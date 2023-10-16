Ryobi Just Introduced 17 New Products To Its Lineup - Here Are Our Favorites
Ryobi is beefing up its cordless outdoor power equipment lineup with 17 new products, including 18V One+ and 40V HP battery-powered tools. The new items will be showcased at the Equip Expo in Louisville, Kentucky, from October 17 through 20. Although arriving next year, there is no specific date for the launch of these products just yet.
There's no shortage of trimmers of varying sizes and use cases on this list of new tools. The tool manufacturer revealed the 40V HP Brushless 16" Carbon Fiber Shaft String Trimmer designed for getting around obstacles and tidying up large yards. This device, which sports a carbon fiber shaft, is said to be more powerful than traditional 28cc gas string trimmers.
Another upcoming string trimmer is the RYOBI 18V ONE+ 10" String Trimmer/Edger. As its name suggests, this tool also serves as an edger via its twisting shaft. The final two trimmers introduced are 18V One+ HP and 40V variants of the vegetation-clearing Brushless Cutter/String Trimmer, which feature a two-in-one head for versatility.
More tools and accessories
The new collection also features a few new compact cutting tools. Some, like the 18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless 8" Pruning Chainsaw, are upgraded versions of former iterations, with this one specifically cutting three times faster than its predecessor. With an 18V 2Ah battery it provides 70 cuts before needing a charge.
For smaller projects, Ryobi also introduced a six-inch variant that provides 50 cuts per charge. Rounding out the list of compact cutting tools is the 40V 24" Hedge Trimmer, which has a cutting capacity of an inch and is more powerful than a 19cc gas hedge trimmer. It is also compatible with Ryobi's 40V power supply belt.
Once the debris from your vegetation trimming hits the ground, Ryobi has two cordless blowers to tackle the cleanup job. The 18V ONE+ HP Brushless 510 CFM Whisper Series Blower is capable of speeds up to 130 mph, outperforming 25cc gas blowers. Ryobi also claims this product's power is capable of moving wet leaves. Additionally, there is also a RYOBI 18V ONE+ 350 CFM blower, which provides a higher airflow volume than the 220 CFM model.
This new line of products also introduces some accessories for the Expand-It product family, such as a hedge trimmer and cultivator attachment. An accessory not limited to Expand-It products, the new RYOBI 80V Power Source, was also revealed. This device provides 1000 watts of power on the go, and can make use of any Ryobi 80V battery.