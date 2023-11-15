5 Top Rated Ryobi Power Tools That Will Come In Handy Working On Vehicles
Power tools have made working on vehicles a lot less time-consuming and physically demanding than it used to be. Not only do power ratchets and impact wrenches allow you to apply greater force with much less effort, but more innovative tools like motorized grease guns have transformed the way some automotive tasks can be performed.
If you're working on vehicles, whether it's for work or to save money by performing DIY repairs on your own car, you'll want to stock up on certain power tools to make the job much easier. Ryobi is a popular brand of power tools, thanks in part to the relatively simple and easy-to-use designs of its products — which both professionals and novices find useful. Some tools are versatile enough that you'll be able to use them for all kinds of applications, like remodeling your basement. Others may only be suited for your garage, but you may still find them worth the investment after using them on your car. Based on hands-on feedback from professional tool reviewers, here are five Ryobi power tools that will come in handy while you're working on vehicles.
18V One+ ½-Inch High Torque Impact Wrench
It'll be tough to keep your car tuned up without an impact wrench, and Ryobi's 18V One+ ½-Inch High Torque Impact Wrench is a solid one to keep in your tool chest. Capable of 1,170 ft-lbs of breakaway torque and 700 ft-lbs of fastening torque, the impact wrench packs a lot of punch in a relatively small and lightweight frame. In its hands-on review, Pro Tool Reviews highlights a manageable weight and comfortable grip that allows for firmer control while the tool is in use.
Additional features include a variable speed trigger, onboard LED lights, quick socket changes, and four different operating speeds, including an Auto Assist Mode that keeps nuts and bolts from falling or flying into the air. One drawback to the impact wrench is that it's not as slim as some Ryobi tools, and has less of a reach than products like Ryobi's 18V One+ ratchet. You may find it tough to use in tight spaces or deeper in your engine block. But, you'll likely be satisfied with how well it works in areas it can reach. You can purchase the Ryobi 18V One+ ½-Inch High Torque Impact Wrench, which has product code PBLIW01, from Home Depot for $219.
USB Lithium ⅜-Inch Ratchet
Many of Ryobi's tools are powered by its proprietary One+ system of 12V and 18V batteries, but its USB Lithium ⅜-Inch Ratchet stands out for its more convenient charging method. This lower power supply also makes the tool smaller and lighter, which allows you to use it in especially tight spaces where larger ratchets wouldn't fit. Obviously, it's not as powerful as 18V tools, but even with USB power, it can generate 10 ft-lbs of torque and 220 rpm, enough force for many maintenance and light-duty assembly tasks. You can also use it manually for an additional 40 ft-lbs of torque.
The tool is controlled by a variable-speed trigger and has an onboard LED worklight to better illuminate what you're doing. Another LED indicator will keep you informed of its battery status. One downside to spending money on this tool is that you'll almost certainly need to complement it with a more powerful ratchet for heavier workloads. The Drive calls the USB ratchet "niche" in its hands-on review, but also adds that its low cost makes it worth purchasing for smaller jobs, as well as "in modern cars, where half your fasteners are going into plastic." The Ryobi USB Lithium ⅜-Inch Ratchet has product code FVRC51K and is sold for $50 by Home Depot. A 21-inch USB cable and a 2 Ah battery are included.
18V One+ Grease Gun
Check the user reviews of Ryobi's 18V One+ Grease Gun and you'll find a lot of its owners are very happy with how much easier it is to apply grease when working on their trucks or other vehicles. A positive hands-on breakdown by Pro Tool Reviews is in agreement with these user reviews, impressed with the maximum pressure (10,000 PSI) of the tool. However, the publication notes it has a slower flow rate than Milwaukee's similarly-powered grease gun. Its flow rate of 7.5 oz per minute is still pretty efficient, though.
An included 30-inch flexible hose will help you reach where you need to grease, and an onboard LED light will let you see where you're working. The tool comes with an air bleeder valve to prime the pump and reduce air pockets, and its plunge rod has markings that will let you keep tabs on how much grease is left in the gun. As part of Ryobi's One+ system, its 18V battery will allow you to pump up to 19 grease cartridges per charge, and the tool can handle up to NLGI Grade 2 grease. Pro Tool Reviews calls the price of Ryobi's 18V One+ Grease Gun "budget-friendly" for its power. You can find the tool (product code P3410) at Home Depot for $159.
18V One+ 10-Inch Orbital Buffer
You'll want to have power tools on hand that not just keep the inner workings of your car tuned up, but also keep its exterior looking shiny and new. The Ryobi 18V One+ 10-Inch Orbital Buffer will help do just that. The cordless tool can generate up to 2,500 rpm, which allows it to leave a swirl-free finish on your car's paint. Powered by Ryobi's proprietary One+ 18V battery, the buffer can run for 90 minutes straight before needing a recharge.
Perhaps its most innovative feature is the two-handed design that allows for both firmer control and a more comfortable grip as you work your way around your car's exterior. Its light weight also reduces user fatigue. However, in its overall positive hands-on review, Tool Box Buzz did note that the buffer's on/off switch "is not in an easily accessible location." That may not be a dealbreaker, but could prove frustrating when you're using it. Home Depot sells Ryobi's 18V One+ 10-Inch Orbital Buffer, which has product code P435, for $45.
18V One+ ¼-Inch Extended Reach Ratchet
While Ryobi's USB-powered ⅜-Inch Ratchet may be ideal in tighter spaces for smaller jobs, its 18V One+ ¼-Inch Extended Reach Ratchet will conveniently allow you to work deeper in your engine. Its slim design allows the tool to access harder-to-reach parts of your car, and two onboard LED lights will help illuminate the workspace. The product has a four-position head to make fitting into tight spaces even easier, even at awkward angles. Plus, the cordless ratchet can generate 40 ft-lbs of torque and is powered by a variable-speed trigger.
Having a longer reach can prove invaluable, especially if you're working on a larger SUV or truck. However, Pro Tools Reviews notes in its hands-on review that the tool's handle diameter is pretty big and that its battery can get in the way while you're working with the ratchet. That's all the more reason to pair the tool with a smaller, complementary ratchet, like Ryobi's USB-powered option. But with a perfect 5.0 average user rating from Ryobi customers, this issue is clearly not that big of a deal. The Ryobi 18V One+ ¼-Inch Extended Reach Ratchet has product code PBLRC01B, and is available from Home Depot for $169.