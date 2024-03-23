Must-Have Safety Equipment You Should Buy Before Your Next At-Home DIY Project

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Working on a DIY project in your home can be immensely satisfying for several reasons. Completing a project on your own can be personally fulfilling and build up your confidence, or, more pragmatically, it can be worth it for the money you'd save by not hiring an expensive professional to do it for you. However, when you do things yourself, you have to be extra careful, and that includes taking the proper safety precautions, especially if you're not a professional.

Larger companies have to comply with government safety regulations to protect their workers and others and can allocate part of their budgets for required safety equipment. When you're doing things yourself, however, you're responsible for ensuring you've got the right gear to protect yourself, your home, and anyone nearby. There is a wide range of safety equipment available, and you may not necessarily need all of it, but you likely need a lot of it if you want to prevent accidents and be properly prepared for when they occur.

Some equipment is geared toward protecting your body, some are geared toward protecting your property, and some are made to protect your tools and projects. Based on the hands-on testing and vetting by experts working for reputable publications, as well as some personal experience, here are some must-have safety items you should have on hand before starting your next at-home DIY project. More information on how these items were selected can be found at the end of this list.