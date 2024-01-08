The Ryobi Timeline: A Closer Look At The History Of Ryobi Tools

For eight decades, the Ryobi brand has produced countless innovations across industries. Despite its humble Japanese origins, it's no wonder that it is now a global household name in more ways than one. Although not necessarily regarded to be as durable as other brands, Ryobi power tools have been known for mostly favorable reviews. Because of their performance and price range, Ryobi power tools are loved by pros and novices alike.

From its cordless drills to soldering pens to air compressors, Ryobi offers products that generally work for straightforward, everyday tasks. Whether you are working on vehicles, kitchen remodeling, or landscaping, there's likely a Ryobi power tool that will help with the job.

However, Ryobi didn't actually start out selling power tools. Here's a look at its history, various owners, and where it might be headed in the years to come.