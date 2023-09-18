Get Ready For Winter: 5 Of The Best Snow Blowers At Home Depot
The winter months can be brutal if you have to constantly go out and shovel your driveway and sidewalk. But if you're ready to ditch the shovel for something more convenient, a snow blower can be perfect for you. Snow blowers will make it so you can greatly speed up the process of clearing a spot for your car while also keeping you out of the cold. However, snow blowers can be costly, and you won't want to cut corners if you want something reliable.
Home Depot carries a lot of different snow blowers, and there's a good chance you'll find one from a dependable brand you trust. The prices of these machines can vary quite a bit, so you'll be able to grab one accordingly depending on your price range. The more expensive ones are able to do a bit more, but if you're just trying to clear a driveway and nothing else, you might not need to spend a lot. You'll also have to choose between electric or gas options.
40V HP Brushless 18 in. Single-Stage Cordless Electric Snow Blower
Ryobi is a Home Depot-exclusive brand, but that doesn't mean it's a lesser quality. With that said, their electric snow blower does come far cheaper than many of the other brands. What it does have going for it is the fact it won't use gas, and that makes it a far less noisy option than its competitors. Where you could potentially run into issues is the 30 minutes of runtime. If you have a big driveway or you're trying to do that and your sidewalk at the same time, you might be cutting it close — especially with the 18-inch width.
However, you're able to get the Ryobi snow blower for $500, essentially a steal when compared to other brands. With this being a Ryobi product, you'll be able to swap out the battery with the other 40V ones you have lying around. If you're well into the Ryobi ecosystem, the snow blower could make a lot of sense for you. This particular blower rivals a 123cc gas-powered blower, but you can ramp up the price and get one with more power than a 243cc blower if you need more juice.
Toro Power Max 824
A popular snow blower from Home Depot is Toro's Power Max 824. This is a gas-powered blower, so while you won't get the full electric other offerings have, you will retain an electric start. This means all you need is an outlet to get started and you can leave the pull-string start behind as those are no fun in the freezing cold.
Toro's blower is made out of steel, and that means it'll last for a long time before you have to even think about replacing it. Since it's self-propelled, you'll pretty much be along for the ride as it handles all the snow in front of it. This will also work on slopes, so you should be able to tackle any terrain your driveway has to offer. The Power Max 824 has a 24-inch clearing width, so it can clean off practically an entire sidewalk in one go there and back. This comes with a $1299 price tag, and there's a 26-inch width option available for $1399.
Toro Power Clear
In a nice middle ground between budget and high-end, the Toro Power Clear runs at $749. This is another electric blower, meaning there's no need to worry about having a gas can on hand for this one. The Power Clear has up to 45 minutes of runtime, so you should be able to get the job done well within the time it takes for the battery to run dry. Its 21-inch clearing width might be a bit smaller than some of the other options, but the cheaper price does make up for it.
This blower is able to clear out nine inches of snow at a time, so even if you're coming out after a blizzard you shouldn't run into any problems. As an added bonus, it comes with LED lights on the handle that'll make it easier to work at night. With it being electric, it'll also be quieter than your gas options if you're using it at night or in the early morning.
Cub Cadet Track Drive Three-Stage Snow Blower
For an impressive 26 inches of clearing width, you can pick up the Cub Cadet blower. This one runs on gas, but it does come with an electric start. You'll be able to clear snow, ice, and slush all with this blower. You can also clear up to 23 inches of snow, so there's really nothing that can stop it unless you've been absolutely buried in snow. Of course, this does mean it comes with a high price tag — $2299 to be exact. While that effectively puts it into the higher end of snow blowers, you won't be disappointed with the Cub Cadet option.
The handgrips are heated, it has lights for nighttime driveway plowing, and it comes with power steering. There's a lot to like about this blower, and if it's within your price range it's tough to go wrong. A 30-inch clearing width model can be had if you bump up your budget to $2499.
Troy-Bilt Two-Stage Gas Snow Blower
Troy-Bilt's snow blower comes in at $999 for a 24-inch clearing width, but you're able to bump that up to 30 inches if you're willing to spend a bit more. This is a gas-powered electric start option that will make it easy to get going when it's really cold out. The machine is a self-propelled blower, so you're just along for the ride once it gets going. It can go through up to 12 inches of snow, meaning it can handle quite of bit of snow at once. There are six different speeds for going forward and two for going in reverse, effectively making going back to a spot you missed simple.
The blower comes with a lifetime warranty on the chute and a 3-year limited warranty on the rest of the components. Considering the price of this model can get up to $1599, the warranty offers a good piece of mind in case something goes wrong.