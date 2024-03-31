These Ryobi Fans & Misters Can Help Cool Down The Workspace During Hotter Days

The Ryobi 18V One+ 12-inch Hybrid Misting Air Cannon is a great cooling solution for your workspace for multiple reasons. For one thing — as its name implies — it's not just a fan, but a mister, as it comes with a connector for standard garden hoses that will allow your fan to spray a constant flow of cool water. The spray range can reach up to 15 feet, while the pivoting head of the fan allows you to adjust the angle you'd like the spray and/or airflow to go.

Of course, the product can also be used just as a fan, which can still provide plenty of cooling power since it can generate up to 1,400 cfm of airflow. An added benefit is that the fan is part of Ryobi's Whisper series, which gets its name from the fact that — despite being a strong fan — it's relatively quiet and won't disturb your work area. It also has two power settings and a simple Hi/Lo switch to vacillate between the two. Its biggest asset might be that it can either run on 18-volt batteries or be plugged in for constant use.

Shop Tool Reviews field tested Ryobi's mister and, in a video review, gave it an overall positive rating, praising its battery life and strong airflow, among other things. It did note, however, that despite having a tough metal casing, the fan's guard is made of plastic that can potentially crack if the product is dropped at the jobsite. For what it's worth, the plastic is fairly thick and durable, so if you can live with this slight drawback, you can purchase Ryobi's 18V One+ 12-inch Hybrid Misting Air Cannon from Home Depot for $149.