Ryobi's Newest 18V ONE+ Cordless Leaf Blower Packs A Compact Punch

Ryobi is launching a new cordless leaf blower just in time for autumn. The Ryobi 18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless 220 CFM Blower, which will be available exclusively from The Home Depot starting in October, is designed to be both powerful and ergonomic, allowing you to clean yards, garages, patios, driveways, and even vehicles.

The cordless blower weighs less than four pounds and is smaller than the typical leaf blower, so it can be used in harder-to-reach areas, as well as be used for longer periods of time without causing fatigue. Ryobi claims its new product is the most powerful blower of its size on the market, with a maximum airflow of 220 cfm and speeds up to 140 mph.

If you've got a big yard or heavier debris, a full-size leaf blower would probably be preferable. However, this product could come in handy for lighter tasks or if you're looking for something more maneuverable. The blower is 16 inches long, but you can extend its length if you need it thanks to some of its included accessories.