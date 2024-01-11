Are Craftsman And DeWalt Made By The Same Company?

While Craftsman and DeWalt are two different brands, you might be surprised to know they are both made by the same company. Black and Decker purchased DeWalt in 1960 and Craftsman in 2017. Despite that, DeWalt and Craftsman tools aren't exactly the same, much like Milwaukee and Ryobi, which are different, although they have the same owners.

The two brands target roughly the same price point, which might mean you have a decision to make when looking for a budget drill. Both names are reliable and well-known, something that should be expected for how long they've been around. To be clear, there are no real downsides to either brand, so don't feel like you've picked the wrong one if you have a big collection of Craftsman tools over DeWalt and vice versa. If you're looking to save a bit of cash, Craftsman tools typically run a tad cheaper unless you find a good deal somewhere. You're not going to see a price difference of hundreds of dollars, however, so don't expect savings like that.