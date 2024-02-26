5 Of The Top Rated Ryobi Chainsaws In 2024
If you're thinking of adding a chainsaw to your tool collection, there's no time like the present. Just as the technology in cars and computers advances year after year, so does the tech in power tools like chainsaws, including the ones made by Ryobi. Generally speaking, Ryobi tools are well-made and have excellent reviews. However, they also have a huge range of various products — so many that it may be hard to determine which Ryobi products you need and which you should avoid.
One good metric to figure out if a Ryobi tool is worth your money or not is by using customer reviews. That's because these reviews usually come from people who have actually bought and operated the products and know firsthand whether or not they are reliable and work as advertised. Ryobi has several models of chainsaws that come in different types, sizes, and power sources, so it may be difficult to choose which is best for you. To help make that decision easier, here are five of the currently top-rated Ryobi chainsaws available. You can read more about where these ratings come from and how these tools were selected at the end of this list.
40V HP Brushless 14-inch Battery Chainsaw
With a 4.6 out of five score based on nearly 1,000 online reviews, the 40V HP Brushless 14-inch Battery Chainsaw is one of the top-rated Ryobi chainsaws on the market. It's not hard to see why customers have such a favorable opinion of the tool. Despite being cordless, its beefy 40-volt battery gives it more power than a gas chainsaw with a 37cc engine. With the included 4 Ah battery (a charger also comes with the kit), the chainsaw can make 128 cuts per charge and can make cuts up to 24 inches. The 40V battery is also interchangeable with other 40-volt cordless Ryobi tools as well, which is convenient. An adjustable automatic oiler allows for consistent lubrication, extending the life of the chain, which can be adjusted using onboard tooled chain tensioning for clean and controlled cuts.
The main reason you might not want this otherwise great product is its size — 14 inches isn't too small, but it's also not one of the bigger chainsaws made by Ryobi; it's somewhere in the middle. If you've got a landscaping project that requires a heavy-duty chainsaw (or, conversely, a pruner), you may want to opt for a different model. It should be noted that the 20-inch model, while heftier, has a slightly lower user rating, though it's from many fewer customers. If Ryobi's mid-range 40V HP Brushless 14-inch Battery Chainsaw is right for you, you can purchase it from Home Depot for $259. It's also available from Amazon for the same price, though without the battery and charger.
16-inch 13 Amp Electric Chainsaw
Corded chainsaws are no longer as popular as they once were, considering cordless options perform better than ever, but that hasn't stopped Ryobi's 16-inch 13 Amp Electric Chainsaw from being one of its highest-rated options. Based on over 300 customer reviews, it has a 4.5 out of five user rating. One big advantage to choosing a corded chainsaw is that, generally, they're more affordable than other chainsaws in their class. You also won't have to deal with the messy and cumbersome maintenance that a gas-powered chainsaw requires — you won't need to refill its engine, change its oil, filters, or spark plugs, or worry about breathing fumes while you work.
Its 13 amp motor and 16-inch bar and chain make this tool very useful for even tougher cutting jobs, and it's very simple to use, thanks to its one-touch trigger mechanism. Plus, an automatic chain brake system makes the chainsaw safer to use, and it's equipped with a convenient automatic oiler.
While it's a well-engineered product that'll get the job done, the fact that it's corded might be a dealbreaker for some people. Gas-powered chainsaws have always had the advantage of being cordless, as do the high-performance, battery-powered tools that Ryobi and other companies have manufactured over the past several years. Having a corded tool limits just how far you can take it if you're working in a large yard, and you have to be particularly careful where you're cutting to avoid any hazardous accidents. If you don't mind using corded chainsaws, however, you won't regret adding the Ryobi 16-inch 13 Amp Electric Chainsaw to your toolshed. You can find it for $111 from Home Depot.
One+ HP 18V Brushless 10-inch Battery Chainsaw
If you already own several 18-volt tools in Ryobi's line of One+ cordless power tools, which all share a system of interchangeable batteries and chargers, it wouldn't be a bad idea to go with a chainsaw in that system, as well. It's more efficient since you can save money on accessories and power your chainsaw with the same technology you might use with your impact driver, worklight, heat pen, or other tools.
Ryobi's 18V Brushless 10-inch Battery Chainsaw is one of the chainsaws compatible with the One+ system and has a 4.6 out of five user score based on nearly 700 customer ratings. With its high-performance brushless motor and premium, full-complement chain, the chainsaw delivers fast, powerful cutting and can make up to 70 cuts per charge. Its 10-inch bar and chain can make up to 8-inch cuts, and a push-button oiler makes lubricating the chain a cinch. Plus, the tool is lightweight and easily controlled with a trigger.
