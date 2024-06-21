Every Major Leaf Blower Brand Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's nothing wrong with a rake for small yard cleanup jobs, but when you're working with an acre littered with trees, there's something really satisfying about revving up a leaf blower and bending nature to your will.

Leaf blowers are versatile tools, ranging from humble little leaf shovers to industrial backpacks that push a tree's worth of leaves in a matter of moments. These tools are made by dozens of manufacturers, including brand names trusted by professionals in various industries. However, not all leaf blowers are created equal. Several brands rebadge tools made by other companies, while others simply don't make a product that will stand the test of time.

A good leaf blower balances its power — measured in cubic feet per minute (CFM) and miles per hour (mph), which we explained in the introduction to our most powerful leaf blowers list — with a good warranty, reasonable price, and long list of features. Some of the more useful enhancements, like turbo modes and cruise control settings, are included on nearly every blower on this list. Others are unique to a certain brand or model. And, as always, it's important to balance what you're spending with the job at hand — a walk-behind commercial model for a 15-by-20-foot front yard in downtown Chicago is simply overkill.