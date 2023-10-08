Who Makes Echo Power Equipment, And Is It Any Good?

For over fifty years now, the Echo brand of power equipment has been a player in the global hardware scene, making regular appearances at major retailers like Home Depot. Since the brand's inception, its primary focus has been on handheld heavy-duty equipment for outdoor work, including chainsaws, blowers, trimmers, and more. In fact, it was actually Echo who developed the world's first commercially viable backpack blower all the way back in 1975.

When it comes to woodworking, lawn maintenance, and other similar outdoor jobs that require a bit more muscular machinery, Echo has remained a consistent face of the scene thanks to its well-received products. If you're in the market for a chainsaw, an Echo is an attractive option, but before you go jumping on the first saw with good publicity, you should first know a bit more about Echo as a company and how good its products actually are.