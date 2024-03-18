Is Ryobi's ONE+ 18V Electric Snow Shovel Any Good? What To Know Before Buying

There are a lot of home maintenance tasks to contend with in the winter. Doors and windows need to be weatherproofed, you might need to check the filters on your HVAC system, and unless you're living somewhere that's warm year-round, you'll probably have to shovel some snow. That first snowfall of the year might feel magical, but the magic fades pretty quickly when you're huffing and puffing in a parka, trying to chip away at built-up ice.

You might have considered investing in an electric snow shovel at some point. These basically work like small electric blowers that you simply push along any areas you need cleared. There are plenty of benefits to using an electric snow shovel over a plain steel spade. They're more effective than ordinary shovels, cheaper and more energy-efficient than gas blowers, and your lower back will certainly thank you. Even if you're set on buying one, however, you might not be sure which brand you should choose.

Ryobi has several products that are ideal for helping you clean up snow covered driveways and sidewalks, including a lightweight, 18V electric snow shovel. It any good? Here's everything you need to know about the Ryobi One+ 18V Electric Snow Shovel.