The Ryobi Power Tool You'll Be Glad To Have If You Need Air In Your Tires

Seeing the dreaded low tire pressure light tick on in your car doesn't have to mean it's panic time. Instead of worrying about whether you'll make it to a gas station to add air back into your tires, you can be prepared in the event that happens. The Ryobi Cordless Portable Inflator is a very nice tool to have on hand as it will not only air up your tires, but you don't have to bust out your air compressor.

Instead of hauling out a big piece of equipment, you can pull out a cordless inflator and get your tires aired up in a hurry. Keeping it in your car is also a possibility thanks to its portability. Snagging yourself one of these will only put you back about $80, so if your car is prone to being low on air in the tires often, it's a good investment. Sales can bring the price of this down even further, so it can be a better purchase if you're patient. If you're not running into problems like low pressure often, you can get more uses out of the cordless inflator than just filling up your tires. Just about anything inflatable would work here whether it's a raft, car, or wheelbarrow tire.