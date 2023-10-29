5 Ryobi Power Tools That You'll Want In Your Collection During A Kitchen Remodel
A kitchen remodel can be a rite of passage for many homeowners. It takes a lot of work, and usually costs quite a bit of money, but the end result is often worth it — giving your home a new, fresh look, and possibly adding to the overall value of the property. If you've decided to make your kitchen remodel a DIY project, it can also be a very rewarding accomplishment, as it's one of the more extensive and labor-intensive DIY projects you can do within a house.
A DIY project will certainly take more work than hiring contractors, but it can also save you money. However, in order for your remodel to be completed as successfully and quickly as possible, you'll want the right tools for the job, as well as high-quality products from a reliable brand. Ryobi makes a number of dependable power tools you can use — many of which are powerful, conveniently easy to use, or both. Whether you're a professional contractor or working on your own home, Ryobi's tools can make your renovations a lot easier to achieve. Here are five models that you'll want in your collection during a kitchen remodel.
18V One+ HP Brushless Multi-Tool
Ryobi's 18V One+ HP Brushless Multi-Tool is a compact little device that can take care of several tasks you'll need to do during a kitchen remodel. It's suitable for smaller, precise cuts that bigger saws are too large for, as well as cutting through thinner pieces of drywall, metal, plastic, and other materials. For example, it's useful for installing wall outlets, as well as removing grout, caulk, adhesives, and light sanding work. The tool has a 3.6-degree oscillation angle and can operate at up to 20,000 opm. It comes with an adjustable speed dial, as well as a slide-on power switch, so you won't need to hold a trigger the entire time it's in use. Perks include an attached LED light to better see what you're working on and compatibility with Ryobi's tool belt for easy portability.
One drawback is that, unlike some other Ryobi products, it has no built-in dust collection methods, so it can make quite a mess while you're using it. You'll likely want a hand vacuum on hand, like one of those made by Ryobi, to keep dust and debris from getting everywhere. The Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless Multi-Tool costs $99 and is available from both Home Depot and Amazon.
18V One+ HP Brushless Jig Saw
The Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless Jig Saw is one of the best Ryobi power tools for woodworking, and it would be a useful product to have on hand during a kitchen remodel. As with any jig saw, the model offers precision cutting that can be used to make custom carvings into your new cabinets, giving them a unique look. The tool can also be used for other smaller precision cuts that a circular saw would be too much for. It comes with four orbital settings and a variable-speed dial that will let you control your cuts between 800 and 3,400 spm. The jig saw also equips tool-free adjustment for quick bevel changes, with a locking detent at 45 degrees, and a simple release blade lever for easy blade changes.
You can purchase Ryobi's 18V One+ HP Brushless Jig Saw for $99 from Home Depot, and Amazon currently has it discounted for $92.53. The tool comes with a T-Shank wood cutting blade and a non-marring shoe, but it, unfortunately, doesn't come with other blades. You'll likely want some variety in the types of cuts you'll be making for your new kitchen, so you'll probably want to purchase an additional set of jig saw blades to complement the tool.
18V One+ HP Compact Brushless ⅜-Inch Right Angle Drill
A power drill is an essential tool and it would be hard to complete a kitchen remodel without one. Ryobi's 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless ⅜-Inch Right Angle Drill has an advantage over some other drills because it can be used in harder-to-reach places due to its right angle design. Because it's cordless and lightweight, it's good for using overhead, as well. Plus, it's easy to operate, thanks to a variable-speed paddle trigger giving you a dual speed range of zero to 450 or zero to 1,700 rpm. The tool can deliver up to 350 in-lbs of torque.
The Ryobi 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless ⅜-Inch Right Angle Drill has product code PSBRA02B. Because it's a ⅜-inch drill, you might be at a disadvantage if your kitchen remodel requires more heavy-duty drilling, in which case you'd want something like Ryobi's more powerful ½-inch drill. But, if a ⅜-inch tool is all you need, you'll appreciate going with the right-angle design. You can purchase the Ryobi 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless ⅜-Inch Right Angle Drill for $89 from Home Depot, or for $73.68 from Amazon.
18V One+ Corner Cat Finish Sander
The Ryobi P401 18V One+ Corner Cat Finish Sander is a uniquely shaped sander that makes it great for smoothing down tight spaces and odd corners, both of which are fairly common in many kitchens. The current P401 model is 23% more compact than its predecessor and has an ergonomic top that lets you grip and control the sander with one hand. Powered by an 18-volt battery, the sander delivers 11,000 orbits per minute, allowing for a swirl-free finish.
The tool isn't without its drawbacks, however. You'll likely want a larger sander for smoothing bigger surfaces to save time and labor. It also lacks any dust-collecting features, which means you'll have a messier workspace, and you'll want to wear a mask while using it. Ryobi's 18V One+ Corner Cat Finish Sander can be found at Home Depot for $45. It's also available for $42 from Amazon, which also currently bundles the tool with a battery and charger for $64.
15 Amp 7 ¼-Inch Circular Saw
Remodeling your kitchen will require some beefier tools for the more heavy-duty aspects of the job. You'll want Ryobi's 15 Amp 7 ¼-Inch Circular Saw on hand for cutting larger pieces of wood, like when you're constructing cabinets, doors, and other pieces. Its powerful motor can generate up to 5,200 rpm, allowing you to make straight, cross, or rip cuts. You can confidently make precise cuts thanks to the tool's ergonomic handles, adjustable bevel, and an exact line laser alignment feature. An on-board wrench storage and spindle lock also make it easy for you to quickly swap out blades. Included with the tool is a 7-¼-inch blade, blade wrench, edge guide, and a tool bag to store and carry the kit.
The saw is corded, which has its drawbacks. You'll need to be extra careful with plugged-in wires laid across your work area, and if you haven't yet installed electrical infrastructure in your new kitchen, you may not have anywhere to plug in the tool. You can opt for one of Ryobi's cordless saws, though they are less powerful and can only run for a limited time without recharging, so it's a trade-off. If you decide the more powerful saw is the right tool for you, you can find it for $94 at Home Depot, as well as at Amazon, where it's currently discounted for $85.