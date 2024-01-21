5 Of The Coolest Products In Ryobi's 'Link' Modular Storage System
There's a price to pay for owning a vast collection of tools, and that price is space. From lawn equipment to handheld power tools, these helpful gadgets can take up a ton of room. Even the most organized homeowners can be inundated with clutter that even the costliest tool chest may struggle to tame. However, sometimes there is a benefit to brand loyalty, and if your collection of tools all sport that brilliant Ryobi green, you're in luck.
Understanding that a two-car garage can easily be reduced to a one-car garage plus storage, Ryobi developed its Link Modular Storage System. Rather than pound a few nails and hooks into the wall, you can install Ryobi's dedicated wall storage and customize how your space is used.
Available in seven, 12, 14, 15, and 20-piece expandable kits, the modular storage allows you to easily add shelving, hooks, tool boxes, cabinets, and organizers to your storage space. Individual components snap into place, giving you a spot to put virtually all of your Ryobi-branded tools and accessories.
Maximizing the efficiency of the Link Modular Storage System will rely on choosing the right add-ons. So, to make sure you're making proper use of the wall-mounted storage, we'd like to turn your attention to five additions that will elevate your Ryobi storage. These products were chosen based on a mix of user experiences and what we deemed to be the best use of the modular space, but we'll explore that methodology more at the end of the article.
Link Wall-Mounted Cabinet
There are a few details about Ryobi's Link Wall-Mounted Cabinet for its modular wall storage, making it an impressive and must-have addition. First, the storage space you get is invaluable. There are some things that simply don't need to be on display or are safer hidden behind closed doors, like cleaning supplies. The wall-mounted cabinet keeps these out of view and behind a lockable door.
What really makes the wall-mounted cabinet shine is its load capacity. Between the six-position adjustable and stationary shelves, the cabinet can hold up to 200 pounds worth of tools, equipment, and other assorted items. You can even charge batteries by feeding wires through the built-in cord access. That shows the versatility, stability, and strength of Ryobi's Link storage system. However, it's worth noting the cabinet can still be mounted directly to wall studs if you're not going for the modular setup.
Reviews on Ryobi's official website showcase the different ways the cabinet can be mounted. While designed for the Link system, many users simply mounted it directly to their wall for convenient storage where extending the modular storage system was not viable.
The cabinet is a durable 21-gauge steel, so it will stand up to the elements and retain that classic Ryobi look.
Link One+ Tool Holder & Battery Shelf
When looking at the lineup of add-ons to the modular storage system, one that really stood out to us was the Link One+ Tool Holder. The individual unit makes it easier to mount your Ryobi One+ tools, so they're not just free-standing on a shelf at risk of being knocked over. Simply pop out the battery and slip the One+ tool onto the rotating stem, and it will remain safe and secure.
Of course, that begs the question, "What do I do with my One+ batteries?" Ryobi thought of that, too, with the separate Link One+ Battery Shelf. Though the tool holder only holds a single One+ power tool, the battery shelf has room for four batteries and a weight capacity of 20 pounds. There is also a slotted shelf for Ryobi's 40V batteries, but the associated tools wouldn't fit on the individual One+ Tool Holder.
Reviews of the tool holder are enthusiastic, particularly regarding the ability to change the orientation of tools that may not have otherwise fit. One user states that, while they appreciate the other Link shelves and hook storage options, the tool holder is the most efficient addition to the storage system.
Maybe the best feature about the tool holder is the stem, which can be rotated to better fit your entire lineup of Ryobi One+ power tools.
Link Tool Organizer Shelf
One issue with the Link Wall-Mounted Cabinet is the space it takes up. Depending on how many slots in the modular system you have, you may need something more space-friendly, like the Link Tool Organizer Shelf. What we like about this shelf is that its 50-pound capacity is spread out across different storage options.
The flat shelf measures 21 inches wide by 11 inches deep, so you'll have plenty of room for odds and ends like extra batteries and tools that may not fit elsewhere on the modular storage. In addition to the shelf space, you get a thin well for things like drill bit sets, as well as four under-mounted power tool slots and a row of cutouts for hand tool storage.
As Pro Tool Reviews notes, the top shelf is large enough for Ryobi's small fan, a spare battery, and a Ryobi light, and there are plenty of storage options all around for handheld tools, screws, nails, gloves, and other accessories. Users are especially positive about the shelf, with many touting how it maximizes the use of the modular space.
Ryobi's Link Modular Storage System is all about customization and versatility, and the organizer shelf makes good use of its space by taking up little room on your wall while offering plenty of storage.
Link Rolling Tool Box
Though the Link Modular Storage System seems to keep everything in neat, individualized compartments, the Link Rolling Tool Box allows you to store the tools you use most on the job in a grab-and-go format. Granted, you can't store the rolling box on the wall, but it still follows the conventions of the storage system with an interlocking design compatible with Ryobi's Link Tool Box.
The rolling box features a 200-pound load capacity with built-in accessory bit storage, just over 15 x 20 x 13 inches of cargo space, and secure locks. When not in use, the aluminum telescoping handle shrinks down to 30 inches high to fit your wall-mounted storage better. You can also know your tools are safe year-round, as the box is IP65-rated for ample water and dust resistance.
The rolling box earned praise from Shop Tool Reviews for a subtle but useful design element. The wheels on the box protrude from the handle, making it easier to roll up and down stairs without the back of the toolbox hitting the stairs. The review also appreciated that the Link system doesn't require elements to slide lock in place, and they can be gently pressed together for a sturdy hold. Pro Tool Reviews echoed many of the same pros of the rolling box, highlighting specifically the ingenuity and quality.
If the rolling box isn't enough space for your job-site needs, you can pull a wall-mounted Link Tool Box from your modular system and bring it along with ease. With its 50-pound capacity, the box can be mounted on the wall for safekeeping, removed, and locked onto the rolling box as needed.
Link Small Parts Organizer
If you're still storing random nuts, bolts, and screws in milk cartons, then the Link Small Parts Organizer would be a must-have for the modular storage system. As the name implies, the wall-mounted case is designed specifically for all the little hand tools and hardware that don't have a suitable home.
The locking case features stationary bins with adjustable dividers, so you can decide how much space you dedicate to individual pieces of hardware. There's even a small well on the side to house smaller hand tools. With a 50-pound load capacity, you'll be able to add plenty of those random items to clean up your workspace.
One of the organizer's best features is it can also link with the rolling toolbox, so you can easily travel with the hardware and components you use most. With an IP65 rating, you also don't need to worry about screws and other metal rusting while in storage.
YouTuber Live Free and Tool On were enthusiastic about the parts organizer, which he felt was a critical component missing from the modular system. He was particularly impressed with the durability and how well individual organizers and bins lock together.
Our Methodology in Choosing the Coolest Link Modular Storage System Products
It was fairly easy to look at the selection of Ryobi's Link Modular Storage add-ons and know which were worth getting excited over. Seeing as how the point of Link is to maximize your storage space, we focused primarily on products that appeared to do that efficiently. However, to support our decisions, we took a look at user reviews on both Amazon and Ryobi's websites, the opinions of professional industry websites like Pro Tool Reviews, and hands-on videos from trusted creators. While we stand behind our picks, whether they work best depends on your storage needs, so be sure to consider the wall space you have and what you need to store before buying.