This Ryobi Power Supply Belt Is Perfect If Your Tools Keep Running Out Of Battery

Ryobi's 40V Belt Power Supply allows you to keep extra batteries on your person conveniently and unobtrusively and efficiently channel that power right into your tools, turning you into a walking dynamo.

The reinforced shoulder and waist-mounted harness features two 40V battery pack slots on the rear, which can hold any pack from Ryobi's 40V battery series. You can snap two batteries into these slots if you just want to carry them around, but the cool part is the connected 40V adapter. This adapter can be plugged into any 40V Ryobi tool the same way you'd use a battery pack. This gives your tool the combined battery capacity of two packs, effectively doubling its uptime. Your current power level is displayed via a simple meter on the back of the adapter plug.

As a bonus, the adapter plug is smaller and more discreet than a normal battery pack. Ryobi's 40V batteries are a bit on the chunky side, so waving a tool around with one attached can strain your hands. By comparison, the adapter plug is much lighter, reducing that strain. This is particularly beneficial if you're operating vibrating tools like Ryobi snow blowers and chainsaws, as the lower weight will help you to work longer.

At its price of $199, this Ryobi product is a no-brainer. The 40V Belt Power Supply is available on Ryobi's online storefront and at major hardware retailers like Home Depot.