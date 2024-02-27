5 Of The Best Glasses For Viewing This Year's Solar Eclipse

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A total solar eclipse will take place across eastern North America on April 8, 2024, and you'll want to make sure you don't miss the rare cosmic event — another one won't occur in the U.S. for two decades. All of the contiguous U.S. will see at least a partial eclipse, where some (if not most) of the sun will be covered by the moon. When the sun is totally obscured, the sky will become as dark as dusk, and its outer atmosphere will be briefly visible to the naked eye. However, even when just 1% of the sun is still visible, it's too bright to look at without proper eye protection, and doing so could seriously damage to your vision. That's why it's very important to equip yourself with proper solar eclipse glasses that can filter out nearly all visible light — which a regular pair of sunglasses can't do.

To protect your eyes, you need to make sure you purchase a quality pair of solar eclipse glasses, which are relatively affordable. NASA doesn't officially approve of any solar viewer brands, but it does urge you to only use ones with an ISO 12312-2 international standard or above, which permits a maximum of 0.0032 percent light through their lenses. That's still more than enough light to see the sun's surface. (You can also use welder's glasses rated 14 or higher.) The American Astronomical Society (AAS) also tests many different solar eclipse glasses to see if they're properly filtered.

To help you decide which solar viewers are safe to use and worth your investment, here are five of the best glasses for taking in this year's total eclipse. You'll want to act quickly though — many solar viewers are selling out fast as the 2024 eclipse approaches.