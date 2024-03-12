6 Of The Best Rated Electric Chainsaws In 2024
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Even if you don't work as a lumberjack, there are plenty of reasons you might want to keep a chainsaw in your toolshed. Chainsaws can make cutting firewood a breeze, quickly remove unwanted branches growing on your property, and prune others you may want to otherwise keep. There are also situations where you'll be glad you have a chainsaw on hand, such as when a storm knocks over a tree that you'll need to chop up into manageable pieces before removing or breaking down an old wood structure like a shed you're replacing.
There are plenty of high-quality chainsaws to choose from, so how do you choose which electric chainsaw is right for you? You can go by which chainsaws are affordable and/or made by the top brands, or you may have a preference for how your tool is powered. While the humming of a gas engine might be what comes to mind when picturing a traditional chainsaw, many these days are electric, whether they are corded or battery-powered. There are both pros and cons to using electric chainsaws over their gas counterparts, but they're not all the same and come in many types and sizes, with various different features to offer.
To help you decide which option to choose, here are six of the current best-rated electric chainsaws based on reviews and rating scores from major retailer customers. More information on how these chainsaws were selected can be found at the end of the list.
Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 14-inch Battery Chainsaw
The Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 14-inch Battery Chainsaw is not only one of the top-rated Ryobi chainsaws but one of the best-rated options, period. Based on nearly 1,000 user reviews on Home Depot's website, it has a 4.6 out of five customer score. Powered by a 40-volt battery, it has more power than a 37cc gas counterpart, and with a 4 Ah battery, it can make up to 128 cuts per charge. You definitely won't miss using a gas-powered chainsaw with such a high-performing tool.
Plus, its premium, full-complement chain cuts clearly and quickly and is built to last a long time. An adjustable automatic oiler keeps it lubricated to extend its life even further, and you can use onboard tooled chain tensioning to adjust your chain as you work for more precise cuts.
The tool can handle cuts up to 24 inches. A chainsaw with a 14-inch bar is a great middle-of-the-road option that can cover a wide range of average-sized branches, however that can also be its biggest flaw. If you've got wood that requires a larger, more powerful chainsaw or just need a small pruner, this medium-sized option may not be right for you. But, if you're looking for one that's in that Goldilocks "just right" size, you can find Ryobi's 40V HP Brushless 14-inch Battery Chainsaw on Home Depot for $259 — Home Depot includes a 4 Ah battery and charger, which is a better deal.
Oregon CS1500 18-inch Corded Electric Chainsaw
Oregon Tool boasts that its CS1500 18-inch Corded Electric Chainsaw is the first of its kind to include a self-sharpening blade, which is great for DIYers and homeowners who don't have the time or money to have their tools professionally maintained. With just one pull of an attached lever, you can sharpen the chain on the saw in three seconds. The chainsaw also comes fully assembled, making it even more helpful for casual users.
With an 18-inch bar and 15 amps of power, it's a formidable tool that can handle heavier jobs. It also has an instant start capability so that you can get right to work. Features include a chain brake for added safety, a tool-less chain tensioning system, and an automatic oiling system that keeps the bar and chain in tip-top shape. One advantage it has over gas-powered options is that it's also very quiet while in use.
Some people might see the fact that the tool is corded as a major drawback since wires limit how deep into your property you can use it without a generator or make it possible to get tangled in the cord or even accidentally cut it. However, with a corded chainsaw, you won't need to buy expensive batteries or worry about charging and swapping them; corded options are typically more affordable than cordless ones. The Oregon CS1500 18-inch Corded Electric Chainsaw is available to purchase for $107 from Home Depot and $103 from Amazon, with a 4.5 out of five user score based on over 8,200 customer ratings.
Black+Decker 20V Max 10-inch Cordless Chainsaw
With an average score of 4.5 out of five based on over 8,300 customer reviews, the Black+Decker 20V Max 10-inch Cordless Chainsaw is one of the best-rated electric chainsaws on the market. It weighs less than 10 pounds, is easy to maneuver without getting fatigued, and can make 8-inch cuts quickly and smoothly. Like other premium electric chainsaws, it includes tool-free chain tensioning for easy, rapid adjustments and an oiling system to keep its bar and chain lubricated with little fuss.
One downside to this otherwise great chainsaw is its relatively small size — a 10-inch bar won't be enough if you're cutting larger branches. For a lot of work around the yard, though, it will come in handy, and you can buy the Black+Decker 20V Max 10-inch Cordless Chainsaw on Amazon for $99.99 or bundled with a battery and charger for $121.99. The tool is also available (by itself) from Home Depot for $109.
Husqvarna Power Axe 350i 40V 18-inch Battery Chainsaw
If you're looking for a top-of-the-line, robust cordless chainsaw, you don't have to look further than Husqvarna's Power Axe 350i 40V 18-inch Battery Chainsaw. It's more powerful than even the brand's larger 20-inch, gas-powered model, with a brushless motor that is durable and high-performing. Plus, it's equipped with a boost mode that will give you 25% more power when you need to cut through some particularly tough wood. The chainsaw is built to be lightweight and simple to operate and includes a premium, ultra-sharp chain that can be easily adjusted without a chain-tensioning tool. For added safety, an on-board chain brake light will illuminate when the brake is engaged.
