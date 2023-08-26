This Ryobi Tool Is Perfect For Cleaning Tough To Reach Places
Compared to most bipedal mammals, we humans definitely aren't slacking in the reach department. With our long arms and opposable thumbs, we can reach up to grab, touch, and clean all sorts of high-up spots. Unfortunately, there are some spots that still remain out of our natural grasp, and the only way to get on their level is to either balance ourselves atop a rickety ladder or rig up some kind of makeshift tool from a broom handle and a rubber-banded washcloth.
When there's something out of your immediate reach that's in desperate need of a cleaning, be it an outdoor lamp, the roof of a shed, or a cobweb-filled nook of your garage, there are better solutions than channeling your inner MacGuyver. For instance, if you visit your local hardware store, you might just find the perfect tool for the job — a tool such as Ryobi's reliable telescoping cleaning device.
The Telescoping Power Scrubber
Ryobi's 18V Telescoping Power Scrubber, a part of its ONE+ line of products, is pretty much exactly what it says on the tin: a powerful scrubbing and cleaning device with a built-in telescoping arm designed to reach even the trickiest spots. The sturdy telescopic handle can extend up to 51 inches in length while still maintaining complete control and functionality. Thanks to the scrubber's double-handle design, you can keep a firm, steady grip on the device while it does its thing. When you're done with the device, it retracts to a more manageable 38 inches in length for storage.
Speaking of its thing, the Power Scrubber features a six-position articulating head, allowing you to set your optimized scrubbing angle. Even if the dirty spot is ever-so-slightly out of the reach of the fully-extended handle, the right brush angle can give you that last little bit of reach you need to scrub its lights out.
Powerful scrubbing
With the power of Ryobi's 18V battery system, the Telescoping Power Scrubber can spin from 0 to 210 RPM, giving you the scrubbing power necessary to wash those stains away. If the default 6-inch medium bristle brush doesn't do the job for you, then worry not –- the Power Scrubber is fully compatible with any other brush attachment in Ryobi's Cleaning Accessories lineup, so you can use whatever brush you need to get the job done.
To ensure the device's longevity, it features an IPX7 Water Resistance Rating, meaning that the device can be fully submerged in up to three feet of water for up to 30 minutes, just in case the brush needs a good soaking after work's done. Since it's part of the ONE+ line, the Power Scrubber is also compatible with all Ryobi 18V batteries. If something happens to your battery, you can just plug in another.