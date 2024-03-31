These Ryobi Fans & Misters Can Help Cool Down The Workspace During Hotter Days
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As the days get warmer, you might feel more inclined to finally start that DIY project you've been thinking about, or at the very least, get some spring cleaning done. If the days get too warm, though, you'll want to make sure you've got a good fan to keep your workspace ventilated and keep yourself cool. You won't want to use just any fan, either — you'll want something specifically built for jobsites that is durable enough to handle dust, splash damage, and even the occasional impact from a heavy tool or piece of equipment.
Fortunately, Ryobi makes several fans and misters that are built to withstand the rough environment of a jobsite or busy garage. Many of Ryobi's fans — like its other power tools — can use powerful 18-volt and 40-volt batteries to operate cordlessly, so you can essentially use them anywhere for hours at a time. Even better, these batteries are interchangeable with other Ryobi products, which can save you lots of money and space. Based on positive ratings from customers who've used them, as well as strong reviews from reputable publications, here are some of the Ryobi fans and misters that can help cool down your workspace during hotter days. More information on how these products were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.
Ryobi 18V One+ 12-inch Hybrid Misting Air Cannon
The Ryobi 18V One+ 12-inch Hybrid Misting Air Cannon is a great cooling solution for your workspace for multiple reasons. For one thing — as its name implies — it's not just a fan, but a mister, as it comes with a connector for standard garden hoses that will allow your fan to spray a constant flow of cool water. The spray range can reach up to 15 feet, while the pivoting head of the fan allows you to adjust the angle you'd like the spray and/or airflow to go.
Of course, the product can also be used just as a fan, which can still provide plenty of cooling power since it can generate up to 1,400 cfm of airflow. An added benefit is that the fan is part of Ryobi's Whisper series, which gets its name from the fact that — despite being a strong fan — it's relatively quiet and won't disturb your work area. It also has two power settings and a simple Hi/Lo switch to vacillate between the two. Its biggest asset might be that it can either run on 18-volt batteries or be plugged in for constant use.
Shop Tool Reviews field tested Ryobi's mister and, in a video review, gave it an overall positive rating, praising its battery life and strong airflow, among other things. It did note, however, that despite having a tough metal casing, the fan's guard is made of plastic that can potentially crack if the product is dropped at the jobsite. For what it's worth, the plastic is fairly thick and durable, so if you can live with this slight drawback, you can purchase Ryobi's 18V One+ 12-inch Hybrid Misting Air Cannon from Home Depot for $149.
Ryobi 40V Whisper Series 20-inch Air Cannon
A recent addition to Ryobi's lineup of powerful cordless products, the 40V Whisper Series 20-inch Air Cannon is one of Ryobi's new tools you'll want to add to your garage — especially if it gets stuffy in there. With a 12 Ah battery it can last up to 34 hours, or if you need it to operate even longer than that, you can plug it in for an unlimited runtime. The fan has three speeds and can generate up to 6,300 cfm, which is strong enough for large garages, warehouses, and jobsites. Plus, as part of Ryobi's Whisper series, it operates quietly. Other features include its durable metal construction, a 180-degree pivoting head, an ergonomic handle, and six-inch all-terrain wheels for easy portability.
In its video review of the product, Shop Tool Reviews calls the Air Cannon "a really great addition to the Ryobi lineup," though the publication notes that it might not be the best Ryobi fan to go with for people who are stocked up on Ryobi 18V tools, such as the Ryobi Electric Snow Shovel. While you may have to pay additional costs for the 40-volt batteries and charger, Ryobi's lineup of 40V tools includes more than 85 products and counting, so you may find it worth the upgrade. If you already own the brand's 40V batteries and a charger, it's even more incentive to purchase the Ryobi 40V Whisper Series 20-inch Air Cannon, which is available from Home Depot for $229.
Ryobi USB Lithium Clamp Fan
In addition to its popular lines of 18-volt and 40-volt products, Ryobi also makes USB Lithium tools that come in small packages, but are powerful nonetheless. That includes the brand's USB Lithium Clamp Fan, which can run for more than seven hours and can be easily recharged via USB. An LED light conveniently lets you know when it's charged, and the product is compact and portable, so you can take it with you from jobsite to jobsite or room to room.
