Are Craftsman And DeWalt Made By The Same Company?
While Craftsman and DeWalt are two different brands, you might be surprised to know they are both made by the same company. Black and Decker purchased DeWalt in 1960 and Craftsman in 2017. Despite that, DeWalt and Craftsman tools aren't exactly the same, much like Milwaukee and Ryobi, which are different, although they have the same owners.
The two brands target roughly the same price point, which might mean you have a decision to make when looking for a budget drill. Both names are reliable and well-known, something that should be expected for how long they've been around. To be clear, there are no real downsides to either brand, so don't feel like you've picked the wrong one if you have a big collection of Craftsman tools over DeWalt and vice versa. If you're looking to save a bit of cash, Craftsman tools typically run a tad cheaper unless you find a good deal somewhere. You're not going to see a price difference of hundreds of dollars, however, so don't expect savings like that.
Is Craftsman better than DeWalt?
All things considered, both Craftsman and DeWalt's pricing bring them closer to a budget brand, but that doesn't mean they lack in quality. If you compare similar tools, like the corded power drills, you'll see prices are very similar. At Ace Hardware, the Craftsman corded drill costs $59, while DeWalt's runs you $74.99. The price difference is made up by DeWalt's option being eight amps while the Craftsman is seven. Both drills should work largely the same, and there's no going wrong with either if you're trying to stay within that price range. You might think having the same manufacturers means they can share accessories like batteries, but that is not the case.
What sets the brands apart outside of price is the area they typically target. Craftsman has made a name for itself in the automotive sector, while DeWalt has good options available for DIYers, like drills and saws. That doesn't mean you won't find the same tools from both brands, but you might find yourself gravitating toward a certain name depending on what you're looking for. User reviews are usually good to look at in the budget price range as they give you a glimpse of what to expect from your purchase.
Where are Craftsman and DeWalt tools made?
Where things get interesting is where Craftsman and DeWalt tools get made. You'd think the same company means they'd be making them in the same factory, but that's not always the case. Craftsman has a variety of plants located across the United States, but the materials used to make the tools are from all across the world. Each plant manufactures a different product as well. For example, the Shelbyville, KY plant is where select Craftsman reciprocating blades and hole saws are made.
DeWalt has the same deal — plants in the U.S. with global materials — but that's not the case for all of their items. The company says only select products are made domestically, and those will be specially marked. If you want to support American-made products from DeWalt, keep an eye out for the "Made in the USA" logo. That's not a deal breaker for everybody, and all of DeWalt's tools should be reliable in the end.