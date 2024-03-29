10 Ryobi Tools You Might Want Handy When Living Off-Grid

There are many reasons why you may find yourself living far from the nearest available source of electricity. Maybe you're staying off-grid by choice or just laying the foundations for a dwelling that will eventually be wired in. You may live in an RV or own a secluded backcountry spot for camping. However you find yourself in such a scenario, you will inevitably require some tools for various tasks. Ryobi makes power tools that both pros and novices love, and its battery-powered range offers affordable and well-made solutions for most outbound requirements.

For this article, we reviewed all models in the extensive Ryobi catalog and focused mainly on the 18-volt One+ range of tools and accessories. These tools consume less power than their 40-volt counterparts and require less energy to recharge. Luckily, Ryobi's 18V One+ series is comprehensive. While the tools may be underpowered for more demanding tasks, they should be perfectly adequate for most jobs when living off the grid.

Several of our picks are for power generation and recharging, as not only do Ryobi tools require batteries, but being off-grid means that a reliable power source will be of significant importance for things like charging devices and providing energy for lighting. It is worth mentioning that in addition to some type of power generator, most of the tools discussed here require Ryobi's rapid charger or a similar compatible device, without which they will only last a few hours in the wilderness.