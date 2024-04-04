Every Major Grass Trimmer Brand Ranked Worst To Best

Grass trimmers go by many names. Strimmer, string trimmer, Weedwhacker, and Weed Eater are just some of the more common. Some of these names were actually trademarked by specific companies, only to later become affectionate terms for all grass trimmers. The Weed Eater was, in fact, the original name given to the grass trimmer when George Ballas invented the machine in 1972.

The string trimmer has evolved somewhat since Ballas' first rudimentary Weed Eater models. Nowadays, they are lightweight, and the better brands have features that make gardening a breeze. With features from auto-choke to vibration reduction technology, there are many comfortable and easy-to-use trimmers available.

However, it's important to note that environmentally-friendly battery-powered trimmers are now outselling the more powerful gas trimmers. In fact, gas-powered trimmers are slowly being phased out, and the city of Oakland has been fining residents using gas-powered string trimmers and leaf blowers since 2021. The rest of California will follow suit in 2024, and Colorado has rolled out similar plans. Thankfully, cordless string trimmers are rapidly evolving and gaining in performance against their gas-powered siblings.

To determine our ranking of major grass trimmer brands, we have considered reputation, awards, professional reviews, and overall heritage. These include accounts from Consumer Reports, Pro Tool Innovation, and Popular Mechanics — here's how these string trimmer manufacturers — and their product lines — stack up.