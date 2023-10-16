Ryobi Just Introduced 17 New Products To Its Lineup - Here Are Our Favorites

Ryobi is beefing up its cordless outdoor power equipment lineup with 17 new products, including 18V One+ and 40V HP battery-powered tools. The new items will be showcased at the Equip Expo in Louisville, Kentucky, from October 17 through 20. Although arriving next year, there is no specific date for the launch of these products just yet.

There's no shortage of trimmers of varying sizes and use cases on this list of new tools. The tool manufacturer revealed the 40V HP Brushless 16" Carbon Fiber Shaft String Trimmer designed for getting around obstacles and tidying up large yards. This device, which sports a carbon fiber shaft, is said to be more powerful than traditional 28cc gas string trimmers.

Another upcoming string trimmer is the RYOBI 18V ONE+ 10" String Trimmer/Edger. As its name suggests, this tool also serves as an edger via its twisting shaft. The final two trimmers introduced are 18V One+ HP and 40V variants of the vegetation-clearing Brushless Cutter/String Trimmer, which feature a two-in-one head for versatility.