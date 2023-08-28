This Ryobi 18V ONE+ Heat Pen Is Just The Tool For Tough-To-Reach Jobs

Ryobi's One+ lineup features cordless tools with a variety of use cases. For example, the new 18V Telescoping Power Scrubber with its six-position articulating head can clean surfaces at various angles and distances. Now, Ryobi is introducing one more tool to this lineup, the 18V One+ Heat Pen.

Like all heat applicators, you can use this tool for typical tasks such as paint stripping and adhesive removal. However, this heat pen is notably compact, allowing it to get into tight spaces. The One+ Heat Pen comes with two nozzles, a deflector, and a spreader. You can use the deflector nozzle to wrap around a pipe, plastic, or any other thin surface to spread heat. The spreader nozzle, on the other hand, can be used to spread heat over a wide area.

This heat pen also comes with a stand that can hold the tool when not in use and house the nozzles. It's worth noting that although it's touted as cordless, it still needs to be plugged into a battery supply. It just does not need to plug into a wall socket. That said, this heat pen has a critical feature that will undoubtedly entice those who work with heat-sensitive materials.