6 Of The Best Rated Electric Chainsaws In 2024

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even if you don't work as a lumberjack, there are plenty of reasons you might want to keep a chainsaw in your toolshed. Chainsaws can make cutting firewood a breeze, quickly remove unwanted branches growing on your property, and prune others you may want to otherwise keep. There are also situations where you'll be glad you have a chainsaw on hand, such as when a storm knocks over a tree that you'll need to chop up into manageable pieces before removing or breaking down an old wood structure like a shed you're replacing.

There are plenty of high-quality chainsaws to choose from, so how do you choose which electric chainsaw is right for you? You can go by which chainsaws are affordable and/or made by the top brands, or you may have a preference for how your tool is powered. While the humming of a gas engine might be what comes to mind when picturing a traditional chainsaw, many these days are electric, whether they are corded or battery-powered. There are both pros and cons to using electric chainsaws over their gas counterparts, but they're not all the same and come in many types and sizes, with various different features to offer.

To help you decide which option to choose, here are six of the current best-rated electric chainsaws based on reviews and rating scores from major retailer customers. More information on how these chainsaws were selected can be found at the end of the list.