One disadvantage to this product is that it's on the smaller side for a chainsaw and may not be ideal for larger projects. A 12-inch model is also available in Ryobi's One+ 18-volt line of power tools, though you may want to go with a 40-volt option or even a gas-powered or corded electric chainsaw if you're looking for a more heavy-duty tool. If this is the right size for you, though, you can buy the Ryobi One+ HP 18V Brushless 10-inch Battery Chainsaw for $189 from Home Depot.
14-inch 37cc 2-Cycle Gas Chainsaw
The Ryobi 14-inch 37cc 2-Cycle Gas Chainsaw has a 4.4 out of five user rating based on over 2,650 customer reviews, making it one of the top-rated chainsaws made by the company. One reason it may be so well-liked by those who've bought and operated it is that it's designed with a three-point, anti-vibration handle that will increase comfort during use, as well as reduce fatigue while cutting with it. It only weighs 10 pounds, which also makes the chainsaw less of a chore to use. Other solid features include the tool's automatic oiler, which helps extend the life of its 14-inch chain, as well as a side-access chain tensioner and tool-free air filter cover. Another perk is two of the product's safety features: a safety tip that protects against rotational kickback and an inertia-activated chain brake.
Of course, gas chainsaws aren't for everyone, especially as electric options have become more powerful and efficient. They're louder, create toxic fumes, and aren't great for the environment. Plus, you're at the mercy of volatile gas prices. However, electric alternatives either require cumbersome cords or batteries with finite power supplies, so if you do decide to go with Ryobi's 14-inch 37cc 2-Cycle Gas Chainsaw, you can find it at Home Depot for $149.
One+ HP 18V Brushless 6-inch Battery Compact Pruning Mini Chainsaw
One of the most popular mini chainsaws on the market is Ryobi's One+ HP 18V Brushless 6-inch Battery Compact Pruning Mini Chainsaw, which has a 4.6 out of five user score based on over 650 customer ratings. Don't let its small size fool you — it's a high-performance cutter thanks to its brushless motor and premium full-house chain, which can deliver faster and more aggressive cuts. It also has a decent runtime and can make 21 cuts per charge on a 2 Ah battery.
Plus, it's easy to use and maneuver since it's compact, lightweight, and controlled by a one-touch trigger mechanism. Like other Ryobi chainsaws, it's equipped with tool-less chain tensioning, making on-the-fly adjustments simpler and more convenient. Speaking of convenience, the tool is also part of Ryobi's 18V One+ system of interchangeable batteries and chargers.
One obvious drawback to this otherwise solid product is that its 6-inch bar is designed for much smaller cuts than typical chainsaws. You won't be cutting firewood or chopping down trees with this tool. However, if your property requires a lot of light pruning and limbing up to four inches, you'll be glad you have this item waiting for you in your toolshed. You can purchase the Ryobi One+ HP 18V Brushless 6-inch Battery Compact Pruning Mini Chainsaw for $189 from Home Depot.
How these chainsaws were selected
To compile this list, the customer reviews from Home Depot's online store were used. While Ryobi's website also offers user ratings, Home Depot has more customers reviewing Ryobi's tools on its website. A larger base of ratings makes the average score more reliable, watering down any extreme ratings (either low or high) that may have been made in bad faith. It should be noted, however, that the chainsaws on Ryobi's website generally have similar scores to those found on Home Depot, though from smaller pools of customers weighing in. All the tools on this list have an average score of 4.4 out of five or higher, based on hundreds, if not thousands, of unique customer ratings.
Additionally, an effort was made to include a diverse lineup of Ryobi products on this list. While multiple 40V and 18V chainsaws in different sizes have high user scores, some were excluded to make room for other types of high-rated chainsaws, like corded and gas-powered options. That way, you will see a list of Ryobi's top-rated chainsaws and a wider variety of types to choose from based on your preferences.
That said, pole saws were not counted, despite some pole saw products made by Ryobi also having high customer ratings, like the One+ 18V 8-inch Cordless Battery Pole Saw, which has a 4.4 out of five score based on nearly 3,000 customer ratings. While it does similar work in more niche situations, it likely isn't what comes to mind when picturing a "traditional" chainsaw. By excluding pole saws, you have a better sense of what to expect on this list of some of the top-rated Ryobi chainsaws of 2024.