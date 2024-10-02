Ridgid Vs. Ryobi 18V Hybird Fans: Which Is Better, According To Users?

Both the Ridgid and Ryobi fans have a 7.5-inch fan diameter, work off an 18V battery or extension cord, and have a pivoting head, but that's about where the similarities stop. The Ridgid fan is wider at 15.3 inches, whereas the Ryobi fan is only 11.3 inches, Furthermore, the Ridgid fan runs quieter at 50 dBA while the Ryobi fan has a sound rating of 59 dB, or decibels which is the noise level.

One notable feature, or lack thereof, is that Ryobi gives no indication of the fan's runtime. Some users did their own tests and posted the results on the product page's questions and answers section. One user said it took about 35 hours with a 4.0 Ah battery on low, while another stated the battery lasted four hours on medium without any indication of which battery amperage they used. The only thing Ryobi says in the comments is that the runtime varies on battery conditions, work conditions, air quality, and other things, which isn't the most helpful. Ridgid, on the other hand, stated a runtime of a little over seven hours on max speed using a 6.0 Ah battery. One user said they ran their fan at max speed with a 2.0 Ah battery, and it lasted 3.5 hours.

Fans also come with specific measurements — the CFM, which is cubic feet per minute and describes the volume, and the FPM, which is feet per minute and illustrates the speed. The Ridgid fan can deliver up to 670 CFM and 1,070 FPM. Meanwhile, Ryobi's version provides 570 CFM and 900 FPM. This means that Ridgid can move more air at a quicker speed.