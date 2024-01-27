5 Weed Eaters That Will Come In Handy When Detailing Your Lawn
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Having to deal with overgrown weeds in the yard can be an annoying and daunting task. There are various ways to reclaim your yard, and one way is to pick up a weed eater — also known as a string trimmer or weed wacker — to get rid of those pesky plants. Picking a few weeds with your hands might be doable, but working with an entire yard will require more effort, and that's where the weed eater comes into play. If you want the job done fast, you have a lot of different options to choose from.
Strong user scores back up every string trimmer on this list, so you can rest easy knowing they've gotten the job done for other people. On top of that, you'll find them readily available from stores like Home Depot, Lowes, Amazon, and other big retailers you can think of. This makes it so they are easy to track down whether you're in an urban or rural setting. A more in-depth explanation of why these products were chosen can be found at the end of the list.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V 13-inch Cordless Battery String Trimmer
Ryobi, a Home Depot exclusive brand, is a popular name for homeowners, considering the low price and easy availability. The Ryobi string trimmer is a fully cordless option that lets you ditch the gas in exchange for a rechargeable battery. There are some drawbacks to that, however, and the big one is running the risk of running out of juice in the middle of your work. You should be able to get around a half hour off a single charge, making it more than enough for many people. It's worth pointing out that this is part of the Ryobi ONE+ line, which means you can swap out other 18V batteries in the same ecosystem seamlessly. This allows you to have an extra battery on standby in case you need it.
The tool alone costs $69.97, but bundling it with a battery and charger will cost you $99 from Home Depot. Ryobi's string trimmer has a 4.2 out of five rating, and common complaints included the string getting twisted. It's not guaranteed this will happen to you, but it's something you'll likely have to be aware of if you go down this path.
Bauer 5.5 Amp 15-inch Electric String Trimmer
The Bauer electric string trimmer leaves the gas behind, but it's not cordless like some of the others on the list. Instead, you'll need to be plugged into a power source like your garage or house, which limits what you'll be able to do. Getting all of the areas around your house will likely become a nuisance, but you should have no problem cleaning up an area like your backyard or garden with Bauer's trimmer — but you might want a different set of tools to work in your garden area.
If its limitations work for you, you get a decent product here. You can pick one up from Harbor Freight for $44.99, where it has a 4.3 out of five rating from buyers. It has five different positions for the head that'll let you hit more difficult-to-reach spots for specific needs. This includes edging, wiping away weeds, or working in tight spaces like under a bush. At 5.6 pounds, it's also a lightweight trimmer that should make it easy to use for most people. The cord is the only real downside, so ensure you can work around that.
M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless String Grass Trimmer
Milwaukee is a step up from the budget brands, which means the company's weed eater will pack a bigger punch. The Milwaukee string trimmer is part of the M18 line, so it can interchangeably use other Milwaukee 18V batteries from the same line, allowing you to save some cash on the purchase if you've already bought into the ecosystem. The tool alone costs $279, so it's much more expensive than others on the list, and getting the battery and charger included raises the price to $349.
Despite the high price tag, user reviews come in at 4.6 out of five based on over 7,000 reviews on Home Depot's website. What you get for the price is the power to clear not only weeds but also the thick brush you come across and the ability to reach full throttle in a second. This certainly won't be needed for everybody, but if you have a neglected yard to wipe out, this would be up to the task. Some buyers do note overheating being an issue, so that will be something you have to be aware of after prolonged use.
Black+Decker String Trimmer, 6.5-Amp, 14-Inch
Black+Decker is a popular brand that should be on your radar when it comes to string trimmers. You can pick up the Black+Decker string trimmer from Amazon for $59, so it's a very affordable option. It is a corded option that'll require an outlet to plug into, but it does mean you don't have to use gas at all. This will ultimately limit you to being close to your house or garage unless you have an extension cord, which won't be an issue for everyone. However, you get the bonus of not worrying about a dead battery. You get a 13-inch cut path, so you should be able to easily clean up the edges of your sidewalk.
The user reviews are strong, with a 4.3 out of five rating on Amazon with over 2,000 reviews. There aren't many notable downsides to point out outside of the corded nature, but some people say the motor died abruptly. The Black+Decker weed eater is a fine choice if you do not need to be cordless.
Atlas 80V Brushless Cordless 16-inch String Trimmer
The Atlas string trimmer is a cordless option that runs on an 80V battery, so you get quite a bit of runtime here before having to go back and charge. Atlas says the motor delivers more power than a comparable 23cc gas motor, so you're not losing out on much by going with an electric option. Considering the $79.99 price tag, you're getting quite the deal here if you need something to clean up your yard with. However, that price does not include a battery or charger. If you don't already have one, you'll need to budget an additional $139.99 to pick up a battery.
You get a variable speed trigger that lets you go as fast as you need, and the 16-inch trimming area can be bumped down to 14 inches for an increased run time. User reviews on Harbor Freight's website are solid at 4.7 out of five, with 1,000 reviews and counting. Some people do have trouble with restringing the spool when the time comes, so that can become an issue that won't be apparent when you first buy it. As is the case with many issues like this, your experience may be different than others.
Why did these tools get picked?
The weed eaters on this list come from all different brands, and they can be picked up from several different stores. If you're just using one here and there to clean up some weeds at the start of summer, you likely don't need to shell out a lot of money for one. If you have a difficult yard you're tackling, then it could be worth it to spend more money on power, and that's why some of the options are more expensive than others.
Everything on the list is backed up by strong user scores, so there's no going wrong with any of them, provided you're able to work with the limitations some of them have, like cords or rechargeable batteries.