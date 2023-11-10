Husqvarna VS Ryobi: Who Has The Better Electric Chainsaw

While chainsaws are mostly associated with the lumber industry (or horror films), they're a power tool that has a wide variety of uses for both professionals and homeowners. They can be used for cutting down trees, of course, but they're also great for making firewood, landscaping particularly thick shrubs and bushes, and more niche applications like ice sculpting.

More and more, electric chainsaws are being used over gas-powered ones, especially as battery technology advances, and they've become formidable tools in their own right. With electric chainsaws, you don't need to worry about keeping gasoline or other fuels on hand, and you don't have to breathe in noxious fumes (that are also bad for the environment). They can also be quieter and lighter — which makes them more convenient to use — since they don't have bulky gas engines and can be easier to store. Electric chainsaws also typically require less maintenance than their gas-powered counterparts.

But which electric chainsaw is right for you? There's no shortage of the tool on the market, and it can come in a wide range of sizes. Several major tool manufacturers sell electric chainsaws, including Husqvarna and Ryobi. Here's how the electric chainsaws made by those two brands stack up against each other, based on specs and hands-on reviews from reputable publications like Pro Tool Reviews and Popular Mechanics.