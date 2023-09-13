The Best Ryobi Power Tools To Use On Your Car
It's almost always cheaper to tune up or fix your car yourself rather than bring it to a mechanic, but that's only worth it if you know what you're doing and have the right tools for the job. Ryobi, which makes power tools for everything from woodworking to gardening, manufactures several quality tools you'll want to have on hand if you're working on cars and trucks.
Many of these tools are part of Ryobi's 18V ONE+ system, which means they can use the same interchangeable batteries and chargers. Since ONE+ tools are cordless, you'll be able to more easily work under your car or get deeper into your engine. Plus, the high-quality batteries will let you do so for a while before needing a recharge, and still give the tools the power they need to get the job done. Maintaining cars and trucks requires a wide range of different tools, and no one product can do it all. Here are some of the best Ryobi power tools to use on your car that you'll want to include in your automotive tool set.
18V ONE+ HP Brushless 3/8 Extended Reach Ratchet
Like many Ryobi power tools, the 18V ONE+ HP Brushless 3/8" Extended Reach Ratchet will feel at home in the tool collection of both professionals and more casual DIY-ers. Its slim design, four-position rotating head, and extra-long reach make it perfect for use in tight spaces and awkward angles, both of which are common when it comes to auto repair. Plus, it has dual on-board LED lights to see better while you're using it within the deepest corners of your engine.
An included 18-volt battery — which can be included as part of a kit and used with many other Ryobi ONE+ HP tools — has enough juice to provide the ratchet with up to 55 ft-lbs of torque. You'll also be able to control the torque thanks to the ratchet's variable-speed metal paddle trigger. The Ryobi 18V ONE+ HP Brushless 3/8" Extended Reach Ratchet is available from Home Depot for $169. Home Depot also sells a 1/4" model for the same price, though it's a shame Ryobi doesn't combine the tools, which would save customers both space and money.
18V ONE+ Dual Function Inflator/Deflator
Anytime a tool can serve more than one purpose, it's a good thing, and Ryobi's 18V ONE+ Dual Function Inflator/Deflator is no exception. It's always a great idea to keep an air inflator or compressor in your car for emergencies, and Ryobi makes more than one cordless tool that could help your tires in a pinch. But the Dual Function Inflator/Deflator has a higher volume that makes it worth the higher price. It has a flow rate of 0.49 SCFM at 35 psi and an operating range of 0 – 150 psi, so in addition to filling your tires, it can be used to inflate everything from air mattresses to flotation devices, which makes it great for road trips and vacations to the lake. Thanks to an included needle, it can also inflate footballs and other sports equipment.
Besides the needle, the inflator comes with a high-pressure hose, high-pressure nozzle Presta valve adaptor, and pinch valve nozzle, and includes onboard storage. It also has a digital gauge and an extremely useful autofill shutoff that will stop inflating a tire once it has enough pressure. One downside is that the larger-volume inflator takes up more space in your trunk than some other air compressors and may be more than you need. But if you've got the room for it, the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Dual Function Inflator/Deflator is available on Amazon for $104.99 and includes a 2 Ah battery and charger.
18V ONE+ HP Brushless 4-Mode 1/2 High Torque Impact Wrench
Impact wrenches are similar tools to ratchets, but they're different enough that it's a good idea to include both in your arsenal of automotive power tools. Because impact wrenches can deliver a lot more torque than typical ratchets, they're great at removing nuts and fasteners that are really stuck, even rusted or broken ones. The souped-up torque also allows you to remove nuts and fasteners much quicker if time is a concern.
Despite being cordless, the Ryobi 18V ONE+ HP Brushless 4-Mode 1/2" High Torque Impact Wrench can deliver up to 1,170 ft-lbs of breakaway torque and 700 ft-lbs of fastening torque. Features include a four-mode speed control, onboard LED lights, a durable gear case, and a 1/2" anvil with friction ring for quick socket changes. While Ryobi's impact wrench is a powerhouse, it doesn't have the slim design or versatility of a ratchet, so it'll be harder to use in tight spaces and tough angles. But if you've got rusted fasteners that seem impossible to remove, you'll want an 18V ONE+ HP Brushless 4-Mode 1/2" High Torque Impact Wrench for the job. Typically, the tool by itself is available from Home Depot for $219, but the kit with the included battery and charger is currently on sale for only $159.
18V ONE+ 10 Orbital Buffer
While most automotive power tools are geared toward tuning up and fixing cars, others are used to keep your ride looking fresh. The Ryobi 18V ONE+ 10" Orbital Buffer will do just that, allowing you to apply wax and other compounds to your vehicle's paint job, or help remove small scratches and other marks. When used correctly, a buffer can even make your worn workhorse of a car look as glossy as the day it rolled off the assembly line.
The buffer can generate 2,500 RPM to provide a swirl-free finish. Because of its large diameter and the ability to run up to 90 minutes with an extended-capacity battery, you can buff a lot of your car's surface with a single charge. Plus, the tool has an ergonomic two-handed grip that gives you firm control and lets you use it comfortably for that entire run time. Unfortunately, like many other Ryobi 18V ONE+ products, the necessary battery and charger can cost nearly as much as the tool itself, if not more. That's currently the case for the Ryobi 18$V ONE+ 10" Orbital Buffer, which is available from Home Depot for $44.97, while the battery and charger cost nearly double that at $79.
18V ONE+ Evercharge Hand Vacuum
The best way to keep the interior of your vehicle tidy and looking new is by keeping a hand vacuum at the ready to suck up dust, crumbs, and other messes as soon as you spot them, as well as to routinely clean your car in general. Ryobi has a few hand vacuums that are part of its cordless ONE+ system, but the best of the bunch may be the 18V ONE+ Evercharge Hand Vacuum.
One nice perk is that the hand vacuum is relatively quiet. It also comes with a wall mount adaptor so you can easily charge the tool while also conveniently storing it. If you can, mount it in your garage near your car so that you always remember to charge it, as well as use it. Ryobi also uses Intelliport technology as part of the vacuum's charging system, which will conserve energy and maximize battery life. It's a little bulkier than you might want for your car, but if that doesn't bother you, you can purchase a Ryobi 18V ONE+ Evercharge Hand Vacuum — with an included wall charger and 1.3 Ah battery — from Home Depot for $89.97.