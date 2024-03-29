10 Ryobi Tools You Might Want Handy When Living Off-Grid
There are many reasons why you may find yourself living far from the nearest available source of electricity. Maybe you're staying off-grid by choice or just laying the foundations for a dwelling that will eventually be wired in. You may live in an RV or own a secluded backcountry spot for camping. However you find yourself in such a scenario, you will inevitably require some tools for various tasks. Ryobi makes power tools that both pros and novices love, and its battery-powered range offers affordable and well-made solutions for most outbound requirements.
For this article, we reviewed all models in the extensive Ryobi catalog and focused mainly on the 18-volt One+ range of tools and accessories. These tools consume less power than their 40-volt counterparts and require less energy to recharge. Luckily, Ryobi's 18V One+ series is comprehensive. While the tools may be underpowered for more demanding tasks, they should be perfectly adequate for most jobs when living off the grid.
Several of our picks are for power generation and recharging, as not only do Ryobi tools require batteries, but being off-grid means that a reliable power source will be of significant importance for things like charging devices and providing energy for lighting. It is worth mentioning that in addition to some type of power generator, most of the tools discussed here require Ryobi's rapid charger or a similar compatible device, without which they will only last a few hours in the wilderness.
60-watt Foldable Solar Panel
A solar panel is one of the most valuable accessories when living off the grid, as it provides reliable, renewable energy during daylight hours. Ryobi's 60-watt Foldable Solar Panel goes one step further, as it is compatible with other Ryobi devices, including the 18V One+ 1800-watt Power Station and 18V One+ 150-watt Power Source. You can charge electrical items directly from the solar panel and use it to keep larger energy storage units topped up.
The Foldable Solar Panel unfolds to a width of around 33 inches and is just over 20 inches tall, and when you collapse it for storage, it is the size of a slim briefcase. This compact unit produces a significant amount of energy. It charges a mobile phone in an hour and 15 minutes and will keep your other devices — tablets, speakers, lamps, power banks, and more — charged via its USB-A, USB-C, and 60-watt barrel plug outlets.
When folded, the solar cells are protected on the inside, and there is a useful carry handle for portability and an attached zipped pouch to keep adapters safely stored. At under $250, the 60-watt Foldable Solar Panel represents good value, especially considering it generates electricity silently and for free.
18V One+ 1800-watt Power Station
Those seeking a renewable energy alternative to a gas-powered generator might consider Ryobi's 18V One+ 1800-watt Power Station. This unit provides enough power to run lighting, household utilities, and other large electrical items. While it will need recharging occasionally, it can run for long periods, especially when used primarily for lighting and charging smaller devices.
The Power Station provides 3,000 starting watts — the quick jolt of energy required to turn over larger, motor-driven tools and utilities — and 1,800 running watts of power. It uses eight standard 18-volt One+ batteries, which generate enough energy to run a full-size refrigerator for more than a day. Importantly for nature lovers, it has an almost silent operation and generates no emissions, so you can enjoy a relaxing time living off-grid without harming your surroundings.
The 1800-watt Power station has three 120-volt outlets, which are safe to use with sensitive electronics, as well as four USB-A and two USB-C outlets. It is also compatible with a companion app to track battery level and power output, and it has a convenient USB-C input for recharging up to eight 18-volt One+ batteries at once or connecting to a solar panel to top up its reserves via a trickle charge.
18V One+ ⅙ Telescoping Pole Pump
Power generation is just one of the issues you will face while living off-grid. Another problem you may face is obtaining a ready water supply. If you are in close proximity to a water source, the 18V One+ ⅙ Telescoping Pole Pump quickly and efficiently provides water for washing, cleaning, and distilling for drinking.
The Pole Pump Kit transfers an impressive 15 gallons of water per minute. It has myriad uses for pumping water out of wells, rain barrels, nearby streams, and flooded property and works for almost half an hour on a single 18-volt One+ battery. It can be programmed to power off at intervals of 5, 10, or 15 minutes, and it extends to 3.5 feet to reach deeper water sources.
