5 Milwaukee Products To Keep You Warm When Working In The Cold

Winter is here, bringing cold weather to most of us who live in the Northern Hemisphere. That means working outdoors or in garage spaces has become much less comfortable and convenient. The arrival of cold weather doesn't necessarily mean you have to put all your projects on hold until spring, though. Slashgear and Milwaukee Tools are here to help get you through to spring.

Milwaukee is celebrating its centennial this year, and while the company is probably best known for 100 years of producing durable and highly regarded tools for woodworking, auto repair, and home improvement projects, Milwaukee also makes an array of equipment and accessories that can help keep you and your workspace warm during the cold months. Let's take a look at five of the products you can buy in the familiar red, black, and white color scheme that will make your winter projects easier and more enjoyable.