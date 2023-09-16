The 5 Most Popular Ryobi Power Tools You Can Buy At Home Depot
Ryobi is a very popular brand for a reason. It's affordable, dependable, and it's easily accessible. Anybody walking into a Home Depot will likely see the name quickly, and that's because Ryobi is a store-exclusive brand. Don't let the cheap price fool you, as this is an excellent brand to gravitate toward if you're somebody looking to start up a collection. Ryobi isn't going to be a brand professionals use, but if you're simply a homeowner looking to make some improvements around your house, then it's hard to go wrong with it.
Something that makes the Ryobi brand so appealing is the fact that their batteries are interchangeable with each other. The same 18V battery you got with your drill will work with any other Ryobi tool that uses an 18V battery. This eventually allows you to build up a stock of batteries, meaning you're able to save money in the future by going with a tool that doesn't come with a battery.
ONE+ 18V 22 in. Cordless Battery Hedge Trimmer
If you're trying to clean up your hedges to get a better-looking yard, the Ryobi Hedge Trimmer will come in handy. This is one of the aforementioned 18V products, so you're able to save a bit of cash by opting for just the tool if you have one on hand already. For just the tool, it'll run you $119. You'll also get a three-year manufacturer's warranty with the purchase.
As for what the tool can do, it's quite simple. The Hedge Trimmer is used to trim your hedges and shrubs, and it comes with a debris remover that makes cleanup easy as well. Since this is a battery-operated power tool, you won't have to worry about having to rev it up or use gas. This makes getting started a breeze, but you'll have to remember to keep the battery charged. The runtime is up to 35 minutes, so you'll likely want to charge it after every use.
ONE+ 18V 9 in. Cordless Battery Edger
Anybody looking to clean up the weeds growing near their driveway or sidewalk will want to invest in an edger. The Ryobi Battery Edger is an excellent choice, and it's also 18V. For $130, you'll be able to get rid of pesky plants over your cement and make the outside of your house look much nicer in the process. Like many Ryobi products, this tool comes with a three-year warranty in the event of something going wrong. Using the edger is quite easy, and it's light enough that just about anybody can pick it up and use it.
No gas is required for this tool as it's fully electric, but this means you'll need to make sure it's all juiced up before using it. Since it's 18V, you'll be able to share a battery with many of the other power tools found on this list. It doesn't have any cords to pull, either; just hit a button and get started.
10 in. 5 Speed Drill Press
If you're getting into woodworking or other types of building, having a power tool like the Ryobi 5 Speed Drill Press will certainly come in handy. Basically, if you need to make holes in something, then Ryobi's drill press will be up to the task. You'll get the same Ryobi three-year warranty, so you will be covered in case something happens. The included laser will make sure you put the holes in the right spots, so you shouldn't have any trouble there even if you're a beginner.
This is a tabletop drill, so you'll want to make sure you have something sturdy to put it on, and you'll also want to make sure you have enough room for it. If you have space for a workshop in a garage or a shed, this would be a perfect fit for it. For about $200, it's tough to go wrong.
ONE+ 18V 90 MPH 200 CFM Cordless Battery Leaf Blower/Sweeper
Anybody who dreads the autumn months and leaves falling from trees knows the pain of having to clear it all up. It's even more of a hassle when you have the wind blowing around leaves into your yard or driveway — especially when you don't have a tree yourself. Picking up the cordless Ryobi Leaf Blower for $120 will put those concerns to rest as the raking process will get a whole lot quicker. The leaf blower allows you to corral all the leaves with ease, and it'll turn something that could take a whole afternoon into a much quicker chore.
This particular blower works best on hard surfaces like your driveway or sidewalk, thanks to its 90 mph blowing speed. Ryobi boasts it can get up to 17 minutes of runtime on a single charge. Since this is an 18V machine, you'll be able to swap out the batteries from other 18V tools if you have them around. The Ryobi Leaf Blower comes with a three-year manufacturer's warranty.
ONE+ 18V 10 in. Cordless Battery String Trimmer and Edger
Ryobi's Cordless Battery String Trimmer and Edger will allow you to get your yard into perfect shape in a matter of minutes. The manufacturer says you can get up to 25 minutes of runtime from one charged battery, so it's definitely best in small yards unless you want to swap out your battery with another 18V one in the middle of trimming. The trimmer will work well around some of the harder-to-reach spots like your mailbox's post and flag poles, and you'll also be able to use it in a flower bed. What makes this tool versatile is its ability to switch from a trimmer to an edger with a simple twist.
You'll get a three-year warranty with this purchase, and it also comes with a 90-day no-risk satisfaction guarantee. You'll be able to get this power tool along with a battery and charger for $100, so there's some good value there if you're in the market for a new trimmer and edger.