At its base, the Telescoping Pole Pump has a water filter to stop mud and sediment from being pumped. As soon as the water source runs dry, a built-in sensor shuts the unit down automatically. If your water source is further away, it has a ¾-inch garden hose adapter, which will also come in handy for watering plants, mixing concrete, or other tasks that will inevitably require a constant, high-pressure flow of water while living off-grid.
2300-watt Bluetooth Inverter Generator
While renewable energy is the most agreeable way to generate power when living off the grid, it is often not practical, especially when faced with demanding tasks requiring powerful tools. The 2300-watt Bluetooth Inverter Generator is a gas-powered unit that provides a robust source for running electrical items and recharging batteries.
The Inverter Generator uses an 18V One+ battery for an effortless electric start. It has quieter operation than many fossil fuel generators, meaning you're less likely to create a disturbance in the wilderness. It is compact and portable, with two wheels and an extendable carry handle, and it works with a companion app to track your power usage, runtime, and remaining fuel with your smartphone via Bluetooth.
Another handy feature is the ability to start and stop the generator via the app, so you don't have to leave the comfort of your cabin to generate power or turn on the lights. The Inverter Generator has two built-in 120-volt power outlets and two USB outlets for devices, which is ample, especially if you keep a multiplug or a cable reel extension handy.
There will always be compromises when generating energy while living off-grid. However, Ryobi's 2300-watt Inverter Generator provides an efficient and practical solution for generating plenty of power for most basic living situations, especially if used alongside a solar panel during the day.
18V One+ ½-inch Drill Driver Kit
Living off-grid often involves construction or maintenance, especially if you own an A-frame, cabin, or shelter. In this instance, the 18V One+ ½-inch Drill Driver Kit might be considered essential, combining two of the most valuable and versatile tools for outbound living. With various attachments, this Ryobi tool can do more than one job — it will work for sanding, grinding, pumping water, compressing air, and, of course, boring holes and screwing into various construction materials.
The kit includes the 18-volt One+ battery, an 18-volt charger, two lithium batteries, and a tool bag. When fully charged, the two batteries provide plenty of runtime, and the powerful motor provides ample torque for larger jobs. There is a two-speed gearbox with a 24-position clutch, a keyless chuck, and a bright LED for drilling in low-light environments.
Why choose the 18V One+ ½-inch Drill Driver Kit over other cordless electric drills? One crucial factor is that it is compatible with the Ryobi One+ system, an extensive range that includes over 3000 new Ryobi home and yard tools. From a practical perspective, you can swap out your battery with other Ryobi tools you might own and charge them with the brand's universal chargers. This is one of the most significant benefits of Ryobi One+ tools, especially when you venture off-grid and power is scarce.
18V One+ 150-watt Power Source
This useful Ryobi product isn't really a tool, but it could be a vital addition to your camping supplies. If you spend short periods off-grid and space is at a premium, Ryobi's 18V One+ 150-watt Power Source provides a compact yet powerful solution. This eminently portable unit provides 150 watts of power and can charge devices on the go or run a laptop for an entire day. This makes it an ideal accessory for digital nomads, outbound bloggers/vloggers, and those who like to keep one foot in civilization while venturing off the grid.
The Power Source is equipped with two USB-A outlets and a single 120-volt socket for larger electrical items. While this may seem lacking compared to the larger power storage and generator units seen here, it is ample for low-energy tasks like illuminating a small space or charging essentials. Additionally, a built-in LED task light provides low-level lighting at night.
As with all items in the range, the 18V One+ 150-watt Power Source can be regenerated by slotting in a fully-charged 18-volt One+ battery, which can be charged using one of Ryobi's solar panels. This combination would make the Power Source highly practical and renewable while off the beaten track, and it could provide all the power you need for short-term simplified living.
