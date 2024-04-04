Every Major Grass Trimmer Brand Ranked Worst To Best
Grass trimmers go by many names. Strimmer, string trimmer, Weedwhacker, and Weed Eater are just some of the more common. Some of these names were actually trademarked by specific companies, only to later become affectionate terms for all grass trimmers. The Weed Eater was, in fact, the original name given to the grass trimmer when George Ballas invented the machine in 1972.
The string trimmer has evolved somewhat since Ballas' first rudimentary Weed Eater models. Nowadays, they are lightweight, and the better brands have features that make gardening a breeze. With features from auto-choke to vibration reduction technology, there are many comfortable and easy-to-use trimmers available.
However, it's important to note that environmentally-friendly battery-powered trimmers are now outselling the more powerful gas trimmers. In fact, gas-powered trimmers are slowly being phased out, and the city of Oakland has been fining residents using gas-powered string trimmers and leaf blowers since 2021. The rest of California will follow suit in 2024, and Colorado has rolled out similar plans. Thankfully, cordless string trimmers are rapidly evolving and gaining in performance against their gas-powered siblings.
To determine our ranking of major grass trimmer brands, we have considered reputation, awards, professional reviews, and overall heritage. These include accounts from Consumer Reports, Pro Tool Innovation, and Popular Mechanics — here's how these string trimmer manufacturers — and their product lines — stack up.
10. Honda
While Honda's focus on engines may result in less focus on power tool innovations, the company still has a very good reputation in the field, including the manufacturing of grass trimmers. With four-stroke engine technology, Honda trimmers operate quietly and with exceptional fuel efficiency. In fact, Honda's four-stroke engines run on operating costs of up to 50% less than their two-stroke counterparts.
The company's grass trimmers are ideal if you want to use a gas-powered machine in a residential area. On top of not producing smoke, smells, or noise that could irritate neighbors, Honda trimmers are easy to start, have low vibration levels, and absorb shock effectively. In addition, Honda grass trimmers are user-friendly because many feature the company's Quick-Start technology and auto-choke. They also have lightweight builds. The lightest gas-powered grass trimmer in the company's lineup, the HHT25SLTA, weighs in at just 13.1 lbs. This weight is mainly down to it boasting the world's lightest 25cc four-stroke engine.
However, just because Honda gas-powered grass trimmers are not weighty doesn't mean they are flimsy. Honda has designed its flagship grass trimmers with its very own Flex Shaft system. The lightweight materials used here are durable and flexible, which allows for better control without needing to contort the body or strain the back. Therefore, Honda grass trimmers are excellent machines for home gardeners yet powerful and durable enough for commercial use.
9. Ego
A leading manufacturer of battery-powered outdoor equipment, Ego has impressed top consumer publications with its superior weed eaters. With power, performance, durability, and value at the forefront of the company's priorities, it has delivered innovative conveniences through its Powerload and Line IQ technologies. On top of that, Ego's tools share battery compatibility, meaning they can easily be swapped out for continuous power.
Since the company's inception, it has focused on electric-powered outdoor tools. At that time, consumer interest in environmentally friendly and cordless options was just beginning to manifest, and Ego delivered advanced battery tech that rivaled the performance of gas-powered string trimmers. However, it's relatively short life as a manufacturer means it doesn't quite have the history yet. And, while the company is releasing new models annually, it still doesn't quite reach the range of choice that other leading companies do.
But, Ego prides itself on its patented battery technology that maximizes power and run times while delivering quick recharging. The well-received ST1521S uses this battery technology while solving one of grass trimming's biggest nuisances: replacing the string line. All that needed to be done was to feed the line in and press a button to have it automatically wind the string.
Ego followed that up with the ST1511T, which delivered even more power but could still be gentle when needed. It improved on noise levels and ergonomics with its telescopic shaft and smooth handle adjustments. Then came LINE IQ technology on the SR1623T, which automatically kept the line at 16 inches. Its telescopic carbon shaft also lightened the load, with the SR1623T weighing just 12.5 lbs without compromising on power and durability.
8. Greenworks
Greenworks specializes in battery-powered outdoor equipment, including grass trimmers. The company has been in operation since 2002 and prides itself on its innovative battery technology. Its products produce zero emissions and appeal considerably to gardeners seeking to move away from gas-powered dinosaurs and onto environmentally friendly models.
The company has received awards for its innovations and is making significant strides in the grass trimmer industry. The Greenworks Pro 60V 16-inch Cordless String Trimmer is one of the company's particularly well-received grass trimmers and is considered one of the best all-around models for homeowners. With a brushless motor offering a performance that matches a 30cc gas engine and a 16-inch cutting swath, it has become one of Greenworks' best sellers. It also boasts the company's patented Load N'Go spool head, which allows you to reload the cutting line in next to no time.
However, due to their green nature, Greenworks string trimmers may not offer the power that their gas-powered counterparts do. This means they aren't the ideal choice for professional landscapers looking to tackle thick vegetation. Runtimes may also be limited, which could lead to problems when working in remote areas.
