10 New Ryobi Tools For Your Home And Yard In 2024
Ryobi products offer impressive build quality at affordable prices. Whether you are a keen DIY enthusiast hoping to build a uniform tool collection or a seasoned jack-of-all-trades looking to improve your existing arsenal, Ryobi is a brand that should be on your radar.
While Ryobi may not be the go-to choice for professionals, they occupy an important market segment for those occasional users who demand quality products that don't break the bank. Ryobi offers peace of mind as well, as each tool in its collection is backed by a manufacturer's warranty of at least three years. They are ideally suited to work around the home or yard, and even if you have a sizeable property that requires regular maintenance, these tools will get the job done.
There is a large variety of products in the Ryobi catalog, many of which are exclusive to the brand, and these are updated regularly. It's well worth occasionally checking out their website for new products, but here we have selected our picks of the best Ryobi tools for your home and yard in 2024.
One+ 6-inch Pruning Chainsaw Kit
A regular chainsaw is often overkill for smaller tasks, especially those that require a lighter and more compact tool. These might include light pruning, limbing, or cutting smaller logs into rounds. This pruning chainsaw features a 6-inch bar, cuts through wood up to four inches in diameter, is ideal for accessing hard-to-reach limbs, and weighs less than four pounds for easy handling. Its battery-operated functionality also makes it a useful solution when working far from a power source, and there's no cable to foul as you work.
Ryobi's 6-inch Pruning Chainsaw is part of its One+ range of cordless tools. This means that its battery is interchangeable with any other 18-volt One+ product, making life easier when working with multiple devices. It is easy to use, with toolless chain adjustment and oil-free operation, reducing maintenance to a minimum. It is also safer to use, thanks to its robust chain and hand guards, and features a multi-speed trigger so that you can vary your cutting power accordingly.
The 6-inch Pruning Chainsaw Kit includes a 2Ah lithium battery and charger, meaning that you can opt for the tool-only version if you are buying other 18-volt Ryobi One+ tools. Interestingly, the 2024 model promises over 50 cuts on a single charge — more than twice as much as Ryobi's previous-generation 2Ah, 18-volt pruning saw. A three-year manufacturer's warranty further assures that this is a product worth buying.
16-Inch String Trimmer Kit
A string trimmer, or "weed-whacker," is an essential tool for cutting back weeds, brush, and long grass, and is especially useful for clearing recesses and unlevel verges or for tidying up edges where conventional mowers can't reach. Traditionally, these would use two-stroke gas-powered engines, but this 40-volt battery-operated solution from Ryobi is quieter, more environmentally friendly, and more powerful than a comparable 27cc gas trimmer.
The 16-Inch String Trimmer's powerful 40-volt motor provides runtimes of up to 45 minutes on a single charge — enough to clear a sizable patch of land — and is brushless. This means it is more efficient and powerful than its brushed electric counterparts. Its cutting swath (blade guard) can be adjusted up to a 16-inch diameter on the go with no tools necessary, and it has a bump-feed head. This provides easy reloading in under a minute by simply tapping the head on the floor to feed more string whenever it breaks or becomes worn.
One of the notable features of the 16-Inch String Trimmer is its carbon-fiber shaft. This reduces fatigue and facilitates easier movement by considerably reducing the trimmer's weight, while remaining very strong and durable. It comes as a kit with a 40-volt battery and fast charger included, so you'll be fully charged and ready to roll in about an hour. However, it is essential that you remember to wear proper eye protection before you touch the trigger.
One+ Blower Kit
Aside from being great fun to use, a leaf blower offers a quick and convenient substitute for the rake, saving countless hours of yardwork, especially during the fall months. They are also useful for gutter clearing, snow blowing, clearing fallen waste, such as pine needles from vehicles, lawnmower cleaning, and clearing hard-to-reach places, such as soffits, from accumulated debris.
With its output of 350 cubic feet per minute of air, propelled at around 100 miles per hour, the Ryobi 18-Volt One+ Blower will get the job done quickly and efficiently. Since it is a battery-operated unit, users are not hampered by the restrictions of a power cable or the excessive noise of a gas-powered alternative. This makes it a more neighbor-friendly solution, especially if you like to clear the yard on a Sunday morning.
