4 Of The Most Useful Cordless Ryobi Power Tools For DIY Projects
DIY projects are fun to tackle, but you'll need to make sure you're equipped for the job. For many people, that means running to the closest Home Depot and picking up some new power tools. Upon walking into the store, you're sure to stumble onto the Ryobi brand. This is a Home Depot-exclusive brand, but that doesn't mean it's of any lesser quality. Many DIYers gravitate toward Ryobi thanks to the affordable prices, but the products are often backed by a solid warranty and quality isn't much of an issue. You can even find several Ryobi tools over $200 that are worth their price.
Another benefit of Ryobi is the ONE+ line that allows you to use the same batteries across tools with the same voltage. This means the same 18V battery used in your power drill will work with other tools like a reciprocating saw or electric snow shovel. It's a nice bonus that'll allow you to save some money in the future by skipping the battery if you have enough already. The products on this list are all cordless tools that'll come in handy for work around your house and are also backed by high user reviews.
18V ONE+ 1/2 Drill/Driver
DIY projects will often require the use of a power drill, so that's always a good start to any collection. Ryobi has a cordless drill that will instantly get some use in your around-the-house work. The drill along with a charger and battery will cost you $79 from Home Depot. This is part of the aforementioned ONE+ line, so you're able to bump the price down to $59 if you already have an 18V battery lying around.
As for how it stacks up among buyers, this drill holds a 4.9/5 rating based on over 100 reviews on Home Depot's website. There are a lot of features here that help the Ryobi drill stand out from the competition. You get an onboard LED light that'll let you easily see the work area. There are also two different speed settings with the first one going up to 450 RPM (rotations per minute) and the second going up to 1,750 RPM. This will help give you versatility depending on what project you're working on. Whether you're woodworking, just tightening screws, or hanging up a shelf — you're sure to get a lot of uses out of Ryobi's drill.
18V ONE+ 120W Soldering Iron
A lot of tinkerers working on old electronics will want to get some rewiring done, and that means a soldering iron is needed. Ryobi offers a cordless one, which means you'll be able to take it to wherever your project is with ease. It's also part of the 18V Ryobi ONE+ ecosystem, making it so you can mix and match the other 18V batteries you have. The tool only will cost $49.97 from Home Depot while getting a battery included in the purchase will bump the price up to $78.97.
The iron can go between 400 to 900 degrees Fahrenheit, and it heats up in less than 90 seconds. There is an LED light that will indicate when the iron has reached its desired temperature, letting you know it's ready to go. This temperature is controlled by a dial that you set yourself, so you have all the control you can ask for, and we're seeing that in the user reviews. This soldering iron has a solid 4.7/5 rating on Home Depot's website. If you run into any issues, you're backed by the three-year manufacturer warranty.
18V ONE+ Brushless 5-inch Handheld Tile/Masonry Saw
If you want to try and add a patio to your backyard or work on a bathroom remodel, then a Ryobi tile/masonry saw will be something you eventually have to pick up. This will be very useful when cutting tiles or bricks, and you'll be glad you went cordless here. The battery-powered nature of the machine, with the ONE+ 18V compatibility once again, will allow you to get creative with your workspace. There won't be any carrying bricks back and forth from your garage to the patio area if you don't want there to be. Ryobi promises over 100 feet of cutting on a single 12.0 Ah battery charge, but that does mean you'll need to spend more for a higher-capacity battery. You're only getting a 4.0 Ah battery with the kit.
On Ryobi's website, there are just five reviews with an average rating of 4.8/5. If you broaden the reviews to include Home Depot too, you'll see the same results. The saw is at a 92% recommendation rate on Home Depot's website with a 4.7/5 average rating.
18V ONE+ 10 oz. Caulk and Adhesive Gun Kit
Finishing off a DIY remodel of any kind, whether that's in the bathroom or in the kitchen, will likely require caulking in some form. Ryobi offers a caulk and adhesive gun kit for $119 from Home Depot that comes included with the battery. If you already have a battery, you can knock the price down to $79 and save a few dollars in the process. You can get through 200 bottles of sealant on a single charge, so this is well up to the task of sealing the cracks by a bathtub and then some.
Assuming you get used to the automated features of this caulk gun, you'll find a lot to like here. There are six different speed settings to choose from, so you're bound to find something that works for you. With up to 500 pounds of push force, it should be able to handle just about anything you throw at it. The caulking gun holds a 4.8/5 rating on Ryobi's website, and you're also getting a three-year limited warranty with the purchase in the event of any problems.