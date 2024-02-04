6 Technologies You'll Only Find On Makita Tools

Makita is a Japanese-owned tool company that has existed since 1915. Not only has it survived over a century of business, but Makita is often counted as one of the best power tool brands on the market. The company has managed to hold its place in the public eye in a few ways. Consistent quality and reasonable prices are chief among them, but the company has always made a point of being at the forefront of innovation.

Makita's R&D department has produced several unique technologies. Makita then patented these, ensuring its tools would be the only ones to have them. There are dozens of these specialized technologies ingrained in the company's tools. Many of them were designed to improve the efficiency of Makita's cordless battery systems, but other technologies cover everything from anti-vibration tech to the filtration systems in Makita's shop-vacs. Some of them are relatively minor features, but others have grown to become major selling points for the brand since they are present in all of Makita's most popular power tools. Here are six of the most impressive technologies you can only find on Makita brand tools.