10 New Ryobi Tools To Add To Your Garage In 2024
Power tools are a staple for any dedicated DIYer. Whether you build wooden toys or spend your weekends working on your favorite dirt bikes, they help get the job done with minimal effort. Ryobi's broad range of tools will get just about any job done, and they're a perfect addition to anyone's garage for tackling those DIY projects. Furthermore, the brand's blend of durability and affordability can make Ryobi tools compelling picks for lawn care, car care, and general home care. With warranty coverage of at least one year and many products covered for three or more, Ryobi tools offer peace of mind, and they are also available at major retailers everywhere, so it's easy to find service and support for your purchases.
While the brand has offered gas and electric-powered tools for decades, its robust line of lithium-based power tools has expanded greatly over the last few years. Ryobi battery-powered tools provide longer battery life, faster charging, and more power with each new release, so no matter what job you have planned, there should be a tool to help you get it done.
If you need to replace some old tools or buy some new ones to tackle another project this year, consider these 10 new models coming from Ryobi in 2024.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ Bucket Top Wet/Dry Vacuum Kit
Nobody needs to hear an argument over how useful a vacuum is. That should be a given, and a shop vac in a garage is perhaps even more of a no-brainer. However, storing a big shop vac can be a problem, particularly if your garage is small or just crammed full of other tools. Ryobi's solution to this dilemma is its Bucket Top Wet/Dry Vacuum Kit.
The cordless and lightweight all-in-one unit fits neatly onto the top of any standard 5-gallon bucket, transforming it into an instant shop vac. This cordless vacuum runs off of the RYOBI ONE+ system, utilizing a standard 18V ONE+ lithium battery compatible with a wide range of Ryobi power tools, and providing long battery life and powerful suction of wet or dry materials. The included 4-foot hose with crevice tool can also be plugged into the exhaust port to make a handy portable blower to push debris away from your work surface or out of the garage. With a weight of just 4.25 pounds, the vacuum unit is easy to carry and once you are finished using it, it can go back on the shelf and your bucket can go back to doing whatever your bucket was doing before, and we all know it was probably just sitting in a corner anyway. Available with or without a battery, the Ryobi Bucket Top Vacuum Kit also comes with a 3-year warranty.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ Heat Pen Kit
Heat guns are one of those tools you may not need often, but when you need one, they are indispensable and irreplaceable. However, problems you can run into with a traditional heat gun are needing it in some places where electricity is not readily available and having a constrained area difficult to reach with a bulky gun-shaped tool. The new 18V ONE+ Heat Pen Kit from Ryobi solves both of those problems with its clever packaging.
Ryobi calls it a Heat Pen, as it forgoes the traditional gun shape for a smaller canister, or pen, shape. Furthermore, it is powered by a ONE+ 18V lithium battery, making it ready to use wherever it is needed, and with the lithium power, it can run at 450 or 750 degrees for extended periods. The pen shape makes it small enough to work around engine components, for example, and the lack of a handle makes it even more versatile. While it is portable, it is not necessarily cordless. The 18V battery clips onto a part of the tool connected by a wire to the Heat Pen itself, making the packaging of the actual tool smaller and less cumbersome. It comes with two attachments, one to flatten and spread the airflow, and the other a deflector to disperse heat around an object, such as heat shrink on wiring. Heating to 700 degrees takes just 90 seconds and it is backed by Ryobi's 3-year warranty.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ Hybrid LED Worklight
When working on a variety of jobs, especially under the hood of a car, good lighting is paramount to ensuring a job done well. Modern LED lighting can be a godsend when working in dimly lit spaces, and the Ryobi 18V One+ Hybrid LED Work Light is an excellent LED option to add to any garage tool collection.