Notable features of the kit are its 18-volt One+ compatible battery, a variable speed trigger to regulate its power for delicate and tougher jobs, and its lightweight build, facilitating ease of use and reduced fatigue. Once you finish your task, you can pop out the included battery, recharge it with the included charger, and hang the blower on the wall using its handy keyhole slot.
24-Inch Hedge Trimmer
Advancements in cordless technology have revolutionized the power tool industry, and batteries are particularly convenient when used in hedge trimmers. Gas-powered units can be ear-splittingly loud and unwieldy at such close quarters, especially with a full tank of fuel. Corded options, on the other hand, place the user at risk of severing the cable, as these are usually just the right thickness to slip between the scissored blades. A battery-operated unit allows you more freedom and agility when trimming, and without the need for ear protection.
This Ryobi 40-Volt Hedge Trimmer has a 24-inch blade, suitable for large hedges while remaining compact enough to handle easily for sustained periods. Impressively, it can cut branches of up to one inch in thickness and lasts for up to 45 minutes on a single charge. Larger jobs are made easier thanks to its vibration-dampening blade and ergonomic design, which facilitates easier trimming at all angles. Additionally, its unique "Hedgesweep" blade attachment sweeps debris away from the hedge as you trim, making tidying up easier.
The kit includes the Hedgesweep attachment, a 40-volt 2Ah lithium battery, a battery charger, a scabbard, the trimmer itself, and accompanying manuals. As is standard, the battery is interchangeable with all tools that use Ryobi's 40-volt system, and comes with a three-year warranty, whereas the trimmer unit itself is protected under a five-year warranty.
One+ Brushless Multitool
The Ryobi 18-Volt One+ Brushless Multitool might look unfamiliar at first glance, but once you become acquainted with its many capabilities, it could be described as essential for a multitude of tasks around the home. It works with an oscillating action that can be varied for speeds of up to 20,000 oscillations per minute and uses the previously mentioned brushless technology to deliver powerful, energy-efficient action for diverse applications.
The multitool includes a plunge-cutting blade for accurate cuts directly into surfaces, a flush-cutting blade for linear cuts into drywall, wood, plastic, and metal, and a sanding pad for accurate, detailed sanding. It also includes an LED lamp for working in dimly-lit conditions and offers tool-free functionality for quickly swapping between accessories. There are several of these for various tasks as optional purchases besides those included with the tool as standard.
This latest-generation multitool claims to provide 2.5 times as many cuts per charge as the previous model, and offers up to 80% faster cutting, making this latest iteration a considerable improvement on the last. It is also a good value at under $130 for a tool that will make many jobs much easier and provide better results with more accurate cuts and finishing.
One+ High Volume Inflator Kit
Many of us are familiar with the task of manually inflating a large inflatable object, be it an air mattress, awning, pool toy, or kitesurfing sail. The effort involved can take all the joy out of the activity, and this is where the Ryobi One+ High Volume Inflator Kit becomes invaluable. As part of the "Whisper" series, it is among the brand's quietest tools and has the power to inflate a queen-size mattress in just 90 seconds.
The One+ High Volume Inflator comes with various attachments to fit different valves, including two sizes of pinch-valve nozzles and a wide sweeper nozzle for cleaning hard surfaces. These attach to the base of the inflator for easy access and storage. The kit includes the standard 2Ah One+ 18-volt battery, compatible with all 18-volt Ryobi tools, which can inflate a claimed 55 mattresses per charge, as well as a battery charger. The trigger can lock to prevent fatigue when inflating larger objects, and you have two choices of nozzle placement — either on its side or on the top.
The High Volume Inflator Kit is not a high-power air compressor, and as such, it is not designed for inflating tires or industrial use. However, it is a handy and affordable tool for anyone who owns a high-volume inflatable, or could use a high-powered air duster around the workspace.
