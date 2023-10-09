Ryobi's New 18V One+ HP Multi-Tool Promises Faster Cutting With Less Fatigue

The Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless Oscillating Multi-Tool comes standard with an LED work light positioned on the front of the device to illuminate the project you are working on. It is also compatible with a Ryobi belt clip, which can connect to the tool from its base near the battery. However, you will need to buy a belt clip separately if you want to make use of this feature. Like every tool in this lineup, this one is compatible with all Ryobi 18V One+ batteries, such as the one used for the Ryobi 18V One+ Heat Pen.

The accessories found in a Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless Oscillating Multi-Tool kit include one flush-cut and plunge-cut blade. These blades are attached and detached to the device using the tool-free accessory release. Additionally, the Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless Oscillating Multi-Tool includes a sanding pad and three pieces of sandpaper at grits 60, 80, and 120.

If you already have a compatible Ryobi battery, you can pick up the tool-only Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless Oscillating Multi-Tool bundle for $129. For those that want the full package, the kit with an 18V 2Ah HP Lithium Battery and 18V One+ Charger can be picked up for $189. The kit has a three-year manufacturer warranty but won't be available until early 2024. Per Ryobi's standard, both kits won't be available at retailers such as Lowe's, as they are exclusive to The Home Depot.