna is primarily known for its outdoor power equipment, and has developed a great reputation as one of the world's top chainsaw makers.
With dozens of chainsaw options for every user, from novice homeowners to professional arborists, many available in gas-, battery-, or electric-powered options, it's hard to narrow down one recommendation. However, the Husqvarna Power Axe 350i is frequently suggested to homeowners for its lightweight design, high power output, and affordable price. The Power Axe is part of Husqvarna's MAX battery-powered lineup targeted at residential users, but that doesn't mean the tool is underpowered. Users report surprising stump-busting power from this saw, and the battery life is respectable, even when occasionally hitting the boost button for a little extra cutting power. Lowe's carries this Husqvarna saw, and the kit with a 7.7aH battery and charger still rests under our $500 cap.
Makita
Makita is one of the best tool brands out there, and they make several tools that won't break the bank while delivering great power and performance. The company is better known for its power tools, but Makita's DIY lineup, as well as its outdoor power equipment, are also well-reviewed. Like many other manufacturers, Makita has introduced both battery- and electric-powered tools as the company begins to move away from the gas-powered saws and mowers that dominated the landscape of the industry for so long.
Makita's corded UC4051A is a great saw for an affordable price, sporting a comfortable rear handle with a large opening for gloved hands and a 16-inch bar. It's powerful, low maintenance, and — assuming one wasn't planning on going more than fifty feet from an electrical outlet — will last as long as the job at hand. Tool-free adjustment, large metal felling spikes for leveraged cutting, and a quiet, powerful motor are among its positive attributes, and the tool feels like a quality product despite its 12-pound weight.
The fact that the Makita UC4051A is a corded saw can be considered as much of an advantage as a drawback, as the running time is considerably longer than a battery-powered tool (overheating is prevented by auto-shutoff) and the price tag on electric chainsaws is often much lower than gas- or battery-powered tools.
Ryobi
Ryobi tends to get a bad rap, but the company makes a huge selection of tools for gardeners, woodworkers, pros and newbies, and nearly all of them can be counted on for the type of workout the average homeowner will put them through.
The Home Depot's beloved, if divisive, lime-green tool brand has great chainsaw options available in both battery- and gas-powered variants. At under $200, the Ryobi 14" gas chainsaw is compact and budget-friendly, and perfect for occasional use. Its 37cc engine produces enough power for the kind of branch trimming or firewood cutting this size saw is designed for, and reviewers often mention a quick startup and a good amount of power for such an affordable tool.
If an addition to one's Ryobi 40V system is preferred, the toolmaker's brushless 18" chainsaw claims to deliver more power than a 38cc saw while safely accomplishing cuts up to 32". It's also very affordable, with reviews on par with the gas saw we discussed.
Stihl
Shockingly, the first chainsaws were designed for medical use rather than landscaping — the less said about that part of the tool's history, the better. And while there were a couple attempts at making a chainsaw for timber, including prototypes built by naturalist John Muir and logger Samuel J. Bens, it was the German mechanic Andreas Stihl who patented the first electric chainsaw for tree-cutting. Stihl followed that up with a gas-powered version in 1929.
While it's a bit pricier than our other suggestions, Redditors, professionals and landowners alike swear by the Stihl brand, and many point to the MS271 "Farm Boss" as the most affordable version of their favorite saw at just under $500. This gas-powered beast features a 20" bar and a retooled 50.2cc engine that's more efficient than previous models, running 20% longer on a full tank while only emitting half the exhaust emissions.
Even though this is a tool designed for heavy work, it's not overwhelming at all — at just over 12 pounds, it's one of the lighter chainsaws made for professionals. The MS271 also features an anti-vibration system, allowing for longer use before fatigue sets in.
Worx
When Worx released its first tool, a trimmer, in 2007, it began what has now grown into a full line of affordable power and outdoor tools. The company now makes a full range of tools for the house, garage, and backyard, as well as some unique products like e-bikes and scooters.
While it is frequently mentioned as a budget line of products, the low prices and widespread availability of Worx tools have made it an easy recommendation for DIYers and homeowners who only need a certain tool for occasional use. The WG322 is a perfect example: It's not designed for a full day of logging, but if portability is needed and only a small amount of quick cuts are required — a few 2x4s, for example, or some unwieldy branches — it's a great choice. It's also compatible with a pole saw extension for reaching those higher tree limbs.
Reviews from several sources agree on a few notable properties of the WG322: It's very easy on the arms and ears, but its battery run time and power are both on the low side. That being said, this Worx saw still performs better than one might expect for a 20-volt, battery-powered chainsaw.
If one wants to upgrade while staying in the Worx family, the most straightforward route is the WG385. That 16" saw utilizes a double 20V battery supply, allowing for a longer runtime while also improving power, all while still staying under $350.
Methodology
SlashGear decided which brands, and which representative saws, were included in this article using a variety of factors. Online reviews, product comparison videos, social media impressions and conversations, direct feedback from local arborists, and the author's personal experience with several chainsaws (including saws from half the brands on this list) were all considered.