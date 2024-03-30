6 Underrated Tools You Can Find From Ryobi
The Ryobi brand has a long history, and over its decades of existence, it has rolled out a veritable galaxy of different products. Ryobi has tools on offer for just about every hardware application you can think of, and probably quite a few you didn't think of until the moment you needed to. Indeed, if you visit your local Home Depot in search of some underrated tools and check out the Ryobi displays, you'll find all of the brand's usual heavy hitters like power drills and lawnmowers.
But if you take the time to browse through the back shelves a bit more, you may uncover some interesting implements. These tools may not be as well-advertised as the big-ticket items, but they might just prove to be the tools that save your proverbial bacon when an uncommon, yet no-less-important, situation suddenly rears its head in your life. We've got six Ryobi tools to recommend to you, and while their user reviews aren't overflowing with praise, they've got their staunch fans for good reasons.
Ryobi Dual Function Inflator/Deflator
The annoying thing about inflatable objects is that you never pay them much mind until they've already gone flat. Whether you've got a pool floaty that needs to be prepped for a party or a spare tire that's been sitting too long, you're not going to be able to inflate either with your mouth or a bicycle pump — plus, when it's time to pack away the inflatable toys, it can take just as long to squeeze all of the air out. Whichever way the air is flowing, use the Ryobi inflator/deflator to help it along.
This windy wonder can inflate anything up to 160 PSI at 16 SCFM, providing fast, clean air to just about anything that could possibly need it. Just dial in your desired PSI, plug the hose in, and the device will handle the whole process, shutting itself off when finished. What's especially cool is that it comes with nozzles for just about anything, including narrow and pinch nozzles for regular inflatables, a needle nozzle for sports balls, and even a sweeper nozzle for blowing pressurized air.
Based on user feedback from Home Depot's website, this inflator has a thousand uses. Whether you're reinflating tires on the road or pumping up air mattresses for camping, this inflator can handle the job without taking up too much space or energy. The Ryobi inflator/deflator is available at Home Depot for $79.97.
Ryobi Cordless Glue Gun
A glue gun is a tool that requires a bit of finesse in its operation. You need a steady hand to lay down strands of glue on a delicate crafting project. Nothing immediately stymies that steadiness like an unwieldy power cord sticking out of the glue gun. If you're looking for an adhesive solution that won't get in its own way, try Ryobi's cordless glue gun.
Rather than a power cord, this hot glue gun is powered by one of Ryobi's proprietary ONE+ battery packs, snapping conveniently onto the bottom and doubling as a sturdy stand. With a battery attached and just three minutes of warm-up, you've got a constant stream of hot glue ready to go for your latest crafting or home improvement project. The trigger is wide enough to accommodate two fingers, giving you an extra degree of control over the flow of glue for smaller or bigger jobs.
Users love the cordless design, eliminating the need for outlets or extension cords. This allows you to take the glue gun anywhere and everywhere without worrying about power. Even with Ryobi's smallest 1.5Ah battery, it's got plenty of juice to finish the job. The Ryobi cordless glue gun is available at Home Depot for $39.97.
Ryobi Hybrid Soldering Station
A soldering iron is one of the more dangerous workshop tools, requiring a modicum of care and practice to utilize safely and efficiently. Even just setting it down on the wrong kind of surface could lead to a dangerous situation. Besides proper training, the best way to mitigate these dangers is to use an adaptable soldering device, one designed to handle some of the trickier bits on its own.
The Ryobi hybrid soldering station is both a soldering iron and a stand in a single convenient package. The "hybrid" aspect comes from the fact that it can receive power from both a regular outlet and a Ryobi battery pack, so you never need to worry about getting inadvertently jerked by an overextended power cord. While the iron is attached directly to the stand, the cable is three feet long, so that's less of a concern. It also has a built-in spring holder that can safely hold the iron above the ground when it's not in operation, which means no unsightly burns on your work table.
According to users, not only does the hybrid design make this station easy to use in any kind of workshop, but the iron gets more than hot enough to handle all kinds of projects, even when running on battery power. The Ryobi hybrid soldering station is available at Home Depot for $84.97.
Ryobi Magnifying Light
Do you know why a magnifying glass is considered a vital tool of the archetypal detective? Because it allows you to get a closer look at the finer details in life and pick up on the things that others may otherwise overlook. If there was perhaps one extra detail that would've helped Sherlock Holmes seek the truth with his magnifying glass, though, it'd be a convenient source of illumination.
The Ryobi magnifying light is exactly what it sounds like: a seamless combination of a handheld magnifying glass and a flashlight. Specifically, it's a 3X magnification lens with a 200-lumen flashlight mounted right to the rim. Just flip the switch to the high or low setting, and you get clear white light directed at whatever it is you're trying to observe. Whether you're on the trail of a fiercely thickening mystery or are just trying to figure out where you dropped your contact lens, this compact tool will illuminate you in both the literal and metaphorical senses.
Reviewers of this light on Home Depot's website enjoy its proficiency at clearing up the small print on packaging, making it a great gift for those with visual impairments. The Ryobi magnifying light is available in a kit at Home Depot for $39.97, which includes the tool itself, a USB lithium battery pack, and a charging cable.
Ryobi Door Latch Installation Kit
Have you ever tried to install a latch on a new door yourself? It's a lot harder than it seems like it'd be — even if there's a hole for the knob, you still need to carefully chisel a little rectangle into the side for a strike plate. It's definitely not the kind of thing you want to try to eyeball unless you want a weird diagonal gap in your door. If you need a little help with this process, try Ryobi's door latch installation kit.
This nifty all-in-one gadget can save you a lot of time and effort in both preparing a door for a new latch and installing the metal parts. Just place the tool against the side of the door to score the surface for either a rectangular or round latch plate. Tap the back with a regular hammer, and the built-in chisel will carve the scored section out. Once you've got a spot, turn the tool around and use the integrated screwdriver to secure a latch plate. That's the job of three different tools in a single package.
While some users have expressed concern over the sturdiness of the chisel, for the most part, this tool has performed excellently in carving out nooks for latches, according to buyers. One user noted that with this tool, a full latch installation only takes about two minutes. The Ryobi door latch installation kit is available at Home Depot for $16.47.
Ryobi Compact Blower
While it's nice to have a powerful blower on hand for the fall season, many such devices can be a bit on the unwieldy side. They may require heavy backpacks to regulate power or fuel, which can make them harder to use in confined spaces like the narrow corners of your garage (at least without blowing a bunch of dirt into your teeth). If you're not trying to maintain an entire lawn yourself, it may be prudent to use a blower that's a bit more reasonably sized.
Ryobi's compact blower is only a little bit bigger than a bathroom hair dryer, but it's got quite a set of muscles under the hood. Despite only weighing 41 lbs, the electric motor outputs 220 CFM and 140 mph of air-blasting action, great for clearing dust and small debris from the floor of your garage and patio and off the hood of your car. It also comes with two extension tubes that can extend the front by up to 20 inches for jabbing into tight confines, though you can also remove the tubes to get the blower down to around 16 inches for maximum control.
Users were pleasantly surprised by the amount of power this blower can output despite its size while still sitting comfortably in one hand. It's been used for tasks ranging from cleaning leaves off balconies to blowing dust off dune buggies. The Ryobi compact blower is available at Home Depot for $99.00.
Why we picked these products
We selected the inexpensive and underrated Ryobi products on this list not only because they are lesser-known options from the brand, but also because they have many favorable reviews from Home Depot customers. Buyers largely report success using these products for their state purposes, though the longevity of these items seems to vary based on cost, with cheaper products potentially having lower durability, based on customer reviews.