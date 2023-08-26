This Ryobi Tool Is Perfect For Cleaning Tough To Reach Places

Compared to most bipedal mammals, we humans definitely aren't slacking in the reach department. With our long arms and opposable thumbs, we can reach up to grab, touch, and clean all sorts of high-up spots. Unfortunately, there are some spots that still remain out of our natural grasp, and the only way to get on their level is to either balance ourselves atop a rickety ladder or rig up some kind of makeshift tool from a broom handle and a rubber-banded washcloth.

When there's something out of your immediate reach that's in desperate need of a cleaning, be it an outdoor lamp, the roof of a shed, or a cobweb-filled nook of your garage, there are better solutions than channeling your inner MacGuyver. For instance, if you visit your local hardware store, you might just find the perfect tool for the job — a tool such as Ryobi's reliable telescoping cleaning device.