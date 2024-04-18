10 Ryobi Tools Every Home Landscaper Will Want

Depending on your preferences, home landscaping can either be an enjoyable weekend activity or an inevitable chore. Whether you're in the former or latter camp, it's worth equipping yourself with the right tools to ensure that doing yard work is as hassle-free as possible. Cordless electric power tools are a great way to do just that, but buying each garden tool from a different brand can result in paying for a lot of costly batteries.

Ryobi's interchangeable batteries are a boon for casual gardeners and landscaping enthusiasts alike, as they can be swapped freely between any other tools that use the same voltage battery. That means you only have to buy a few Ryobi batteries, and with one of the brand's fast chargers you can swap between them for potentially unlimited runtime for a wide variety of tools.

We've already covered the best new Ryobi tools to add to your garage, rounded up a selection of the most versatile Ryobi tools that do more than one job, and even the best Ryobi woodworking tools, but if you're knee-deep in the brand's cordless ecosystem and intent on doing some landscaping, it's got options for that too. These are among the best in Ryobi's current sprawling yardwork lineup — each a great pick for both existing Ryobi tool owners and newcomers to the brand's range.