In SlashGear's comparison between Husqvarna vs. Ryobi electric chainsaws, we noted that publications like Popular Mechanics found the Power Axe 350i to be a great value for such a powerful chainsaw despite still being more expensive than a lot of the competition in its class. If you've got the budget for it, you won't regret purchasing the Husqvarna Power Axe 350i 40V 18-inch Battery Chainsaw, which is available for $479 from Lowe's, where it has a 4.6 out of five rating based on dozens of customer reviews. For additional evidence that it's worth your money, an even pricier starter kit that includes the tool has the same score based on over 860 ratings, as well.
Makita 16-inch Electric Chainsaw
Makita has a long, detailed history of making high-quality tools that are popular with professionals and DIYers alike, so it's no surprise that the brand's 16-inch Electric Chainsaw is one of the best-rated products you can buy. Based on over 800 user ratings, the tool has an impressive 4.7 out of five customer score on Amazon. Its motor, which has a soft start for smooth ignition, can generate 2,900 fpm for powerful and efficient cuts. A built-in current limiter protects the motor from heat damage by automatically reducing power when it's overloaded.
Rubberized grip handles and an additional large metal spike bumper give you plenty of control and comfort while operating the tool, which is easily operated by a large, simple trigger mechanism. Its chain has a wide cutter for added durability and includes tie strap grooves and oil holes to better facilitate its automatic oiler function, keeping it continuously lubricated and efficient. Its oil reservoir is sizable and includes a convenient view window that makes it easy to keep an eye on your oil level. Other features include tool-less blade and chain adjustments and an electric chain brake for improved productivity.
The chainsaw might not be for everyone, though, since it's corded. While this relieves the need to buy and charge batteries, it lacks the perks of cordless tools that can be operated just about anywhere, regardless of how far you are from a power source, and without getting tangled in wires you may accidentally cut if you're not careful enough. However, corded tools allow you to use them indefinitely and are typically less expensive, which gives Makita's product an advantage over cordless options. The Makita 16-inch Electric Chainsaw is available for $299 from Amazon and Home Depot.
Milwaukee M12 Fuel Hatchet 6-inch Pruning Saw
The Milwaukee M12 Fuel Hatchet 6-inch Pruning Saw is one of the most popular mini-chainsaws that you can find and has an excellent 4.8 out of five user rating based on over 2,400 reviews from Home Depot customers. It has an impressive level of power for a cordless pruner in its class, which allows it to cut 3-inch hardwood and deliver up to 120 cuts per charge.
Rather than using a handsaw for pruning and trimming smaller branches in your yard, you can use the mini-chainsaw to save time and effort by utilizing its full-house chain equipped with metal bucking spikes, reducing vibration and giving you more leverage. An integrated top handle gives the tool a level of access and control that most mini-chainsaws don't offer. A variable-speed trigger gives you even more control over how much force you want to apply, and the tool weighs less than 5 pounds so that you won't get tired after an extended cutting session.
If you don't need a pruner but are looking for a chainsaw that can make large, deep cuts into significant pieces of wood, then obviously, you'll want to opt for a much larger size, like the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 16-inch 18V Battery Chainsaw. You might also be turned off by the price of the tool, which is higher than most mini-chainsaws in its class. But, if you already own other products in Milwaukee's M12 line of power tools that can share interchangeable batteries or are looking for one of the best pruners available, that premium cost may be worth it in the long run. You can purchase the Milwaukee M12 Fuel Hatchet 6-inch Pruning Saw for $199 from Home Depot or $175 from Amazon.
How these chainsaws were selected for this list
This list of six of the best-rated electric chainsaws currently on the market was compiled using customer ratings from major retailers, including Lowe's, Home Depot, and Amazon. Tools were selected not just for having high scores (4.5 out of five or above) but also for having these scores averaged from a large base of ratings — hundreds, if not several thousands, per tool. With a larger pool of user ratings, each average score is more reliable, as it weeds out any reviews made either positively or negatively in bad faith or that were based on flawed individual products that don't represent the tool in general.
An effort was also made to include a wide range of electric chainsaws of different sizes so that you can find a top-rated tool, whether you're looking for a heavy-duty product, a small pruner, or anything in between. The same goes for including several different brands in the event that you are already committed to a specific company and using its line of interchangeable batteries and chargers. For example, there are several highly-rated electric chainsaws available from Home Depot that Ryobi and Milwaukee make, but only one of each was included on this list — leaving room for other brands you may instead have a preference for, such as Makita or Husqvarna. That way, this list not only includes six of the best-rated electric chainsaws available but also ones that will likely suit your particular needs.