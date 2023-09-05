Ryobi's New 40V Battery-Powered Snow Blower Out-Performs Gas In Near-Silence
If you or your neighbors are bothered by how loud a gas-powered snow blower can be, Ryobi's 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series 22" Two-Stage Snow Blower Kit may be for you. Part of the Whisper series of sound-conscious tools, this battery-powered blower is 44% quieter than gas alternatives. It's also even said to be quieter than other battery-powered snow blowers on the market. Although quiet, this blower still packs a punch.
The 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series 22" Two-Stage Snow Blower Kit's HP technology produces more power than a 243cc blower. Equipped with two independent brushless motors, this blower has a clearing distance of 45 feet. It also has a clearing width of 22 inches and a depth of 18 inches. This makes it suited for clearing sidewalks and driveways. It can also handle steep inclines due to its two-stage build.
This new cordless snow blower is notably more powerful than the others Ryobi offers. For example, the portable 40V HP Brushless electric snow blower only throws snow 25 feet away and has a clearing width of 18 inches and a depth of 10. But the 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series 22" Two-Stage Snow Blower Kit has more than just power. It also has some nifty features you may find helpful when clearing snow.
Quiet but powerful
In what may have earned it a spot among the best Ryobi power tools over $200, the 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series 22" Two-Stage Snow Blower Kit features a 180-degree directional chute. This allows users to adjust the direction they want the snow thrown. Accompanying the directional chute is an LED headlight bar that can come in handy when clearing snow in the early morning or at night. The snow blower also features two active battery ports and two battery storage ports.
Most of the tool's controls are on its handle. For example, on the handle, there is a lever that adjusts the snow blower's speed and a crank that changes the distance the snow gets thrown by. There aren't many other controls on the blower, as the device only uses one button to start up.
Powering this Home Depot exclusive snow blower is a 40V 8Ah battery that gives it a runtime of 30 minutes. Ryobi claims this is enough time to clear up to 20 car spaces worth of snow. The 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series 22" Two-Stage Snow Blower Kit, retailing for $1,299, includes the snow blower, two 40V 8Ah Lithium batteries, a rapid charger, and a clean-out tool.