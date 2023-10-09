This Ryobi Power Supply Belt Is Perfect If Your Tools Keep Running Out Of Battery
All outdoor tools produced by the Ryobi hardware brand are powered by the brand's line of snap-on battery packs. These individual packs are fairly hearty, offering a healthy amount of uptime on connected tools. For example, on Ryobi's 40V Brushless Chainsaw, a fully-charged 40V battery pack should be able to get you at least 128 total cuts. Of course, if you're out on the job for an entire day, then the odds are good that you're going to be making more than 128 cuts.
The snap-on design of Ryobi's batteries encourages you to charge one or two separately from your default one so you can quickly swap them. Still, it can be a bit unwieldy to march yourself back to an outlet every time your battery runs out. Instead of that, why not double your tools' battery capacity in a convenient and stylish way? All you need is Ryobi's 40V Belt Power Supply.
Two for the price of one
Ryobi's 40V Belt Power Supply allows you to keep extra batteries on your person conveniently and unobtrusively and efficiently channel that power right into your tools, turning you into a walking dynamo.
The reinforced shoulder and waist-mounted harness features two 40V battery pack slots on the rear, which can hold any pack from Ryobi's 40V battery series. You can snap two batteries into these slots if you just want to carry them around, but the cool part is the connected 40V adapter. This adapter can be plugged into any 40V Ryobi tool the same way you'd use a battery pack. This gives your tool the combined battery capacity of two packs, effectively doubling its uptime. Your current power level is displayed via a simple meter on the back of the adapter plug.
As a bonus, the adapter plug is smaller and more discreet than a normal battery pack. Ryobi's 40V batteries are a bit on the chunky side, so waving a tool around with one attached can strain your hands. By comparison, the adapter plug is much lighter, reducing that strain. This is particularly beneficial if you're operating vibrating tools like Ryobi snow blowers and chainsaws, as the lower weight will help you to work longer.
At its price of $199, this Ryobi product is a no-brainer. The 40V Belt Power Supply is available on Ryobi's online storefront and at major hardware retailers like Home Depot.