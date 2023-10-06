Craftsman's Tool Warranty Explained: It It As Good As It Used To Be?

"Did you know that the first Craftsman hand tool we sold back in 1927 is still under warranty today?" reads the copy explaining the lifetime warranty behind Craftsman hand tools on its official website in 2002, when it was a Sears house brand. "So are all the hand tools we've sold since. That's what is known as having confidence in our quality. As the Craftsman Unlimited Hand Tool Warranty clearly states... If any Craftsman guaranteed forever hand tool fails to provide complete satisfaction, return it for free repair or replacement. Period."

That same Sears.com page brags that Craftsman was deemed the top brand in America for overall quality in an EquiTrend survey. If anything, Sears was being modest because Craftsman actually won that honor two years in a row, 1998 and 1999, beating out the likes of Crayola, Kodak, and the Discovery Channel. It was well-understood that the Craftsman brand name ensured high-quality, American-made hand tools backed by a pain-free lifetime warranty that allowed you to exchange defective tools without a receipt at any Sears location.

A lot has changed in the past two decades-plus, though. In early 2010, much of Craftsman's manufacturing was gradually moved to China, and the quality dipped. Then, in 2017, Sears sold the brand to Stanley Black & Decker, which is behind most of the Craftsman tools you see today, though Sears maintained the rights to the brand for use in its stores. But in light of those changes, who handles the warranties on pre-Stanley era Craftsman hand tools? And how?