20-Inch Air Cannon
The imaginatively named Air Cannon is, in reality, not a giant Nerf gun but a large fan for use in hot working conditions. Once you have overcome this initial disappointment, it is a beneficial addition to the workspace, making long days more bearable in the heat and keeping the atmosphere clear of airborne dust and debris.
As part of the previously-mentioned "Whisper" range of quiet tools, the Air Cannon won't create a disturbance while you work, and it combines Ryobi's 40-volt compatible battery with a brushless motor. This means that it will run for up to 34 hours and has no trailing cable to foul the workshop floor and create a trip hazard, although it can facilitate a plug-in extension cord for limitless runtime. Unlike the Ryobi kits listed here, the Air Cannon's battery and charger are sold separately from the main unit.
Features of the Air Cannon include a three-speed selector switch, a 180-degree tilting head for directional airflow, and a tubular chassis on 6-inch wheels for easy portability. Once set up, the unit projects air at a volume of 6,300 cubic feet per minute at its maximum setting, which will be effective even in professional workspaces like aircraft hangars and factory floors.
Self-Propelled Lawn Mower
It's hard not to be impressed when looking at how far battery-operated tools have come. This is especially evident in the Ryobi Self-Propelled Lawn Mower. It is powered by the same 40-volt battery pack that features on many larger Ryobi tools, producing an equivalent amount of power to a 150cc gas engine and mowing up to half an acre per charge.
Battery operation solves many problems with existing mowers, not least by removing the regular maintenance and refueling that gas mowers require, and with no trailing wire that always gets in the way when using cabled electric mowers. Add to this its self-propelled functionality and Ryobi's creation is far easier to use than most other mowers, not counting some automated models.
Other notable features of Ryobi's Self-Propelled Lawn Mower include a selector for seven grass heights, a choice between one and two-blade functionality, and you can decide whether you want your grass cuttings to be either bagged, mulched, or discharged to the side. Once work is complete, the grass catcher is easily removed for disposal, and the unit folds down for upright storage. A 40-volt battery and fast charger are included with each mower, despite the fact it's not advertised as a kit.
Belt Power Supply
While Ryobi's battery-operated tools certainly offer impressive runtimes, if you are regularly working on long-term projects, they are limited to however many batteries you have charged. The Ryobi Belt Power Supply solves this issue as a wearable harness into which you clip two 40-volt batteries. This, in turn, attaches to a cable that plugs into a tool's 40-volt battery port, so you don't need to switch power sources as often while on the job.
The Belt Power Supply also helps to alleviate fatigue while working, as it bears the weight of the battery on your body, meaning you don't need to lift its weight. This is especially useful when working with handheld tools such as hedge trimmers, chainsaws, and blowers. It is fully adjustable to fit all sizes and has large weight-bearing back support and shoulder straps.
While wearing the belt, you can keep an eye on your available power supply via its LED battery indicator located on the plug-in adaptor, and the whole unit folds neatly for storage. It is compatible with all 40-volt batteries across the Ryobi range, although it's worth noting that these are sold separately.
Brushless Kinetic Log Splitter
Ryobi clearly understands the effort it takes to split logs into kindling for firewood using a hand axe. To this end, they designed a world-first with their cordless kinetic log splitter. This uses brushless technology that is powerful enough to compete with its long-established gas-powered counterparts but runs on Ryobi's 40-volt compatible battery pack, which is included in the package along with an accompanying charger.
The durable splitter can even split seasoned hardwoods with its sliding (or "kinetic") action, which has a splitting turnaround time of just two seconds, making this a great time-saving device when dealing with large loads. It can perform around 150 splits on a single charge, although extra batteries can be purchased for use across Ryobi's 40-volt range of tools. It is also easy to maneuver, with a wheelbarrow-like action and hard-wearing, chunky wheels, and can be stored upright to save space in the garage.
The Ryobi Brushless Kinetic Log Splitter is undoubtedly a niche tool that won't have as much appeal to the inner-city DIY enthusiast. However, as a more environmentally friendly, eminently portable alternative for the country dweller who owns a woodburning stove, this will make light work of a difficult chore.