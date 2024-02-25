5 Underrated Tools You Can Find At The Home Depot
When you have a tool so useful that you're using it for pretty much every other job, its versatility and usefulness can eventually make you realize how underrated it is. Though you may only have one such tool in your toolbox, many more are not hard to come by, including at Home Depot.
Whether you're a professional, a DIY enthusiast, or simply someone who needs basic tools for minor jobs around the house, Home Depot is one of the places to go. It has almost every home improvement tool and raw material you can think of, backed by solid warranties and a money-back guarantee. But among all these tools are hidden gems that are more than useful for the money.
This list goes past the usual suspects, spotlighting tools known for their durability, buyer satisfaction, and above all, potent utility. Tools like wire strippers, bit extensions, and laser levels are affordable and convenient, saving you the trouble of finding makeshift solutions.
7.75 in. Combination 6-in-1 Wire Strippers Pliers
You can only appreciate wire stripper pliers when you're stripping wires using a utility knife, and need precision and safety. Good wire strippers can work with various wire gauges, and offer additional features like wire cutters and crimpers.
The six-in-one Milwaukee Wire Stripper Pliers from Home Depot have a high-quality finish and a nice grip. They work well on 10-20 AWG stranded and 8 to 18 AWG solid wires for stripping and cutting. Though stripping isn't possible for thicker (i.e. 4 AWG) wires, you can still cut them without breaking a sweat. This is mainly due to the razor-sharp cutters these pliers have — sharp enough to cut #6 and #8 bolts, with a swing lock to prevent accidental injury.
That much utility already makes these wire strippers underrated — but what's more, you can use them to smooth and prepare the inner edges of metal pipes (ranging from half to 1-inch) for connection in electrical conduit installation. If you're worried about the wear and tear such rough work may cause to these pliers, don't worry. Milwaukee — a brand known for durability and quality — covers these combination pliers under their limited lifetime warranty policy.
Incredibly rugged and robust, these Milwaukee wire stripper pliers only cost $20 at Home Depot, and have an average rating of 4.5 stars from over 2,200 reviews. Most buyers loved the versatility and utility of this tool, although some did complain about the visibility of the gauge labels.
Tradesman Pro 4 in. Magnetic Wristband
If you find yourself fumbling with tiny bits and screws while working around your house (especially when you're on a ladder), no tool will make you happier than a magnetic wristband set. Ideally, the wristband should have strong, balanced magnetism, and should be flexible enough to snugly fit different wrist sizes.
One that fits this criterion is Klien's 4-inch magnetic wristband. Its outer ballistic fabric and inner mesh make it both highly durable and breathable for electricals. It fits almost all wrist sizes with its 13.25-inch length, and its Velcro strap is strong enough to hold it around your wrist snugly when all your screws and bolts are sticking to it.
On that note, almost all buyers of this wristband have dubbed its main feature, the rare earth magnets, to be "incredibly strong." So, from jobs that require a lot of moving around to ones that require focus and precision, this wristband will securely hold any nuts, bolts, screws, or bits to stick to it.
One of the over 160 reviewers who gave this magnetic wristband an average of 4.8 stars on Home Depot said, "You don't know you need this until you have one." — and that really is the bottom line here. You can get this wristband for $22 — less if it's on sale at Home Depot.
6 in. and 12 in. Magnetic Impact Bit Extensions
Tight and hard-to-reach spaces are all dark until a magnetic impact bit extension shines bright, helping you securely fasten any screws you want to. Typically, bit extensions made of neodymium magnets ensure the best hold. Since each extension comes in unibody pieces for added structure and support, their length is not adjustable.
However, that's only the case until Ryobi steps in with its 6 and 12-inch magnetic impact bit extension set. Costing only $11 from Home Depot, these bit extensions have a quarter-inch hex shank that fits most impact drivers seamlessly. They're magnetic, so they'll hold your impact bits in place well.
While there were some complaints stating that the magnetic hold wasn't strong enough, most buyers were satisfied with these extensions. The majority of buyers regretted not having bought these bit extensions before, giving it an average rating of 4.4 stars from more than 800 reviews.
The best part, as pointed out by some buyers, is that most other brands on Home Depot, like Milwaukee and Dewalt, are offering only one 12-inch impact bit for this price. Not only are these bit extensions useful in inconvenient situations, but they also come at a competitive price as well.
15' Compact Laser Level
The sheer precision laser levels offer compared to traditional ones is far improved. Whether you're installing electrical outlets, panels, and conduits, or even simply decorating your home, laser levels help you ensure everything is perfectly aligned.
Advanced laser levels typically cost $500 or more, and come with green lasers and self-leveling features. However, Ryobi has a budget-friendly solution — the 15-foot compact laser level is an affordable alternative at just $20 from Home Depot. As opposed to the pricier green lasers, it features a 15-foot range red laser, perfect for smaller space jobs.
Instead of the self-leveling feature, it has the traditional bubble vial, ideal for those comfortable with traditional levels while also looking to expand into modern level territory. The best part is that it's toolbox-friendly — it's small enough (2 inches x 3.25 inches x 1.25 inches) to even fit in your pocket or tool belt, compared to higher-end models that need to be carried separately.
One thing to note is that red lasers on this Ryobi don't work well outdoors, due to poor visibility. If you're primarily working outside and can increase your budget a bit, go with green laser levels instead — they're even more versatile.
This is, however, not to say that Ryobi's laser doesn't do the job well enough for other indoor jobs. With an average rating of 4.7 stars from over 140 reviews, most buyers praise this laser level for its usefulness inside their homes — especially in décor.
15-in-1 Multi Bit Screwdriver, Ratcheting
Two facts make ratcheting screwdrivers underappreciated. One, they're an excellent affordable alternative to pricey impact drivers for lightweight tasks — as both tools save you from the traditional screw-driving, which is both labor-intensive and difficult. Two, good ratcheting screwdrivers come with changeable bits and a storage compartment built within the handle to help you secure all the bits in one place.
Klein's 15-in-1 Multi Bit Ratcheting Screwdriver is the best wallet-friendly option at Home Depot, available for $22. You can adjust its ratchet direction to forwards or backward — and for traditional screw-driving action, you can fix the ratchet, too. Then, its 15-in-1 functionality allows you to use 14 different bits for different types of screws, without having to exchange the tool. The 15th functionality is that of the shaft: When you remove the bits, you can use the holder as a quarter-inch nut driver as well.
The storage compartment is this screwdriver's highlight feature, which you can eject by twisting the bottom edge of the handle open. Unlike other ratcheting screwdrivers on Home Depot — like the one by Husky — its compartment is large enough to store and carry all the bits together. Buyers particularly loved this along with the driver's performance, giving it an average of 4.7 stars from over 620 reviews.
Why were these tools picked?
These tools were chosen because their versatility shines across a range of tasks that both professionals and hobbyists undertake. Along with their versatility, factors like affordability, buyer satisfaction, and durability were also considered to ensure you're given the most value-to-money tools to pick from.
One additional benefit to all of the items on this list is that they're both cost and space-effective. As well, these tools are available both in-person at various Home Depot locations, as well as online at The Home Depot. These tools neither make a dent in your pocket, nor do they take up any space in the garage. They're compact enough to fit in your toolbox, so you can keep them at arm's reach at all times.