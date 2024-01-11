6 Of The Most Useful Ryobi Products That Aren't Tools
The Ryobi hardware brand, as you'd expect, specializes in hardware. The brand is well known for its battery-backed power tools and workshop helpers, from power drills to lawnmowers to pressure washers. Ryobi is a consistently good brand to visit the hardware store for if you're in the market for helpful and reliable tools. Even if you're not in the market for tools, though, don't go walking out the door just yet.
In addition to its workshop and job site power tools, Ryobi also offers various more mundane products, including household helpers, convenient everyday implements, and even gadgets that won't go amiss at your next camping trip or lawn party. Not only can these products be helpful in various situations, but since they're built by a hardware company, you can bet that they'll stand the test of time and whatever dirty work you can throw at them.
We've selected six non-tool Ryobi products for you to peruse, all available at your local Home Depot and backed up by product users and hardware professionals. More information on our selection process is available at the bottom of the page.
18V ONE+ 150-Watt Power Source
One of Ryobi's major claims to fame is its line of heavy-duty rechargeable battery packs, collectively known as the ONE+ system. These batteries are designed primarily with Ryobi's power tools in mind, providing clean, consistent electricity and easy recharging. But what if you could put that power toward something a little more practical, like charging your phone?
Enter the 150-watt Power Source. This compact and convenient device features a standard 120V AC outlet, as well as a pair of USB-A ports for charging small electronics. Just snap a Ryobi 18V battery pack onto the bottom, and you've got enough juice to power a laptop for an entire day or recharge your phone six times over. This power capacity, paired with the built-in LED light, makes the Power Source indispensable for sudden power outages.
The Ryobi 150-Watt Power Source is available at Home Depot for $49.00, where it has a 4.7 out of five-star rating. The device comes highly recommended by disaster readiness site Bug Out Bag Builder, which applauded its small size and cable-less design. This makes it great for trips off the grid, as it easily fits into a travel bag.
Hobby Station
When you create your own hobby workshop at home, things can quickly dissolve into a state of semi-organized chaos. Tools and batteries lay scattered around the table, and a thin layer of sawdust always seems to cover everything. If you need a linchpin for your burgeoning hobby spot, try Ryobi's Hobby Station.
The Hobby Station is designed to work with Ryobi's various rotary tools, giving you a sturdy and convenient way to hold a tool in place while you drill, sand, and otherwise work with soft materials like craft wood. The center gauge has a thread to hold your rotary tool, as well as two inches of adjustment for ideal precision. You can also rotate the gauge 90 degrees for angled work and hang other tools from the telescoping top hook. What's especially cool is the bottom panel, which features a built-in vacuum port for easy sawdust cleanup and two covered nooks for accessory storage.
The Ryobi Hobby Station is available at Home Depot for $99.00, where it has a user score of 4.4 out of five. YouTube channel Shop Tool Reviews notes that while the Hobby Station isn't quite sturdy enough for professional-grade work, its convenience and reliability make it excellent for hobby-grade work, especially since it's compatible with any cordless rotary tool from Ryobi or other brands.
USB Lithium LED Magnifying Light
Oftentimes in life, whenever you need to light up a small space, you also want to get a better look at it, such as when you're trying to find something small in a dark basement or reading an old book in the early hours. A traditional flashlight, on its own, provides light but no clarity, plus it can be a bit bulky. Give your eyes the help they need with Ryobi's LED Magnifying Light.
This convenient and compact inspection device is a seamless combination of a handheld magnifying glass and an LED light. The lens boasts crystal-clear 3X magnification, while the circular light provides 200 lumens of light right at whatever you're looking at. The included USB lithium battery, when fully charged, can power the light for up to 16 hours consecutively. As a bonus, it comes with a microfiber bag for carrying the magnifier and cleaning the lens.
The Ryobi Magnifying Light is available at Home Depot for $39.97, where it has a user rating of 4.6 out of five. Users have called it an excellent addition to a toolbox, workshop, or office. Several users added that it's great for reading small print on tiny electronics manuals, such as those included with chargers.
Whisper Series 7.5-Inch Bucket Top Misting Fan
When it gets hot out, the first things to come out of storage are the portable personal fans. A little extra breeze is certainly nice amid a scorcher, but just moving air around won't give you the cool relief you really need. Why not supplement that breeze with some refreshing mist?
The Ryobi Bucket Top Misting Fan is your best summer pal, combining a powerful standing fan with a refreshing spritz of mist. This 840 FPM fan features a built-in hose, allowing it to draw water from either a standard garden hose or a bucket beneath the fan. The water is sprayed from two front nozzles, creating a lovely mist with up to 14 feet of coverage. With the power of a Ryobi 18V battery pack, you can run the fan continuously for up to five hours, adjusting your preferences with two fan speeds and two misting settings.
The Ryobi Misting Fan is available at Home Depot for $99, where it has a user rating of 4.6 out of five. Kenny Koehler of Pro Tool Reviews called the fan "must-have summer gear," praising its efficient water usage and wide-reaching mist spray. He also complimented the device's relatively quiet 52 decibels of operating sound, fitting for a device in Ryobi's Whisper series.
LINK 17-Inch Soft-Sided Cooler
The age of the classic plastic or metal lunchbox is long since passed. A little hard-material box just doesn't cut it when it comes to keeping your snacks and drinks cool for an entire day. What you really need is something that'll preserve your lunch as long as necessary, with a few convenient options for transportation.
Ryobi's Soft-Sided Cooler will be at your side whether on your way to work or off to the beach. This 17-inch over-shoulder cooler is large enough to fit up to 24 soda cans, which means it's more than big enough to hold some sandwiches and water bottles. The outside of the cooler features sweat-wicking fabric for those traveling on foot in the sun, while the inside features strong enough insulation to retain ice for up to 24 straight hours. Plus, the bottom of the cooler features a slot for Ryobi's LINK system storage products. If you've got a stack of bins going, just clip the cooler to the top.
The LINK Soft Cooler is available at Home Depot for $59.97, where it has a user rating of 4.9 out of five. Buyers have said that the cooler can keep both ice and food perfectly cool for an entire day or more, whether at a worksite or in the home. One user noted that the molded LINK base is great for keeping the cooler upright and steady on any surface.
ONE+ Bug Zapper
One of the biggest barriers to enjoying the great outdoors is the ever-present annoyance of bugs. It's hard to appreciate the autumn breeze, for instance, when said breeze delivers mosquitos into your face. To keep bugs out of your or anyone else's face, give them something a little spicier to go flying into.
The Ryobi Bug Zapper is perfect for all kinds of outdoor settings, including your backyard, a campsite, a farm, and more. With the power of an 18V battery pack, this mighty tower delivers an electric punch of 2,550 volts to any bug that flies into its mesh, attracted by the built-in UV light. Beneath the mesh is a removable disposal tray, catching any zapped bugs for convenient cleanup. The zapper provides bug-busting coverage to a full acre of land, ensuring nothing will get near you or your stuff.
The Ryobi Bug Zapper is available at Home Depot for $132, where it has a user rating of 4.3 out of five. YouTube channel Tools & Stuff called the zapper its favorite Ryobi product, as not only is watching bugs get zapped helpful and entertaining, but the included handle has it conveniently double as a lantern.
Selection methodology
The preceding Ryobi products were chosen amongst high-ranking offerings on both Home Depot and Ryobi's own digital storefronts. Preference was given to items with professional reviewer recommendations and/or at least a four out of five rating on one or both storefronts.