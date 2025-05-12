10 Craftsman Yard Tools To Add To Your Outdoor Power Equipment Collection

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking for some outdoor tools, or any power tools for that matter, you could do a lot worse than Craftsman. And if you're looking for Craftsman battery-powered tools, the format you need to look at is the V20. While the name references 20-volt batteries, those tools are actually on par with the 18-volt battery lines of Makita, Ryobi, and others. Craftsman is one of the most popular brands for outdoor tools, and the V20 range encompasses cordless hedge trimmers, pruners, lawnmowers, and much more. It's also quite affordable, at least most of the time, and when compared to more powerful alternatives.

Still, Craftsman's selection of yard tools is quite expansive, enough to include some standout quality tools at a reasonable price. And if you don't have extremely high standards or you don't need a particularly powerful or versatile tool, some of those options will allow you to save quite a bit of money. Just remember that when you start buying into a battery system for power tools, you start having incentives to remain in that system, so you can use the same (expensive) batteries on more tools. That means that if you have, for example, some Ryobi batteries that still work fine, it makes more sense to get Ryobi yard tools over the competition.

However, if you are looking to get started in a battery ecosystem, Craftsman is an excellent option. And if you already have some Craftsman tools and want to add to your collection, we can help!