Still, Greenworks weed whackers are lightweight, quiet, and easy to operate. The 40V 13-inch, affectionately known as the G-Max, is a featherweight 5.6 lbs. Its telescopic shaft and four-position pivoting head also offer gardeners conveniences that make outdoor jobs all the easier. Additionally, the batteries are interchangeable with other Greenworks products. So, if you have more of the company's outdoor equipment, you can swap the batteries out to ensure an uninterrupted workflow in the yard.
7. Makita
Makita produces high-quality grass trimmers from durable materials with robust constructions, and its batteries provide long runtimes and consistent power output. However, Makita prioritizes user comfort and convenience in its trimmer designs and they are favored by landscaping professionals for this and their durability, performance, and versatility.
Founded well over a century ago in Nagoya City, Japan, Makita began its journey to success by selling and repairing lighting fixtures, motors, and transformers. The company eventually specialized in motors and began exporting to the world in 1935, starting in the USA. By 2005, Makita introduced Lithium-Ion Xtreme Technology, or LXT for short. With lithium-ion batteries, Makita grass trimmers were lighter in weight and delivered faster charges and longer run times. This set new industry standards, and Makita string trimmers are still favored among professionals today.
Among its LXT range of string trimmers is the Makita LXT X2 XRU15 model. This trimmer delivers up to 1.5 hours of trimming time on a single charge and, with the 5.0Ah battery included, weighs just 10.4 lbs. Additionally, the XRU15 runs on the same 18V batteries as many other products in the LXT System, enabling gardeners and workers to swap out and charge batteries simultaneously, ensuring they never run out of power.
However, some professionals — such as the landscapers who favor Makita products — may consider gas-powered trimmers more convenient for their needs. There's no need to recharge or swap batteries, which is handy when far from a wall outlet, and they still generally offer more power than battery trimmers do. They also provide more versatility with their compatibility with more attachments. Makita knows this and manufactures excellent gas-powered weed whackers in addition to their battery and cord-powered models.
6. DeWalt
With 2024 marking DeWalt's centenary year, it's no surprise that, with so much experience, the company is considered a major power tool brand. DeWalt is known for producing rugged and durable outdoor power equipment and has a solid grass trimmer selection. The company designs its trimmers to deliver high-performance cutting with long runtimes and consistent power output.
The DeWalt DCST972 Power Head won in the best for contractors category at the 2023 Popular Mechanics Yard and Garden Awards, stating that it was "a rock solid trimmer capable of taking a pounding while delivering a clean cut." While the DCST972 is a bit on the heavy side, its balance is good and operation is easy. The brushless motor delivers up to 5,800 RPM with an adjustable swath of 15 or 17 inches.
The DeWalt DCST972 is a 60V MAX brushless string trimmer power head and part of DeWalt's FLEXVOLT lineup. The patented FLEXVOLT tech was a bit of a game-changer when introduced in 2016. It showcased hybrid-voltage battery technology the world had never seen before. FLEXVOLT supports an output of 20V Max or 60V Max, meaning it extends the battery life of 20V Max tools or delivers more power to 60V Max gear. However, the best part is that it's completely automatic. This revolutionary tech introduced high-power cordless string trimmers with brushless motors to the market, which, in many cases, eliminated the need for gas power.
5. Ryobi
Like Honda, Ryobi is a Japanese company that forayed into the outdoor power tools market after having previously established its reputation in different industries. For Ryobi, it was die-cast products that it initially manufactured when the company was founded in 1943. By 1968, it had started manufacturing outdoor power tools.
Ryobi offers a wide range of grass trimmers, including electric and battery-powered models. The trimmers are priced competitively and are known for their reliable performance for both residential and commercial purposes. Ryobi also continuously introduces new features and technologies to its trimmer lineup. One such feature is the company's Expand-It attachments. Some Ryobi grass trimmers use this line of attachments to allow users to convert their trimmers into other yard tools, such as edgers or pole saws. This innovation is a great way to enable Ryobi customers to save money, making its tools more cost-effective and space-saving in the tool shed.
Then there is the Whisper series of power tools, which are up to 86% quieter than gas-powered tools. With this tech available on selected grass trimmers, they are one of the best purchases for use in serene residential areas. Many Ryobi trimmers are also incredibly lightweight, with the 18V ONE+ 10-inch String trimmer weighing in at just under 4lbs. Keeping all this in mind, one can easily imagine an effortless Sunday afternoon of gardening using a Ryobi grass trimmer.
4. Black+Decker
Anyone with an interest in power tools already knows all about Black+Decker. The company has been innovating for over a century and is a leading household name. If you're not convinced, perhaps its induction into the Space Foundation's Hall of Fame for contributions to NASA's space programs will help. Of course, you can't trim grass in space, but Black+Decker also has a reputation for producing affordable, battery-powered string trimmers known for their versatility and ease of use.
