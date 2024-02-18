5 New Ryobi Yard Maintenance Tools Coming In 2024 You'll Want To Watch Out For
To keep up with technology and each other, tool manufacturers are always coming out with new innovative products, and Ryobi is no exception. In 2024, Ryobi will have a plethora of tools coming out in several different categories, from cleaning to generators. One of the categories that you'll want to keep an eye out for once the spring weather comes is the outdoor power equipment.
Whether you need to prune your overgrown trees or pressure wash your lawnmower deck, there is a tool for it. Additionally, some of the tools are part of Ryobi's 18V One+ battery system. So, if you've been looking for a reason to invest in the battery line, this may be it. Backed by high user reviews and high-performance capabilities, here are five new Ryobi yard maintenance tools coming out in 2024 that are sure to help you get your yard in tip-top shape. A more in-depth explanation of our selection process can be found at the bottom of this list.
18V One+ 10-inch String Trimmer / Edger
There are some string trimmers on the market that have quite a bit of weight on them — as heavy as 12 pounds. Ryobi's 18V One+ 10-inch String Trimmer and Edger is lightweight at about four pounds, so it's easy for anyone to use. A review left on the tool states that the user could use it one-handed while also adding how great the battery performance is.
With just a 2Ah battery, you can get 35 minutes of runtime with the tool, which is more than enough time to complete a smaller yard. If you need more time, Ryobi's 18V batteries go up to 8Ah, though the extra battery power will add more weight to your tool. It has a cutting swath of 8-10 inches and the ability to reload the line quickly with an auto-feed head. To use the edging feature, just simply twist the shaft and continue with the job. This tool also comes with a three-year warranty.
18V One+ HP Compact Brushless 8-inch Pruning Chainsaw
Many electric chainsaws are large to allow for more power and surface area to cut down logs and bigger branches. However, sometimes that size isn't necessary and can actually get in the way of a smaller-spaced job. Ryobi's 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless 8-inch Pruning Chainsaw is 30% more compact to allow for easier access in tighter spaces while also being only 4.3 pounds. With a 2Ah battery, you can get over 65 cuts with this tool, and it comes with an oil-free design, so cleanup and maintenance are a breeze. There's even a chain guard included to protect you against any kickback the saw may have.
As of February 2024, it does not have any reviews due to it not being released yet. However, the 6-inch pruning saw sold at Home Depot does have a 4.8/5 star review from several reviewers, so the hope is that this 8-inch tool will be just as noteworthy.
18V One+ 350 CFM Blower
After mowing the lawn and trimming the edging, there's nothing quite like blowing away the debris to leave a clean lawn to admire. Ryobi's 18V One+ 350 CFM Blower has the power to quickly blow all your grass clipping and leaves away at 350 CFM and 100 MPH. There are not any reviews on this blower yet. However, many other Ryobi blowers, like the 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless 220 CFM Blower, receive high ratings from thousands of buyers.
Additionally, there is a variable speed trigger that's easily accessible on the handle. According to Ryobi, it is best used for hard surfaces and dry leaves, so know that if you're trying to blow wet grass, it may take a bit more time than usual. It's also a lightweight design so that you won't get so tired compared to heavier leaf blowers. Lastly, when you're done using the blower and have the battery on its charger, there's an integrated keyhole slot to make storing convenient.
40V 24 Hedge Trimmer
By the time spring starts rolling, your hedges may need a bit of work, and the last thing you want to use is a pair of hedge shears. Not only is that time-consuming, it can become exhausting. Ryobi's 40V 24-inch Hedge Trimmer is a powerful alternative. According to one user, it helped cut their yard maintenance time in half. While using a 2Ah battery, you'll look at your runtime as being a bit over 45 minutes, which is more than enough time to trim the standard number of bushes. Unlike the other products in the list, though, this outdoor power tool is part of Ryobi's 40V battery system.
This hedge trimmer comes with 24-inch blades and a 1-inch cut capacity, so thick hedges don't stand a chance. It also comes with a wrap-around front handle, so you'll have full maneuvering capabilities to trim easily at all angles. Best of all, the trimmer has a hedge sweep debris remover attached, so as you cut the brush, you can move the clippings out of the way.
Brushless 2500 PSI Electric Pressure Washer
The last item on this list is still an electric tool. However, it does require you to plug it into an outlet. Ryobi's Brushless 2500 PSI Electric Pressure Washer runs a 120V, 13 Amp motor, which can be supported by most modern-day home electrical systems. You can use this pressure washer to clean your deck, sidewalks, and patio furniture to help give your curb appeal that extra fresh look. There are several reviews on this tool, and each comes with a five out of five-star rating.
The pressure washer is attached to a 25-foot hose with a handle and extension wand. The wand comes with three different style nozzles, one of which is a turbo nozzle, which allows for 50% faster cleaning than a standard nozzle. Take note that if you already have a pressure washer, you do have the option of purchasing the trigger handle kit, which is compatible with most pressure washers up to 3,600 PSI.
How we chose these Ryobi products
The products mentioned in this article are either listed as coming soon or were just released as of February 2024. Because they are not available to the public yet, many of the ratings mentioned in this article are from reviewers who have received the products as a gift from Ryobi. With that being said, each product has at least four out of five stars. Due to how new the products are, we do encourage you to do any extra research you see fit before purchasing once these tools become available.