With the Ryobi LED Worklight, you get 3,000 lumens of bright LED light output that can be fed by the ONE+ lithium battery (sold separately), providing up to 16 hours of light on its low setting, or it can be plugged into a standard grounded heavy-duty extension cord for unlimited illumination on low, medium, or high. Its rugged plastic construction will withstand the kind of shock and abuse worksite equipment is often subjected to, and the LED portion is adjustable with 360-degree rotation. The base is built to be compatible with Ryobi's LINK Modular Storage system, so it can easily attach to the LINK wall mount or a LINK storage box. Aside from resting on its base, the LED Worklight provides keyholes and hang hooks to suspend from nails, screws, or S-hooks. It also comes with a universal tripod mount and the ability to hook onto a 2x4. Broad versatility and a 3-year warranty make this light an excellent buy.
Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Hybrid Whisper Series 20 Air Cannon
As summertime approaches, it's only a matter of time before heading to the garage to catch up on unfinished projects presents the possibility of working in sweltering heat. As much as that may deter you from getting things done, some projects just can't wait. For the times you can't escape the heat, you can use the Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Hybrid Whisper Series 20" Air Cannon to make it tolerable.
With a choice of battery or plug-in power, the Ryobi Air Cannon can provide a breeze for hours on end. Using the Ryobi 40V battery pack, the Air Cannon can run for up to 35 hours on low with the high-power battery option. Battery packs are available in 4Ah, 6Ah, or 12Ah ratings and are sold separately. With the 12ah option, the Air Cannon can still run on high for an impressive 4 hours and 30 minutes blowing 6,300 CFM of airflow reaching up to 60 feet away. Additionally, the frame construction of durable plastic and aluminum tubing makes this fan lightweight and easy to move, especially since it comes with wheels, allowing for effortlessly rolling it into place. The fan rotates on the frame up to 180 degrees for flexibility in directing air where you need it. Furthermore, it is exceptionally quiet for its size, offering sound levels below 60dB(A) and below the corded or battery-powered competition, and it also comes with Ryobi's 3-year warranty.
Ryobi USB Lithium ⅜ Ratchet Kit
Power tools are a must for just about everyone who uses tools, and Ryobi tools are great for working on your car or just fixing things around the house. They make some jobs easier, and some jobs just cannot be completed without them. One tool often overlooked by the home mechanic or garage tinkerer is the power ratchet. They are a staple of the professional mechanic, and the home mechanic may not realize how helpful one can be. Fortunately, you don't have to spend a fortune to get one, nor do you have to get a huge air compressor to operate an air ratchet, because Ryobi offers a battery-powered ratchet just for you.
The USB Lithium ⅜" Ratchet Kit operates with the Ryobi USB Lithium series of batteries meant for small power tools and can be charged with a typical USB-C power cord and charger. The ⅜-inch ratchet offers 220 RPM and 10 lb-ft of torque — making fast and easy work of nuts and bolts — and it can also be used to apply up to 50 pounds of manual torque. With the smaller 2Ah USB battery, it remains small enough to work in tight spaces while continuing to offer adequate power and longevity. This particular ratchet comes with its battery and a charging cable, as well as a 2-year warranty. Furthermore, Ryobi offers a ¼-inch drive version and heavy-duty versions using the more powerful ONE+ and ONE+HP batteries.
Ryobi Brushless 2500 PSI Electric Pressure Washer
There's little doubt that one of many projects involving your garage will involve dirt, grease, or a combination of the two. You can tackle these problems using chemicals and a hose with city water pressure, or you can get a pressure washer and spray away the filth in no time. While most high-powered pressure washers use gasoline engines for power, Ryobi offers quiet and reliable electric power with its Brushless 2500 PSI Electric Pressure Washer.
With 2,500 PSI flowing 1.2 GPM of water, this pressure washer has what it takes to cut through the filthiest surfaces. It is a perfect setup for cleaning sidewalks, siding, vehicles, or engine parts, and the on-board soap tank gives you the option of adding a cleaner directly to the water spray. Three cleaning nozzles for the spraying wand come with it and the 25-foot hose provides ample room to move around and get things clean. Best of all, the electric motor not only provides quiet power, it does it reliably and will work year after year with little to no maintenance. Forget having to deal with bad fuel from last season and replacing spark plugs when it won't start, choose a Ryobi pressure washer and spend more time working on your project rather than the equipment for the project.
