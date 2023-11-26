How Long Does It Take To Fully Charge Ryobi Batteries (And How Long Do They Last)?

One of the key questions to ask yourself when considering a battery system is how long these batteries take to charge. It seems like a simple query, but there are actually a few factors to take into account before you can get any sort of measurable answer. The first is that Ryobi makes batteries with several different ampere-hour capacities. Some of them can store more electricity and therefore take longer to fully charge. The second is that different chargers may affect the rate at which these batteries can be charged.

Budget Tool Reviews timed how long it would take to recharge a fully drained 18V 4Ah One+ battery using a Dual Chemistry IntelliPort Charger. They found that it took just shy of an hour and twenty minutes (approximately 20 minutes per Ah) to completely charge the battery from zero. These results fall in line with the company's promise that the charger can juice up a 1.5Ah Ryobi battery in 30 minutes. This suggests that a 6Ah battery would require about 100 minutes to charge and an 8Ah battery would need two hours on this charger.

Other chargers may yield different results, however. YouTuber DrB DIY tested the stock charger and found that it took 45 minutes to charge a 1.5Ah battery. That's a full 50% slower than the Dual Chemistry IntelliPort Charger. On the other hand, Ryobi now makes high-performance 'Fast Chargers' which it proclaims charge batteries two times faster. These are definitely recommended for batteries with high Ah capacities.