The fan has two-speed settings and can generate up to 135 cfm of airflow. This isn't nearly as powerful as some other Ryobi fans, which may be a dealbreaker for you, but if you're only covering a small area, you'll certainly appreciate the cool breeze. Plus, its multi-directional pivoting head and 1.25-inch clamp capacity allow you to attach the device to many surfaces, including workbenches, cases, and more — so you can position the fan exactly where you need it most. Customers seem to love the product, as it has a 4.8 out of 5 user rating on Ryobi's website, as well as a 4.5 out of 5 at Home Depot, where it's available for $39.97. The Ryobi USB Lithium Clamp Fan is also available from Amazon for $55.
Ryobi 18V One+ Whisper Series 7.5-Inch Bucket Top Misting Fan
Sometimes you need to improvise on a jobsite, such as placing a fan on a bucket to get the best airflow. Ryobi seems to have understood this when it specifically designed its 18V One+ Whisper Series 7.5-inch Bucket Top Misting Fan to fit on such a surface, allowing the product to cool your workspace with both air and water. This convenient innovation is exactly why the fan is one of the most useful Ryobi products that aren't tools.
You can fill the bucket with water that the fan can directly pump into its mister, allowing it to generate up to 14 feet of cooling mist. (You can hook it up to a standard garden hose, as well.) The fan can run for over 5 hours, is whisper quiet, and has two speeds and two mist settings, able to produce up to 840 fpm. Plus, a pivoting head allows you to direct either the air current or mist in your preferred direction. The device is also portable, thanks to a durable design, built-in handle, and integrated hose storage.
One downside to the fan is that it doesn't oscillate, so you'll only be able to aim the airflow and misting spray in one direction. That hasn't seemed to stop customers who've bought the product from enjoying it though, as it has an impressive 4.9 out of 5 user rating on Ryobi's website (based on over 230 reviews), as well as a 4.5 score on Home Depot averaged from nearly 550 reviews. Home Depot sells the Ryobi 18V One+ Whisper Series 7.5-inch Bucket Top Misting Fan for $99. It's also available for $83.99 from Amazon, as well as from Walmart for $63.49.
Ryobi 18V One+ Hybrid 18-inch Air Cannon Drum Fan
The Ryobi 18V One+ Hybrid 18-inch Air Cannon Drum Fan has a solid 9 out of 10 score from Pro Tool Reviews, which field-tested the product before giving it a positive review. There are a lot of points in its favor, including the fact that — as a hybrid-powered tool — it can be plugged into an electrical outlet (with an included four-foot cord) or run cordlessly on an 18-volt battery. It can run over 16 hours on a 9 Ah battery when set to the lowest of its three power settings. At its highest setting, it can generate up to 2,400 cfm of airflow, which truly makes it a "cannon" that's able to fire a steady stream of cool air.
An integrated handle makes it both easy to carry or hang from a convenient location at your jobsite, while an included screw slot allows you to mount it for a more permanent position. Capable of rotating 220 degrees, the fan's head can be directed at an angle that best suits your workspace. Unfortunately, this isn't an oscillating fan, but it's sizable enough to cover a wide enough area anyway. If this isn't an issue for you, you can purchase Ryobi's 18V One+ Hybrid 18-inch Air Cannon Drum Fan for $163.90 from Home Depot.
How these Ryobi fans and misters were selected
To ensure that the products in this list of Ryobi fans and misters are reliable and actually work as advertised, only those that have positive reviews from people who have tested them were included. That includes Home Depot and Amazon shoppers, as well as customers who've rated the product on Ryobi's own website. The products selected with this metric all have average customer scores of 4.5 out of 5 or higher, based on dozens, if not several hundreds of reviews.
Positive reviews from experts vetting the products for reputable publications were also included. These publications include Pro Tool Reviews and Shop Tool Reviews. In order to make this list useful to a wide range of potential customers — including those who primarily use Ryobi 18V items or those who use the brand's more powerful (and typically more expensive) 40V tools, as well as those who've never used a Ryobi product before — an effort was made to choose fans and misters that employ various power sources. That way, this list includes a recommended product that's right for you and can help cool down your workspace whether you prefer to use USB Lithium, 18-volt, or 40-volt batteries, or if you prefer to plug your fan into the wall.