Ryobi 20' Airgrip Laser Level
When completing various home improvement or woodworking projects, a level is often crucial to a successful outcome, lest you end up with crooked pieces or home repairs out of plumb. An experienced carpenter likely keeps a variety of levels in different shapes and sizes to ensure any job can be handled, but you don't have to. A Ryobi 20' Airgrip Laser Level can do the work of practically all of the old-style levels.
With the Ryobi laser level, you get perfectly straight lines at zero degrees and 45 degrees in both directions. Furthermore, it can be set up to use the lasers for up to 20 feet, eliminating the need for messy chalk lines. This particular model is ideal for mounting items on the wall, such as paintings or shelves, and its special Airgrip mounting can attach to most surfaces without causing damage, eliminating the need for tape, pins, or tacks on your walls. The Airgrip Laser Level is covered by a 3-year warranty and powered by two included AA batteries.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ 3-Tool Light Combo
Good lighting is important when completing some work in a dim area but sometimes one big bright light won't cut it. A combination of broad flood lighting with smaller focused lighting on a specific area can help to cover all areas of a particular job. Ryobi offers a trio of lights in one package with the 18V ONE+ 3-Tool Light Combo.
With this set, you get a 3,000-lumen LED Panel Light with one large LED panel flanked by two smaller ones on adjustable hinges, a super bright LED spotlight projecting 3,000 lumens up to 650 yards, and a small Flexible Clamp Light perfect for illuminating those cramped spaces with delicate but crucial details that need to be seen. The Clamp Light offers 400 lumens of flood light or 200 lumens of focused spotlight illumination on its 16-inch flexible neck held by a clamp with a 1 ¾-inch capacity. All three lights operate using the Ryobi 18V ONE+ lithium battery system while the Panel Light can also be plugged into an extension cord. As with other ONE+ tools, batteries are sold separately, but they are covered by a 3-year warranty.
Ryobi USB Lithium 2-Tool Combo Kit With Pumpkin Carving Tools
Based on the name, you might wonder what pumpkin carving tools have to do with anything you might store in your garage. The truth is that the carving bits are just a bonus for otherwise very handy tools worth keeping around. The USB Lithium 2-Tool Combo Kit With Pumpkin Carving Tools is a set of cordless tools perfect for doing detailed carving, sanding, and engraving on a wide variety of surfaces and for an equally wide variety of purposes.
The two tools in this set are a cordless rotary tool and a cordless reciprocating tool. Both of them are compact and lightweight with a quick change collet for fast and easy accessory swaps. The carver's 14,000 SPM provides a 1mm stroke length for controlled carving while the rotary tool operates in five speeds from 5,000 to 25,000 RPM. Both use the Ryobi USB Lithium series of batteries, of which two are provided in the set. 15 accessories including grinding stones, sandpaper cylinders, polishing wheels, and cutoff discs also come with the set, along with a USB cable and fine point marker. Additionally, just for fun, it includes pumpkin carving tools with special stencils and an LED tea light for jack-o-lantern time. A 2-year warranty covers the tools, but Ryobi offers no guarantees as to the outcome of your pumpkin carving endeavors.
18V ONE+ HP Swiftclean Mid-Size Spot Cleaner Kit
Let's face it. People can be messy, and a nasty spill can happen at any time, no matter how careful we think we are. This is especially perilous when spills happen around carpets and fabrics. Cleaning up can be a hassle and, when done improperly, risks leaving a permanent stain. If you want a little protection against your occasional clumsy moments, try the Ryobi 18V One+ HP Swiftclean Mid-Size Spot Cleaner Kit.
The Swiftclean Spot Cleaner is the perfect protection against spills in a compact and portable package. Powered by the 18V One+ HP lithium battery, the advanced electronically controlled brushless motor provides powerful suction to pull all the liquids and dirt from fabrics while running for ample time to get things clean. The 4-foot hose stows neatly around the base and offers plenty of length to move around small to medium-sized messes, and the array of attachments helps to tackle varying surfaces from your car's upholstery to your favorite living room recliner. A 3-year warranty covers the equipment, and it is sold with the battery, charger, and a bottle of Ryobi OXY cleaning concentrate.