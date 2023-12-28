5 Must-Have Home Depot Tools For Every Home Garage
If you don't put your car into your garage, it leaves a lot of space open for a workshop, especially if you take advantage of lifehacks. For you to fully make use of all the extra room, you need a set of tools. This can be as simple as taking your in-home collection into your garage, or you can opt for an entirely different set to keep in your garage.
Home Depot is a good place to pick up tools, thanks to the ability to shop both in-store and online. This makes it so you should have no trouble tracking down tools from this list. Everything on this list comes from a well-known brand and is backed up by high user scores. It's important to know the product you're buying is well-liked by previous buyers, and that's what you're getting here. You can find a more in-depth methodology on why these items were chosen at the end of the list.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Drill/Driver
A good start to any tool collection, especially a garage workshop, is a cordless drill. Going cordless allows you to be free from a wall outlet, something you might only have one of in a garage. Ryobi's cordless options are very solid, and it's a brand you'll see a lot of as it's sold exclusively at Home Depot. You can pick up a Ryobi 18V cordless drill/driver kit for $59.97 that comes with the tool, a battery, and a charger.
It's part of the ONE+ line, which means you can swap out this 18V battery with other Ryobi 18V batteries as long as they are part of the same line. This allows you to save cash on future Ryobi purchases by omitting the battery.
Home Depot shoppers give this drill/driver combo a 4.5 out of five rating based on over 2,400 reviews. It's lightweight, equipped with an LED light, and backed by a three-year manufacturer's warranty. There's not a lot more to ask for from a power drill being used for DIY projects, and that makes it hard to go wrong with Ryobi here.
Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless 6-1/2 inch Circular Saw
Woodworking is a project many DIYers tackle, but it's something that typically needs a large workspace. A garage is perfect for this since you can have a whole area dedicated to projects, and that means you'll need a circular saw. Milwaukee has an 18V circular saw you can pick up from Home Depot for $129.
It'll work not only for woodworking but also for plumbing work, so don't pigeonhole yourself. Milwaukee has a similar system to Ryobi, where the 18V used to power this saw will work with other Milwaukee products that are part of the M18 line. Unfortunately, this saw does not come with a battery bundled with it.
Despite having to buy a battery separately, the Milwaukee saw boasts strong scores from buyers with a 4.6/5 rating on Home Depot's website with over 4,000 reviews. It can get up to 3,500 RPM, so it can tackle most types of DIY projects. Some reviewers note it can have trouble cutting through thicker material beginning around two inches, so that'll be something to keep in mind if you'll be working with that thickness often.
Toro Power Shovel Electric Snow Blower
The winter months can be rough if you constantly have to go out and shovel your driveway. Instead of having to do that, many people opt for a snow blower, but there's a nice middle ground where you can save some cash. The Toro Power Shovel isn't as big as a traditional snow blower, but it works practically the same.
This is an electric shovel that you push up your driveway, sidewalk, or wherever you're trying to clear snow from and let it do all the work. This particular model has a 12-inch width, so you'll have to go up and down your driveway a few times to clear it all off. The tradeoff is you're paying far less than you would on a regular snow blower, as this comes in at $149 from Home Depot.
It's rated 4.2/5 based on over 1,400 user reviews, but flaws exist. Some buyers note the plastic build of the shaft is fragile, and that'll be important to know if you're going to be using the shovel all winter. It's also best for up to six inches of snow at a time, so you can run into trouble trying to use it after a blizzard.
Husky 14-Piece Screwdriver Set
It's hard to call any tool collection complete without having a set of screwdrivers. Husky has a set of 14 for sale at Home Depot for $14.88, so you're spending a little more than a dollar for each one. You're getting a mix of three different heads — Phillips, slotted, and Torx — so you have your bases covered. Each screwdriver has a magnetic tip that'll make it easy to guide screws into place, and the blades are heat-treated for added strength and durability.
These screwdrivers have a 4.7/5 rating from 97 reviews on Home Depot's website, and for the price, you can't go wrong. The plastic handles could be a turnoff for some people, but Husky says they are made for comfort. Outside of that, there aren't any notable downsides. Plus, you're protected by a 90-day return policy if you're unhappy. If something goes wrong with the screwdrivers, you're also covered by the five-year manufacturer warranty.
Handy Brite Ultra-Bright LED 8.35 inch Yellow Cordless Work Light Lamp
If you don't have a good light source in your garage, you can pick up a work light for cheap from Home Depot. The Handy Brite cordless work lamp costs $9.98, and you can position it in just about any way you want, whether hanging it or standing it. This can come in handy in spots where you might not want to rely on your phone's flashlight, like when you're under the hood of a car or in a tight spot under a sink. It does run on three AA batteries, so it can get expensive if you're not using rechargeable ones.
With over 2,400 reviews, the score for this light comes in at 4.5/5 on Home Depot's website. Some buyers do note a cheap build to the light and it failing after a few months, so that might have to be something you have to look out for. The low price makes it easily replaceable, but it could become a real annoyance if you have to get a new one multiple times a year. It's backed by a 180-day warranty, so you can get a free replacement if it fails within that window.
Why were these items chosen?
Home Depot offers a wide variety of brands, and many of them are highly reliable. Each product on this list is from a different brand, but they all have the backing of high user scores, so there should be nothing to worry about.
We wanted to spotlight the different names available and how you can branch out from the ones you know. Alternatively, if you're finding the best deals on Ryobi, you're more than welcome to go with that brand exclusively. Many people like to stay with just one manufacturer, and you'll be able to do that at Home Depot — you're even rewarded for it with the Ryobi ONE+ or Milwaukee M18 lines, for example.