The 5 Most Popular Ryobi Power Tools You Can Buy At Home Depot

Ryobi is a very popular brand for a reason. It's affordable, dependable, and it's easily accessible. Anybody walking into a Home Depot will likely see the name quickly, and that's because Ryobi is a store-exclusive brand. Don't let the cheap price fool you, as this is an excellent brand to gravitate toward if you're somebody looking to start up a collection. Ryobi isn't going to be a brand professionals use, but if you're simply a homeowner looking to make some improvements around your house, then it's hard to go wrong with it.

Something that makes the Ryobi brand so appealing is the fact that their batteries are interchangeable with each other. The same 18V battery you got with your drill will work with any other Ryobi tool that uses an 18V battery. This eventually allows you to build up a stock of batteries, meaning you're able to save money in the future by going with a tool that doesn't come with a battery.