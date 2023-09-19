The Best RYOBI Power Tools To Use On Snow Covered Driveways And Sidewalks
When winter arrives and blankets driveways and sidewalks in a pristine layer of snow, having the proper arsenal of power tools at your disposal can turn a potentially arduous task into a manageable one. RYOBI, a well-respected name in the realm of power tools, offers a diverse range of solutions designed to help you conquer the challenges of snow-covered outdoor spaces.
The most versatile RYOBI power tools are tailor-made for clearing snow from driveways and sidewalks. These tools are not only highly effective but also user-friendly, making them suitable for both seasoned DIY enthusiasts and those new to winter maintenance.
Whether you're facing a light dusting of snow or a heavy winter storm, you'll find a RYOBI power tool that can rise to the occasion. This guide will provide valuable insights into the features, benefits, and practical applications of these tools, helping you make an informed choice for keeping your outdoor spaces safe and accessible during the winter months.
40V HP Brushless Whisper Series 22 2-Stage Snow Blower
The RYOBI 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series 22" 2-Stage Snow Blower is a powerful winter tool designed to efficiently clear snow-covered driveways and sidewalks. This snow blower boasts a generous 22-inch clearing width and can handle snow depths of up to 18 inches, making it suitable for a variety of snow-clearing tasks.
One of the standout features of RYOBI's new 40V battery-powered snow blower is its dual brushless motors and the ability to use two active battery ports. With two 8.0Ah batteries, it can provide up to 30 minutes of runtime. This ensures that you can tackle significant snow-clearing jobs without worrying about running out of power. It's also part of RYOBI's Whisper Series, which is known for its quieter operation compared to traditional gas-powered snow blowers, making it a more neighbor-friendly option.
Compared to the older RYOBI RY40870 model, the RY408150 offers a more budget-friendly option at a price of $1,199 while maintaining impressive performance. While the older model has a longer runtime with four 6.0Ah batteries, the RY408150 compensates with its quieter operation and competitive price point.
The RY408150 kit includes two 40V 8.0Ah batteries and a 40V rapid charger, all backed by a 5-year warranty for the tool and a 3-year warranty for the batteries. This not only ensures that you have the power you need but also the peace of mind of knowing your investment is protected.
40V HP Brushless Whisper Series 24 2-Stage Snow Blower
The RYOBI 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series 24" 2-Stage Snow Blower, although quite a mouthful, is a capable cordless snow blower that offers multiple features.
One of its key highlights is the dual brushless motors, providing 2 times more power compared to some other cordless snow blowers. With a generous 24" clearing width and a 21" clearing depth, it can handle various snow conditions, including wet and heavy snow, making it comparable to gas-powered blowers. This versatility ensures that it's well-suited for clearing large areas efficiently.
Its user-friendly features include an all-metal variable-speed auger, a 180° directional chute that can throw snow up to 55 feet away, and a convenient push-button start. It also comes equipped with LED lights and headlights for high visibility during those early morning or late-night snow-clearing sessions. The variable-speed self-propelled drive system offers precise control, allowing you to navigate different terrain with ease.
This snow blower comes with four 40V 6 Ah batteries and a dual-port rapid charger in terms of power and runtime. While the runtime can vary depending on snow conditions, it performs well in moderate snowstorms, effectively clearing medium to large-sized driveways with a fully charged battery set. Priced at $1699, it offers a competitive alternative to gas blowers, considering long-term costs and convenience.
40V HP Brushless 18 Snow Blower Kit
The RYOBI 40V HP Brushless 18" Snow Blower Kit is a battery-powered snow blower that's also another great winter tool you should consider.
With a clearing width of 18 inches and a clearing depth of 10 inches, this snow blower is well-suited for handling minor snow removal tasks. It uses 40V HP technology to clear snow effectively and can throw snow up to 25 feet away, ensuring that you can efficiently clear your pathways without the back-breaking work of shoveling.
One notable feature of this snow blower is its included 6Ah battery, which provides up to 30 minutes of runtime on a single charge. The fast charger allows for quick recharging in under 90 minutes, ensuring that you can get back to clearing snow promptly if needed. Additionally, this snow blower is part of the RYOBI 40V system, which means it's compatible with any 40V battery from the same brand, offering flexibility and convenience to users who may already have other RYOBI 40V tools.
The push-button start and maintenance-free brushless motor enhance the usability of this snow blower, making it easy to operate even in cold weather conditions. The presence of light adds to its convenience, allowing for early morning or late-night use when visibility may be limited.
While the RYOBI 40V HP Brushless 18" Snow Blower Kit offers many advantages, it's essential to compare it with the price, listed at $499.
40V 12 Wheeled Snow Shovel Kit
The RYOBI 40V 12" Wheeled Snow Shovel Kit is a practical winter tool with a 12-inch clearing path. This snow shovel efficiently tackles up to 6 inches of snow, providing a convenient alternative to manual shoveling.
It has a 25-foot throwing distance, ensuring that the removed snow is deposited well away from the cleared area. This feature adds to the efficiency of the snow-clearing process, minimizing the need to re-clear the same area. The snow shovel also comes equipped with a 2-speed trigger, allowing users to adjust the speed based on the snow conditions, enhancing control and safety during operation.
The RYOBI 40V 12" Wheeled Snow Shovel Kit is priced at $279, which includes a 4.0Ah battery and charger. This is backed by a 5-year tool warranty and a 3-year battery warranty, providing peace of mind to users.
This snow shovel is particularly suitable for light to moderate snow-clearing tasks, making it ideal for small driveways, walkways, and decks. The battery, which lasts about an hour on a full charge, ensures that you can complete your snow-clearing tasks without interruptions. Additionally, the variable-speed trigger allows for precise control, enhancing its usability.
40V HP 21 Whisper Series Snow Blower
The RYOBI 40V HP 21" Whisper Series Snow Blower is a cordless snow removal solution designed to make clearing snow a breeze. This powerful and efficient snow blower has garnered both praise and attention for its unique features and capabilities.
With its whisper-quiet operation, this snow blower lives up to its "Whisper Series" name, ensuring a noise-reduced snow removal process.
Equipped with a brushless motor, the RYOBI 40V HP Snow Blower offers increased power and efficiency, making it well-suited for tackling heavy snowfall. Its 21-inch clearing width and 13-inch clearing depth provide ample coverage, allowing you to efficiently clear a wide path through deep snow.
A key feature is the variable speed rubber/metal auger, enhancing durability and ensuring effective snow removal. Additionally, the 180-degree rotational chute allows you to control the direction in which snow is thrown, giving you greater flexibility during operation.
Convenience is a big part of this snow blower — it has a push-button start and integrated LED light bar, which improves visibility in low-light conditions. It's also designed for easy storage, with a folding handle that allows for compact storage in your garage or shed.