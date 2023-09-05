Ryobi's New 40V Battery-Powered Snow Blower Out-Performs Gas In Near-Silence

If you or your neighbors are bothered by how loud a gas-powered snow blower can be, Ryobi's 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series 22" Two-Stage Snow Blower Kit may be for you. Part of the Whisper series of sound-conscious tools, this battery-powered blower is 44% quieter than gas alternatives. It's also even said to be quieter than other battery-powered snow blowers on the market. Although quiet, this blower still packs a punch.

The 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series 22" Two-Stage Snow Blower Kit's HP technology produces more power than a 243cc blower. Equipped with two independent brushless motors, this blower has a clearing distance of 45 feet. It also has a clearing width of 22 inches and a depth of 18 inches. This makes it suited for clearing sidewalks and driveways. It can also handle steep inclines due to its two-stage build.

This new cordless snow blower is notably more powerful than the others Ryobi offers. For example, the portable 40V HP Brushless electric snow blower only throws snow 25 feet away and has a clearing width of 18 inches and a depth of 10. But the 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series 22" Two-Stage Snow Blower Kit has more than just power. It also has some nifty features you may find helpful when clearing snow.