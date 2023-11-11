The Benefits Of Electric Snow Shovels: Is It Time To Get One?

The winter months can be brutal, not only because of the biting chill but also the heavy snowfall. Nobody likes to go out and shovel their driveway, so many people opt to pick up a snow blower. These are nice to have, but they can be very expensive. A good middle ground is an electric snow shovel. You're not going to spend nearly as much as you would on a blower, but you'll get some of the benefits it has to offer. For starters, you won't have to exert as much energy wiping the snow away your driveway and sidewalk. That's a huge bonus, but you're also not going to be clearing the amount of real estate as you would with a larger blower.

For example, Ryobi offers an electric snow shovel that can clear out an area that's a foot wide and six inches deep. It costs $279 from Home Depot, and that's quite a bargain when compared to a full-sized option. Ryobi's electric snow blower will cost you $449, so you're looking at almost a $200 difference. The price gets even higher as you start looking at some of the more feature-rich blowers. If you're looking for an option in between a shovel and a blower, something around $300 starts to look really nice. While Ryobi is a fine option for your snow blowing needs, there are also other brands with potential deals.