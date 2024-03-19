6 Ryobi Tools That Do More Than Just One Job
A big part of saving money on a tool collection is picking up things that can take on a few different jobs. For example, buying something like a table saw, which you're mostly going to use while woodworking, might not be the best investment for somebody who's on a budget. Ryobi is a solid brand for this, and you're not going to break the bank either, as it's a good name for budget-friendly options. Don't let the lower price scare you off, however, as the Home Depot-exclusive brand is quite reliable. You'll also be able to take advantage of the ONE+ line to save even more money.
Everything here can tackle multiple jobs, so you get better bang for your buck. You can also pick everything up from Home Depot, either in-store or online, and they have strong user scores backing them. A more in-depth explanation of our methodology can be found at the end of the list.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2 inch Drill/Driver Kit
A power drill is one of the most versatile tools you can have in your arsenal. Putting things together, taking things apart, hanging curtains, or mounting a TV can all require a power drill. You can grab the Ryobi 1/2 inch 18V cordless drill from Home Depot for $79. This purchase comes with the drill, a battery, and a charger, so you have everything you need to get started on a project. This drill is part of the ONE+ line, so your charger and battery will also work with tools on the same line. This lets you save cash on future purchases if you have enough batteries lying around.
Ryobi's cordless drill has a 4.6 out of five score on Home Depot's website. In a display of its versatility, some reviewers note some of the more out-of-the-box ways you can use the drill. One buyer noted they used it to clean their shower tiles, which is done by using a scrubber accessory.
Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 6 inch Battery Compact Pruning Mini Chainsaw
If you like to landscape, a mini chainsaw could end up being a worthwhile investment. Ryobi's 6-inch chainsaw is compact enough to trim smaller branches and shrubs, and it can do a bit more than that, too. The chainsaw doesn't have a large blade by any means, but it's big enough to take on smaller woodworking projects — something Ryobi has many options for — without having to go full-sized. It's also a good option for cutting up firewood, so there are a lot of different ways you can use the Ryobi chainsaw.
You can pick up this chainsaw from Home Depot for $189, so it's not exactly the cheapest option from the list. For that price, you get the chainsaw, battery, and charger. This is part of the Ryobi ONE+ line, so you can cut the price to $149 if you already have a battery and charger on hand. This saw has a 4.7 out of five rating on Home Depot's website. Buyers note it's easy to pick up for a beginner, so it's a good tool even if you've never used a chainsaw before.
Ryobi Screwdriver Set (12-Piece) with Cushion Grip Handles
Screwdrivers are tools you'll find yourself using a lot, so it makes sense to grab a set that comes with the most common heads that let you tackle most situations. At Home Depot, you can pick up a 12 set of Ryobi screwdrivers for $18.97, equating to a little over $1 per screwdriver. This set includes six full-sized screwdrivers and six precision ones, so you're getting a lot of bang for your buck. The regular screwdrivers are what you'll be getting the most use out of, but the smaller ones can work well with small electronic devices, for example.
The screwdrivers have a near-perfect user score of 4.8 out of five on Home Depot's website. There are a lot of pluses to point out, a big one being each screwdriver is marked on the top of the handle, so you shouldn't have to do too much digging to find what you're looking for. Each handle has a hole in it that makes it easy to clip to your belt if you need several of them for a job and have nowhere to set them down.
Ryobi 1800 PSI 1.2 GPM Cold Water Corded Electric Pressure Washer
A pressure washer makes cleaning your car and outdoor furniture much faster. Ryobi's 1800 PSI pressure washer is available at Home Depot for $139, and it can be used to wash your car, clean off your driveway, spray down patio furniture, and even clean the sides of your house. It's a very nice tool to have around if you don't want to spend hours upon hours of work on your hands and knees cleaning things the traditional way.
There are some downsides to point out with this model, however. The big thing is this is corded, so it won't be taking advantage of the ONE+ ecosystem where you can reuse batteries. As a trade-off, it is lightweight enough to carry around, but you need a power outlet nearby. With more than 2,100 user scores on Home Depot's website, the pressure washer has a 4.5 out of five score. If the cord proves too much of a deterrent, you can opt for a cordless Ryobi pressure washer, but the price tag more than doubles.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless High Power Inflator
If you have a pool, you might want to blow up some inflatable rafts to float around with. You can do this by picking up the Ryobi 18V cordless inflator for $34.97 from Home Depot. This is part of the ONE+ ecosystem, so your 18V Ryobi batteries will work here, and that cuts the price down from $95.42 if you skip out on the battery and charger. Pool toys aren't the only way this will come in handy, either. If you're camping in a tent and don't have a cot, you might be using an air mattress instead. You can use the inflator to get that inflated quickly without having to blow into it yourself or plug anything into your car.
With 2,000 user scores and rising, the Ryobi cordless inflator has a 4.5 out of five rating. Users note it's easy to use and highly portable, which are big selling points. The only thing you'll need to be aware of is that the cordless nature means you'll need to have a full charge if you're taking it on the go.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 1 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum
A quality vacuum is a good tool to have. The Ryobi 18V cordless wet/dry vacuum can wear several hats, whether it's cleaning out your car or vacuuming water out of your basement. Many people deal with floods in their basement, so this vacuum can be a lifesaver. You can pick it up from Home Depot without a battery and charger for $79. If you want to grab those extra accessories, you need to bump up your budget to $139.
There are more than 500 reviews for this vacuum on the Home Depot website, and it has a score of 4.6 out of five. It's highly versatile whether you're using it to clean a car or a fireplace. It's not a vacuum you'll want to use for regular cleaning, but it can also work wonders cleaning up dog and cat hair from your carpet. It's very portable, so feel free to keep it in your car for on-the-go jobs too.
Why were these tools picked?
These six Ryobi tools were chosen because they can tackle several different jobs. It's nice to pick up tools that can take on a variety of tasks because they can often be expensive. Ryobi is known as more of a budget-friendly brand than many of its competitors, but you still don't want to spend hundreds on something you'll only use once or twice a year.
Ryobi tools are readily available at Home Depot, so if you look around enough, you'll be able to walk into a store and find anything on this list. If you don't have a Home Depot nearby or don't want to drive to a location, you can shop online and have the tools shipped directly to your home. All six tools have user scores of four out of five or higher, so you shouldn't have any concerns about picking up a dud.