The company favors more lightweight trimmers with convenient features that are ideal for homeowners looking for precise lawn care. The B+D BESTE620, for example, is a corded string trimmer that weighs just 5 lbs and features an automatic feed spool (AFS) that smoothly delivers more line with a simple button push. There's no need to bump the head, and it's ideal for keeping small yards kempt. Additionally, models such as the LST201 10-inch 20V Cordless Trimmer are part of the company's 20V MAX system of power tools. These cordless tools share interchangeable batteries and chargers, providing added convenience for gardening gurus.
Need more power? No problem. Black+Decker also has a 40V MAX system. The LST136 40V MAX features a POWERCOMMAND dial and POWERDRIVE Transmission, allowing gardeners to maintain consistent cutting performance even in overgrown conditions. It is still lightweight at 9 lbs, falls in line with B+D's affordable pricing, and features the same AFS convenience.
3. Echo
Echo is another professional-grade brand renowned for its range of popular power equipment. Its string trimmers are well known for reliability, and Echo is often at the forefront of innovation. The company is particularly renowned for its commercial-grade gas-powered trimmers, which impress with their powerful engines, durability, and ergonomics. Many Echo string trimmers are also available with split-shaft designs, providing versatility to gardeners who want to attach accessories or tools to the trimmer.
Echo now manufactures highly-rated cordless electric models, too. In 2023, Popular Mechanics awarded the Echo DSRM-2100 its best cordless pro-duty string trimmer award at its annual Yard & Garden prize ceremony. The popular science and technology magazine noted that "this cordless 56-volt trimmer could handle the work". Handle the work it did, with Popular Mechanics going on to state that the DSRM-2100 "performed beautifully" and that its "robust head [is] a reliable line feeder."
The DSRM-2100 is part of Echo's eFORCE range of battery-powered outdoor equipment, which also includes the DSRM-2600 and DSRM-2600U string trimmers. The latter two models are part of the Echo X Series, which offers the best-in-class products designed specifically for professional landscapers. The tools are not only powerful but also lightweight and comfortable to operate, meaning professionals can get their work done more quickly with less fatigue.
GreenPal, an online platform that connects homeowners with landscaping service providers, surveyed professional landscapers in 2023 to find out which brand of string trimmer was the most favored among lawn-care professionals. Echo grass trimmers came out on top by a considerable margin, receiving more than half of the votes. Participants cited the trimmers' reliability and reasonable pricing among the highlights.
2. Husqvarna
With a remarkable legacy of over three and a quarter centuries behind it, Husqvarna is undoubtedly one of the most trusted brands when it comes to grass trimmers or, indeed, any outdoor power products. The Swedish company has laid the foundations for innovations over the years and has reaped many awards and recognition as a leading brand. Husqvarna also ranked as runner-up in our article on leading chainsaw brands.
Husqvarna manufactures a range of grass trimmers, from premium professional-grade beasts to lightweight battery-powered yard tools. At the Popular Mechanics Yard and Garden Awards, Husqvarna's 320 iLK Weed Eater came out on top in the best tall-grass string trimmer category. While it is a relatively expensive machine, the reviewer did note that the strimmer "lives up to its price tag" and that it "is a powerful trimmer that fells tall and thick weeds, dried stalks and does routine cleanup before or after you mow your lawn."
While praise from Popular Mechanics is enough to justify an investment, the recognition of the quality of Husqvarna string trimmers hardly ends there. Green Industry Pros, a reputable landscaping and outdoor power equipment publication, also recognized Husqvarna as a market leader and awarded the company its Editor's Choice award in 2023 for its 525i series powerhead. This innovative battery technology powers Husqvarna's new series of handheld outdoor equipment, including the 525iLST string trimmer.
1. Stihl
Determining a clear winner in the grass trimmer industry is a challenging task. With such a high level of competition, particularly from Husqvarna and Echo, it has been difficult for Stihl to establish itself as the undisputed leader. However, the company has given it a good go, and it is often the brand that professionals and consumers turn to. Stihl leads the way in robust and durable two- and four-stroke gas-powered trimmers and has also branched out into the realms of battery-powered models.
While Husqvarna grass trimmers may be known for their higher cutting speed, Stihl trimmers trump when it comes to strong, low-end torque. This makes them more effective when tackling thick weeds and brush. Pro-grade gas-powered models, such as the FS 131 R, also feature larger fuel tanks with low exhaust emissions, while its semi-automatic choke lever and one-touch stopping simplifies starting and restarting.
However, the German company doesn't just target the professional market. Stihl also manufactures a range of trimmers that are ideal for the homeowner. These models are lightweight but powerful and have much of the same tech, such as the Easy2Start feature, that enhances user experience, such as the excellent FS 70 R Professional String Trimmer. With its 27.2 cc engine and features, such as a translucent fuel tank and low-vibration design, it's the ideal grass trimmer for homeowners seeking power and performance for tackling medium to large yards.
How we chose our brands
When choosing the rankings for major grass trimmer brands, we had much to consider. We had to acknowledge each brand's overall history and heritage, product performance and variety, technological innovations, price range and value, brand recognition, and customer satisfaction.
With help from reputable sources such as Consumer Reports, Popular Mechanics, and Pro Tools Innovation Awards, we were able to produce a list after much assessment while also acknowledging essential information such as customer reviews.