How Quiet Are Ryobi's Whisper Series Products?

Just about anyone with functioning ears can agree that lawn care tools like lawnmowers, hedge trimmers, and blowers are some of the loudest things you can encounter in a suburban neighborhood. OSHA guidelines require operators of industrial-grade equipment to wear noise-deadening earmuffs or earplugs while using them, though even if you're not right next to them, the sounds produced by these tools can reverberate maddeningly throughout your home.

The loudest lawn tools, unsurprisingly, are the gas-powered ones, with internal combustion engines kicking up a royal fuss and belching fumes. Many hardware brands also offer battery-powered lawn care implements, which are generally quieter thanks to the lack of an engine but still may be a bit louder than you'd prefer. Even without an engine, after all, there's still a lot of mechanical spinning, whirring, and churning going on in there.

If you have sensitive ears, you may be interested in the Ryobi hardware brand's Whisper series products, which bill themselves as being remarkably quiet for their muscle. Are these claims the real deal, though, or just a lot of empty noise?