18V One+ String Trimmer/Edger
When living off the grid, outdoor areas can quickly become overgrown. A weed eater will come in handy for maintaining your lawn, clearing your space of brush and bracken, and keeping pests and other wildlife at bay. The 18V One+ String Trimmer/Edger is a lightweight solution that uses an extendable string with an 8-to-10-inch swath (cutting area) to cut back long grass and undergrowth.
The string of a trimmer can break easily, as it should when cutting through thick undergrowth. This prevents entanglement or undue damage, and the string is quickly replenished with the Trimmer/Edger's auto-feed head. With a pull of the trigger, more string is fed into the head of the unit, enabling you to carry on with minimal fuss. Twist the shaft of the trimmer 180 degrees, and it becomes an edger with a vertical action for tidying up borders around lawns and boundaries.
Ryobi claims the 18V One+ String Trimmer/Edger is the lightest string trimmer on the market, and it is both powerful and comfortable to use. It is also safer, thanks to a large cutting guard and the lack of trailing electrical cables or flammable liquids — this is a One+ compatible, battery-powered unit, after all.
18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless Reciprocating Saw
A reciprocating saw is handy for clearing areas, limbing branches, and prepping firewood while living off-grid. Ryobi's 18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless Reciprocating Saw is designed for one-handed use, making it easier to steady the object you're cutting with your other hand while working.
The one-handed reciprocating saw is compact and lightweight, ideal for tight spaces. Its brushless motor is more powerful, efficient, and lighter than its brushed counterpart. This makes the tool perfectly suited to working overhead, for instance, when limbing trees or pruning. Its 9-inch blade is practical for cutting wider branches without being too unwieldy. Additionally, its pivoting shoe acts as a guide for making more accurate cuts with better control.
This saw would make a handy addition to any Ryobi One+ tool collection while living off-grid, especially if you are surrounded by dense forest or rely on a wood burner for warmth. Blades are easily replaceable and readily available, including a smaller 6-inch option for metal, although they are also suitable for plastic pipes and guttering.
18V One+ 1 Gallon Air Compressor
An air compressor can be a helpful addition when living off-grid. It can power pneumatic tools like nail guns, inflate tires, and clear guttering, or act as a pressure washer with the requisite attachments. TheRyobi One+ 1 Gallon Air Compressor makes a useful tool even more convenient thanks to its cordless One+ battery operation. As it doesn't require an external power source, you can easily take it on the worksite, in the back of a truck, or even for elevated work, such as on rooftops.
The 1 Gallon Air Compressor provides up to 120 pounds per square inch of pressure, which can be adjusted and set to a precise output via its lockable regulator. The unit is compact and portable, and it has a sturdy carry handle with a rubber grip and a robust steel bracket for wrapping the air hose after use.
It's important to note that the One+ 1 Gallon Air Compressor doesn't come with an 18V One+ battery as standard, and air hoses and attachments are also sold separately. Despite this, it still represents good value at under $180 for a machine that will consistently come in handy off the grid.
18V ONE+ HP Brushless 12-inch Chainsaw
A chainsaw is invaluable out in the sticks. It can chop firewood, cut logs for construction, and clear large areas of trees. As part of the "Whisper Series," the 18V ONE+ HP Brushless 12-inch Chainsaw has quiet operation, making work less arduous and reducing noise pollution in the wilderness.
The One+ brushless technology facilitates more powerful cutting than on most of the best-rated electric chainsaws, and a 12-inch guide means you can use it on larger trees of up to 10 inches in diameter without it being too cumbersome. Other features include an automatic oiler and onboard tool storage for chain tensioning and other maintenance. It is also efficient, as it will make around 112 cuts on a single charge, meaning it could last you for an extended trip off-grid without replacing the battery, which comes included.
Of course, should you need more power, it's as simple as adding another 18V One+ battery. With the right resources and preparation, even larger chainsawing tasks can be accomplished over several days. Additionally, when it's time to replace a chain, lubricate your chainsaw, or gear up for safety, a full complement of compatible accessories is available via the Ryobi store.