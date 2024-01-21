5 Of The Coolest Products In Ryobi's 'Link' Modular Storage System

There's a price to pay for owning a vast collection of tools, and that price is space. From lawn equipment to handheld power tools, these helpful gadgets can take up a ton of room. Even the most organized homeowners can be inundated with clutter that even the costliest tool chest may struggle to tame. However, sometimes there is a benefit to brand loyalty, and if your collection of tools all sport that brilliant Ryobi green, you're in luck.

Understanding that a two-car garage can easily be reduced to a one-car garage plus storage, Ryobi developed its Link Modular Storage System. Rather than pound a few nails and hooks into the wall, you can install Ryobi's dedicated wall storage and customize how your space is used.

Available in seven, 12, 14, 15, and 20-piece expandable kits, the modular storage allows you to easily add shelving, hooks, tool boxes, cabinets, and organizers to your storage space. Individual components snap into place, giving you a spot to put virtually all of your Ryobi-branded tools and accessories.

Maximizing the efficiency of the Link Modular Storage System will rely on choosing the right add-ons. So, to make sure you're making proper use of the wall-mounted storage, we'd like to turn your attention to five additions that will elevate your Ryobi storage. These products were chosen based on a mix of user experiences and what we deemed to be the best use of the modular space, but we'll explore that methodology more at the end of the article.