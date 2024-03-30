6 Underrated Tools You Can Find From Ryobi

The annoying thing about inflatable objects is that you never pay them much mind until they've already gone flat. Whether you've got a pool floaty that needs to be prepped for a party or a spare tire that's been sitting too long, you're not going to be able to inflate either with your mouth or a bicycle pump — plus, when it's time to pack away the inflatable toys, it can take just as long to squeeze all of the air out. Whichever way the air is flowing, use the Ryobi inflator/deflator to help it along.

This windy wonder can inflate anything up to 160 PSI at 16 SCFM, providing fast, clean air to just about anything that could possibly need it. Just dial in your desired PSI, plug the hose in, and the device will handle the whole process, shutting itself off when finished. What's especially cool is that it comes with nozzles for just about anything, including narrow and pinch nozzles for regular inflatables, a needle nozzle for sports balls, and even a sweeper nozzle for blowing pressurized air.

Based on user feedback from Home Depot's website, this inflator has a thousand uses. Whether you're reinflating tires on the road or pumping up air mattresses for camping, this inflator can handle the job without taking up too much space or energy. The Ryobi inflator/deflator is available at Home Depot for $79.97.