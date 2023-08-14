Ryobi's Latest USB Lithium Tools Prove Great Things Come In Small Packages

Tool company Ryobi's USB Lithium line is distinct (and much smaller) from its line of 18-volt power tools, but that doesn't mean the tools and gadgets are any less handy. Ryobi announced two new products that are coming to the bite-sized lineup.

The first is a Desktop Vacuum Kit. On the outside, it looks a little bit like a small orbital sander, albeit with Ryobi's distinctive neon-green hue. The vacuum isn't made per se for cleaning the entire house, but it's tailor-made for sucking up dust, dirt, and crumbs from you countertop or whatever grime may fall between the keys of your keyboard.

For car detailing aficionados, the tool's tiny size makes it a tempting option for a portable detailing vacuum. As opposed to other large vacuums, the Ryobi tool can more than easily fit underneath a seat or in the trunk of even the smallest Mazda Miata. The tool is priced at $49.97, and comes with a two amp-hour battery and a USB charging cord. Home Depot is the exclusive retailer for this tool.